Known Issues
|Ref #
|Issue
|4853428
|Description: The BFB installation for Ubuntu 24.04 on the DPU's eMMC target does not automatically configure the root file system with the
data=journal mount option.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: BFB image; EXT4
|Reported in version: 4.13.0
|4712319
|Description: On Anolis 8.6 systems, MST drivers may fail to load on the DPU after installing the DOCA 3.0.0 bundle. This is due to a kernel version mismatch within the package, where the base OS image kernel is newer than the kernel for which the included MST drivers were built.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Kernel; update
|Reported in version: 4.13.0
|4401415
|Description: After installing openEuler using the BFB method, the system may enter maintenance mode during the first boot.
Workaround: Choose one of the following:
|Keyword: UUID; installation
|Reported in version: 4.13.0
|4621219
|Description: On BlueField DPUs, the ConnectX interface may remain in legacy mode after boot. This prevents SF interface creation and can result in OVS bridge creation failures.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Redfish; legacy; RDMA
|Reported in version: 4.13.0
|4637738
|Description: During PXE installation, the system fails to boot because the kernel image (
dump-image-v0) included in the BFB is LZMA-compressed and not recognized as a bootable EFI image.
|Workaround: Uncompress the kernel before PXE boot using the command:
xz -dc <dump-image-v0> vmlinuz.
|Keyword: PXE; installation; compression
|Reported in version: 4.13.0
|4555835
|Description: After rebooting BlueField DPUs running Debian or Ubuntu 24.04, the following harmless kernel message may appear in dmesg:
NOHZ tick-stop error: Non-RCU local softirq work is pending, handler #08!!!
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Logging; NOHZ
|Reported in version: 4.13.0
|4438514
|Description: Installation of DPU and NIC firmware Golden images included in the BFB as of the 25.10 release requires BMC firmware version 25.10 or later.
Workaround: Use
Alternatively, first install the new BFB, which updates the BMC firmware (the Golden image installation will fail initially). Then reset the BMC to activate the new firmware, and reinstall the same BFB to complete the Golden image update.
|Keyword: Golden image; BMC firmware
|Reported in version: 4.13.0
|4546931
|Description: Running
mlxfwreset on BlueField-3 with Ubuntu 24.04 may trigger an ext4 journal warning call trace (
ext4_journal_check_start+0xc8/0x120); no functional impact observed, safe to ignore.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: mlxfwreset
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4371266
|Description: Flashing the OpenEuler BFB can cause the DPU to hit a kernel panic, halting the system with fatal exceptions.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Kernel panic
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4546879
|Description: Running a firmware reset (mlxfwreset) in NIC or DPU mode may fail with a timeout error (BF reset flow timeout).
|Workaround: This issue seems to be caused by specific servers. Contact your vendor for support or use the BlueField device in a different server.
|Keyword: DPU mode; NIC mode; reset
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4408177
|Description: UEFI db keys are deleted after applying
efi_sbkeysync.cap version 4.8.0 or higher from a system running version 4.7.0 and lower.
|Workaround: Re-enroll the UEFI db certificates.
|Keyword: UEFI Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Update; ATF/UEFI; Arm Platform Firmware Update; UEFI db
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4527547
|Description: Pushing a BFB image to replacement BlueField-2 devices with outdated UEFI/ATF may fail mid-transfer.
|Workaround: Pre-update firmware components per debug guide and set RSHIM timeout to 300 seconds if RShim version <2.14.
|Keyword: BlueField-2; installation
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4529173
|Description: After a DPU power reset, the IPv6 address of
oob_net0 becomes unreachable for SSH login, despite successful ICMP ping.
|Workaround: Access the DPU through IPv4 or local console, then manually restart the
networking or
systemd-networkd service to restore IPv6 SSH functionality:
sudo systemctl restart systemd-networkd.
|Keyword:
oob_net0; IPv6; SSH failure
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4533650
|Description: When running
bfb-install with the
--lfwp option, the tool requires
qemu-aarch64-static to create a new bundle.
|Workaround: Manually install
qemu-aarch64-static from upstream sources or build it from source before running the command. Ensure the binary is available in the system path.
|Keyword: Installation; dependency
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4546879
|Description: Running a firmware reset (mlxfwreset) in NIC or DPU mode may fail with a timeout error (
BF reset flow timeout).
|Workaround: Perform a full power cycle to recover the device.
|Keyword: DPU mode; NIC mode; reset
|Reported in version: 4.12.0
|4487794
|Description: On BlueField-3 systems, upgrading from BFB 2.9.x to 3.0.0 or later may trigger a kernel crash during boot, with a paging request failure (
Unable to handle kernel paging request).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Kernel crash; BFB upgrade; BlueField-3
|Reported in version: 4.11.0
|4430658
|Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner
Nvidia BlueField-3 rev1 BL1 V1.0 is printed out to the DPU Arm console.
|Workaround: Check the
BOOT_MODE value by reading
/dev/rshim0/misc. If the
BOOT_MODE=0, reset it to 1 and reboot the DPU Arm.
|Keyword: eMMC, Boot, EFI Capsule
|Reported in version: 4.11.0
|4424540
|Description: A new certificate infrastructure has been integrated into DPU BMC to support future releases. During firmware update (fwbundle), you may observe the following error message in logs:
ERR[MISC]: Failed to upload certificates during push fwbundle.
|Workaround:
BMC_REBOOT="yes" should be added to
bf.cfg to activate the new BMC Firmware before installing certificates.
|Keyword: Certificate; Firmware; Update; Failure; fwbundle
|Reported in version: 4.11.0
|4029610
|Description: OS releases that embed OpenSSL 1.1.1q can encounter a double-free issue in OpenSSL code. The OpenSSL speed test for ECDH can then encounter segmentation fault. Awaiting the vendor to provide an updated version with the fix.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: OpenSSL; double-free; segmentation fault
|Reported in version: 4.10.0
|4248001
|Description: UEFI boot options get refreshed/reset upon entering the boot manager section in UEFI menu. Due to this all the UEFI boot options get enabled/active. This behavior is expected by default.
|Workaround: To disable refresh/reset of UEFI boot options, the
SYS_DISABLE_AUTO_BOOT_REFRESH flag must be set to
TRUE in the
bf.cfg config file and apply the configuration to the system.
|Keyword:
bf.cfg
|Reported in version: 4.10.0
|4222194
|Description: Running ipmitool from the BMC will show a different output for the discrete sensors of DPU IPMI sensor table than running ipmitool from the DPU.
|Workaround: Use the ipmitool output on the BMC side until the ipmitool is updated in the Ubuntu DPU bfb.
|Keyword: Ipmitool
|Reported in version: 4.10.0
|4270602
|Description: UEFI/ATF firmware does not upgrade as part of the Linux Standard Tool process when Secure Boot is disabled.
|Workaround: Remove PK key and initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade again. To remove the PK key, use the UEFI menu to navigate to Device Manager → Secure Boot Configuration → Custom Secure Boot Options → PK Options → Delete Signature.
|Keyword: UEFI/ATF; PK; Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Authentication
|Reported in version: 4.10.0
|4230957
|Description: Upgrades of the BlueField BMC via Redfish may fail while in
NicMode due to UEFI trying to reach a wrong Redfish URI that does not exist shown by the log
XAUTH POST ... Not Found.
|Workaround: Retry upgrade.
|Keyword: NIC mode; upgrade
|Reported in version: 4.9.1
|4186968
|Description: Disabling boot options applies the new setting after the first reboot of the BlueField Arm. However, during the second reboot, some boot option settings are unexpectedly re-enabled. This issue specifically affects UEFI boot options.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: UEFI; UEFI boot options
|Reported in version: 4.9.1
|4157867
|Description: If the SSD is power cycled many times, the file system may be corrupted.
|Workaround: Re-install the BFB or power cycle the BlueField.
|Keyword: eMMC; file corruption
|Reported in version: 4.9.0
|4049034
|Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do
yum update after BFB installation.
Workaround: Attempt the following:
|Keyword: openEuler
|Reported in version: 4.9.0
|4119852
|Description: Redfish communication may be skipped upon reboot immediately following the installation of DOCA BFB-bundle.
|Workaround: Reboot (
SW_RESET) the BlueField Arm to fix Redfish communication.
|Keyword: RF; installation; connection
|Reported in version: 4.9.0
|3935124
|Description: The number of rules users can offload depends on the amount of freed up memory on their system.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Rule; offload
|Reported in version: 4.9.0
|4098782
|Description: BlueField does not support the
fru print format because it uses ipmitool version 1.8.18.
|Workaround: Read the information from the host using ipmitool version 1.8.19.
|Keyword: IPMI
|Reported in version: 4.9.0
|4129715
|Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the
native arch flag.
|Workaround: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).
|Keyword: Linux; GCC
|Reported in version: 4.9.0
|3957680
|Description: Failure to load kernel modules during BFB installation after an upgrade to 2.7.0/4.7.0 (or newer) release from 2.6.0/4.6.0 (or older) release, which results in a downgrade to 2.6.0/4.6.0 (or older) release from 2.7.0/4.7.0 (or newer) release.
Workaround 1: Before the upgrade that follows a downgrade, delete the expired certificate.
Workaround 2: After the upgrade that follows a downgrade, re-install the BFB.
|Keyword: Software
|Reported in version: 4.8.0
|3859084
|Description: Running
bfb-install in remote mode may fail if the remote server lacks an up-to-date
nc software that supports TCP server functionality. This issue is commonly observed with servers such as BlueField BMC.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: bfb-install; TCP
|Reported in version: 4.8.0
|3876636
|Description: RDMA devices are missing after installing BFB in NIC mode.
|Workaround: An additional BlueField reboot is required
|Keyword: RDMA; reboot; NIC mode
|Reported in version: 4.8.0
|3960613
|Description: When configuring NVMe-oF target offload on Arm, harmless CMA allocation errors appear at the kernel log.
Workaround: Increase the CMA limit or cancel its use using the kernel's CMD line parameters:
|Keyword: NVMe-oF target offload; CMA
|Reported in version: 4.8.0
|3969477
|Description: At times, BlueField may boot into grub shell after BFB installation.
|Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField.
|Keyword: BFB installation; grub shell
|Reported in version: 4.8.0
|3837649
|Description: Possible stack trace in
mlxbf_i2c can occur intermittently when booting BFB.
|Workaround: Reboot the BlueField.
|Keyword: Boot
|Reported in version: 4.8.0
|3964584
|Description: RShim driver is not enabled by default after installation.
|Workaround: Enable RShim driver manually by running
systemctl enable rshim. Then either reboot or run
systemctl start rshim to start the RShim driver.
|Keyword: RShim driver
|Reported in version: 4.8.0
|3239320
|Description: Resetting hugepage size to 0 on Rocky Linux 8.6 using the
sysctl tool fails.
Workaround: Use the following command instead:
|Keyword: Hugepage; sysctl
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3859113
|Description: Reloading MLNX_OFED drivers with the command
/etc/init.d/openibd restart fails when the NVMe driver is installed and in use.
|Workaround: Reboot the machine to load all the MLNX_OFED drivers.
|Keyword: NVMe; driver
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3748649
|Description: With the numbering of CPUs in an 8-core configuration, the kernel is expected to assign virtual CPU ID numbers from 0-7, where N is the number of cores enabled. With CTyunOS, however, the numbering is unexpected.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: CTyunOS; CPU numbering
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3756748
|Description: When performing BFB push repeatedly, BlueField-3 may in rare instances fail to boot with the message "
PSC error -60" appearing in the RShim log sometimes.
|Workaround: Reset the card or repeat the operation (bfb push).
|Keyword: BFB Push; FW Reset
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3665070
|Description: Virtio-net controller fails to load if
DPA_AUTHENTICATION is enabled.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Virtio-net; DPA
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3862683
|Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.
|Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.
|Keyword: Virtio-net emulation
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3844066
Description: On CentOS 7.6 with kernel 4.19, bringing up OVS bridge interface causes call traces:
|Workaround: Do not bring UP OVS bridge interfaces.
|Keyword: CentOS; kernel; rcu_note_context_switch
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3844705
|Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the DPU eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the DPU eMMC over time.
|Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
|Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3877725
Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log.
Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode.
|Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3855702
|Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on
rdma-core lower than 48.x.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: RDMA; SWS
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3743879
|Description:
mlxfwreset could timeout on servers where the RShim driver is running and INTx is not supported. The following error message is printed:
BF reset flow encountered a failure due to a reset state error of negotiation timeout.
Workaround: Set
If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before
|Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx
|Reported in version: 4.7.0
|3613044
|Description: Intermittent eMMC timeout issue are observed.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: eMMC
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3670361
|Description: Rarely, the driver takes more than several minutes to load.
|Workaround: Re-run
/sbin/mlnx_bf_configure.
|Keywords: Driver; boot
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3755143
Description: UEFI synchronous exception is observed at address 0x479B7xxxx where the UEFI module names are not printed. See the following example:
|Workaround: Run software reset or reinstall the BFB.
|Keywords: UEFI synchronous exception
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3772177
|Description: SSHing to the DPU with Debian 12 can print the following warning:
-bash: warning: setlocale: LC_ALL: cannot change locale (en_US.UTF-8).
Workaround: Run:
|Keywords: Debian 12; locale; LC_ALL
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3704985
|Description: When the RShim driver is not running on the external host or when the
tmfifo_net0 interface is down on the DPU side, the following kernel warning may appear on the DPU side:
virtio_net virtio1 tmfifo_net0: TX timeout.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: RShim; log
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3767580
Description: On Debian 12, the first boot after BFB installation may fail with the following kernel panic:
Workaround: Reset the DPU using the RShim interface:
|Keywords: Debian 12; Kernel panic; kill init
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3771601
Description: On Debian 12,
Workaround: Run:
|Keywords: Debian 12; openibd; nvme_rdma
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3686053
|Description: BlueField-2 supports a total of 120GB of PCIe memory space. When the GPU is configured to be exposed to the BlueField, it requests 32GB of space for its BAR0. The Linux 5.15 kernel also attempts to reserve space for the total number of VFs, even if they are not enabled. By default, the A100 allows 20 VFs which each need 4GB of memory space. Because of PCIe memory alignment requirements and other small devices on the bus, this additional 80GB causes PCIe resource allocation to fail.
|Workaround: Add "pci=realloc=off" to the Linux command line. This will force Linux to accept the resource allocation done by UEFI and allow enumeration to succeed.
|Keyword: VF; kernel; resources
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3678069
|Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create a
bf.cfg file with
device=/dev/mmcblk0 before installing the
*.bfb.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: NVMe
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3747285
|Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.
|Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.
|Keyword: PXE; retry; fail
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3745529
|Description: When rebooting the DPU while the host side is running traffic over bond, TX timeout is likely to occur. This generates a TX timeout recovery flow that may conflict with host recovery attempts from the DPU reboot.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Bond; timeout
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3733713
|Description: CA certificates in the UEFI are stored in the database provided by the user. It is user responsibility to enroll the correct certificate. The user is the owner of the certificate and should make sure of its validity.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: CA certificates; UEFI
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3733740
|Description: CA certificates in the BMC are owned by the user who is required to enroll valid and correct certificates. If incorrect BMC CA certificates are enrolled, then DPU-BMC redfish communication will be invalid.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: CA certificates; BMC
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|3666574
|Description: Running
systemctl restart openibd on the DPU can result in openvswitch service crash.
|Workaround: Run
/etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch start.
|Keyword: OVS fail; openibd
|Reported in version: 4.6.0
|4445755
|Description: NIC firmware does not automatically update after BFB installation despite
WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE being enabled.
|Workaround: Manually upgrade firmware using
mlxfwmanager post-install.
|Keyword: Firmware; NIC mode
|Reported in version: 4.5.4
|3880194
|Description:
mlxbf-bootctl command failed to install
default.bfb.
Workaround: The following are possible options –
|Keywords: Software; upgrade
|Discovered in version: 4.5.1
|3204153
|Description: On BlueField-2, the OOB may not get an IP address due to the interface being down.
|Workaround: restart auto-negotiation using the command
ethtool -r oob_net0.
|Keyword: OOB; IP
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3601491
|Description: Symmetric pause must be enabled in the DHCP server for the OOB to be able to reliably get an IP address assigned.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: OOB; IP
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3673330
Description: On Debian 12, Arm ports remain in Legacy mode after multiple Arm reboot iterations. The following error message appears in
Workaround: Run:
|Keyword: Debian; Arm
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3695543
|Description: PXE boot may fail after a firmware upgrade from 32.36.xxxx, 32.37.xxxx, to 32.38.xxxx and above.
Workaround: Create
|Keyword: MAC allocation; PXE boot
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3647476
|Description: Debian 12 OS does not support CT tunnel offload.
|Workaround: Recompile the kernel with
CONFIG_NET_TC_SKB_EXT set.
|Keyword: Connection tracking; Linux
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3007696
|Description: When configuring a static IP address for
tmfifo_net0 interface in
/etc/network/interfaces, the IP address is lost after restarting the RShim driver on Debian Linux.
Workaround: Use netplan configuration. For example
Then run "netplan apply".
|Keyword: IP address; tmfifo_net0; host
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3670628
|Description: When NIC subsystem is in recovery mode, the interface towards to NVMe is not accessible. Thus, the SSD boot device would not be available.
|Workaround: The admin must configure the Arm subsystem boot device to boot from the eMMC, for example.
|Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3702393
|Description: On rare occasions, the boot process part of SWRESET (via RShim) or FWRESET (via mlxfwreset) may result in a device hanging on the boot flow or cause the host server to reboot.
|Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown and then a power cycle.
|Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3665724
|Description: If the UEFI password is an empty string (""), then it cannot be changed via Redfish.
|Workaround: UEFI; password; Redfish
|Keyword: UEFI; password; Redfish
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3671185
|Description: XFRM rules must be deleted before driver restart or warm reboot are performed.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: IPsec
|Reported in version: 4.5.0
|3666160
|Description: Installing BFB using
bfb-install when
mlxconfig
PF_TOTAL_SF>1700, triggers server reboot immediately.
|Workaround: Change
PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform graceful shutdown, then power cycle, and then install the BFB.
|Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation
|Reported in version: 4.2.2
|3605254
|Description: Following a system power cycle, both the DPU and BMC boot independently which may lead to the DPU's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.
|Workaround: Wait until the BMC is done booting before issuing a reset command to the DPU.
|Keyword: Power cycle; Redfish; boot
|Reported in version: 4.2.1
|3602044
|Description: When the public key is deleted while Redfish is enabled, UEFI secure boot is disabled and UEFI reverts to Setup Mode (i.e., the
SecureBootEnable Redfish property is reset to
false). If later, the public key is re-enrolled, the platform does not implement UEFI secure boot until the
SecureBootEnable Redfish property is explicitly changed to
true.
|Workaround: Set
SecureBootEnable to true using the Redfish API.
|Keyword: Redfish; UEFI secure boot
|Reported in version: 4.2.1
|3592080
|Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: UEK; VF
|Reported in version: 4.2.1
|3568341
|Description: Downgrading BSP software from 4.2.0 fails if UEFI secure boot is enabled.
|Workaround: Disable UEFI secure boot before downgrading.
|Keyword: Software; downgrade
|Reported in version: 4.2.0
|3566042
|Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
|Reported in version: 4.2.0
|3546474
|Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
|Workaround: On the DPU, create
/etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command
bfcfg.
|Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
|Reported in version: 4.2.0
|3546202
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel
|Reported in version: 4.2.0
|3306489
|Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
|Workaround: Add
intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.
|Keyword: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
|Reported in version: 4.2.0
|3538486
|Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for
uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.
|Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
|Keyword: Virtio-net; LAG
|Reported in version: 4.2.0
|3462630
Description: When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
|Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
|Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
|Reported in version: 4.0.2
|3412847
|Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported on BlueField-3 devices.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keyword: Socket-Direct; support
|Reported in version: 4.0.2
|3448841
|Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
Workaround: Use
|Keywords: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
|Reported in version: 4.0.2
|3413938
|Description: Using
mlnx-sf script, creating and deleting an SF with same ID number in a stressful manner may cause the setup to hang due to a race between create and delete commands.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Hang;
mlnx-sf
|Reported in version: 4.0.2
|3452740
|Description: Ovs-pki is not working due to two versions of OpenSSL being installed, causing the PKA engine to not load properly.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
|Reported in version: 4.0.2
|3273435
|Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
|Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
|Keywords: Modes of operation; driver
|Reported in version: 4.0.2
|2706803
|Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: VF; limitation
|Reported in version: 4.0.2
|3264224
|Description: When trying to change boot order using efibootmgr, BlueField fails to attempt PXE boot from
p0 even though efibootmgr returns a successful result.
|Workaround: Drop into the UEFI menu and regenerate all the EFI entries.
|Keywords: PXE; efibootmgr
|Reported in version: 3.9.3.1
|3188415
|Description: An Arm firmware update to the same version that is installed will fail and is not supported.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Arm; firmware; update
|Reported in version: 3.9.2
|N/A
|Description: The
BootOptionEnabled attribute changes back to true after DPU-force reset.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Redfish;
BootOptionEnabled
|Reported in version: 3.9.2
|3012182
|
Description: The command
ethtool -I --show-fec is not supported by the DPU with kernel 5.4.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Kernel; show-fec
|Reported in version: 3.9.0
|2855986
|Description: After disabling SR-IOV VF on a virtio device, removing virtio-net/PCIe driver from guest OS may render the virtio controller unusable .
|Workaround: Restart the virtio-net controller to recover it. To avoid this issue, m onitor the log from controller and make sure VF resources are destroyed before unloading virtio-net/PCIe drivers.
|Keywords: Virtio-net; VF
|Reported in version: 3.9.0
|2863456
|Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic removes the SA when hard limit is hit. However, traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload used in such configuration.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: ASAP2; IPsec Full Offload
|Reported in version: 3.9.0
|2982184
|Description: When multiple BlueField resets are issued within 10 seconds of each other, EEPROM error messages are displayed on the console and, as a result, the BlueField may not boot from the eMMC and may halt at the UEFI menu.
|Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField to fix the EEPROM issue. Manual recovery of the boot options and/or SW installation may be needed.
|Keywords: Reset; EEPROM
|Reported in version: 3.9.0
|2853408
|Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
|Workaround: Run "
mlxconfig -d <mst dev> set PF_LOG_BAR_SIZE=0".
|Keywords: BIOS; hot-plug; Virtio-net
|Reported in version: 3.9.0
|2934833
|Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: MLNX_OFED; RDMA; port toggle
|Reported in version: 3.8.5
|2911425
|Description: ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus server with BIOS version 1.3 hangs when large number of SFs (
PF_TOTAL_SF=252) are configured.
|Workaround: Update the BIOS version to 2.4 which should correctly detect the PCIe device with the bigger BAR size.
|Keywords: Scalable functions; BIOS
|Reported in version: 3.8.5
|N/A
|Description: Only QP queues are supported for GGA accelerators from this version onward.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Firmware; SQ; QP
|Reported in version: 3.8.0
|2846108
|
Description: Setting
VHCA_TRUST_LEVEL does not work when there are active SFs or VFs.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Firmware; SF; VF
|Reported in version: 3.8.0
|2750499
|Description: Some devlink commands are only supported by mlnx devlink (
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink). The default devlink from the OS may produce failure (e.g.,
devlink port show -j).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Devlink
|Reported in version: 3.7.1
|2730157
|Description: Kernel upgrade is not currently supported on BlueField as there are out of tree kernel modules (e.g., ConnectX drivers that will stop working after kernel upgrade).
|Workaround: Kernel can be upgraded if there is a matching DOCA repository that includes all the drivers compiled with the new kernel or as a part of the new BFB package.
|Keywords: Kernel; upgrade
|Reported in version: 3.7.0
|2706710
|Description: Call traces are seen on the host when recreating VFs before the controller side finishes the deletion procedure.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Virtio-net controller
|Reported in version: 3.7.0
|2685478
|Description: 3rd party (netkvm.sys) Virtio-net drivers for Windows do not support SR-IOV.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Virtio-net; SR-IOV; WinOF-2
|Reported in version: 3.7.0
|2684501
|Description: Once the contiguous memory pool, a limited resource, is exhausted, fallback allocation to other methods occurs. This process triggers
cma_alloc failures in the dmesg log.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Log; cma_alloc; memory
|Reported in version: 3.7.0
|2590016
|Description: ibdev2netdev tool is not supported for PCIe PF operating in switchdev mode or on SFs.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: ibdev2netdev
|Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2590016
|Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This error is from libcrypto.so library which is part of the OpenSSL package. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
Workaround: Set
For example:
Note
OPENSSL_CONF is aimed at using a custom config file for applications. In this case, it is used to point to a config file where dynamic engine (PKA engine) is not enabled.
|Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
|Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2407897
Description: The host may crash when the number of PCIe devices overflows the PCIe device address. According to the PCIe spec, the device address space is 8 bits in total—device (5 bits) and function (3 bits)—which means that the total number of devices cannot be more than 256.
The second PF maximum number of VFs is limited by the total number of additional PCIe devices that precedes it. By default, the preceding PCIe devices are 2 PFs + RShim DMA + 127 VFs of the first PF. This means that the maximum valid number of VFs for the second port will be 126.
|Workaround: Use the maximum allowed VFs on the 2nd PCIe PF of BlueField instead of the maximum of 127 VFs.
|Keywords: Emulated devices; VirtIO-net; VirtIO-blk; VFs; RShim
|Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
|2445289
|Description: If secure boot is enabled, MFT cannot be installed on the BlueField DPU independently from BlueField drivers (MLNX_OFED).
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: MFT; secure boot
|Reported in version: 3.5.1.11601
|2377021
|Description: Executing
sudo poweroff on the Arm side causes the system to hang.
|Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown, then reboot your BlueField device or power cycle the server.
|Keywords: Hang; reboot
|Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
|2350132
|Description: Boot process hangs at BIOS (version 1.2.11) stage when power cycling a server (model Dell PowerEdge R7525) after configuring "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT" > 27.
|Workaround: N/A
|Keywords: Server; hang; power cycle
|Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
|2581408
|Description: On a BlueField device operating in Embedded CPU mode, PXE driver will fail to boot if the Arm side is not fully loaded and the OVS bridge is not configured.
|Workaround: Run warm reboot on the host side and boot again via the device when Arm is up and the OVS bridge is configured.
|Keywords: Embedded CPU; PXE; UEFI; Arm
|Reported in version: 2.5.0.11176
|1859322
|Description: On some setups, DPU does not power on following server cold boot when UART cable is attached to the same server.
|Workaround: As long as the RShim driver is loaded on the server and the RShim interface is visible, the RShim driver will detect this and auto-reset the card into normal state.
|Keywords: DPU; Arm; Cold Boot
|Reported in version: 2.4.0.11082
|1899921
|Description: Driver restart fails when SNAP service is running.
|Workaround: Stop the SNAP services nvme_sf and nvme_snap@nvme0, then restart the driver. After the driver loads restart the services.
|Keywords: SNAP
|Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000
|1911618
|Description: Defining namespaces with certain Micron disks (Micron_9300_MTFDHAL3T8TDP) using consecutive attach-ns commands can cause errors.
|Workaround: Add delay between attach-ns commands.
|Keywords: Micron; disk; namespace; attach-ns
|Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000