Supported Platforms and Interoperability
For a complete list of supported devices, refer to their respective hardware user manuals.
The BlueField installation DOCA local repo package for this release is
bf-bundle-3.2.0-147_25.01_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb.
The following software components are embedded in it:
Component
Version
Description
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
32.46.1006
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
24.46.1006
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware
BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
00.02.0195.0000
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
04.0f
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
ATF
4.12.0-27-gd9bafc95f
Bootloader which initializes the Arm cores and manages the secure boot process
UEFI
4.12.0-19-gdd4c9d8a10
Standardized firmware interface for booting the system and initializing hardware before the OS loads
BSP
4.12.0.13720
Drivers and configurations required to initialize and support the BlueField platform's hardware
For more information about embedded software components and drivers, refer to the DOCA Release Notes.
Ubuntu 22.04
The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 24.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) in DOCA-Host includes the minor versions of Major versions with .x in the version. Minor versions that are EOL by the OS distribution are not support by DOCA.
OS
OS V ersion
Tested Kernel
Arch
doca-ofed/
doca-roce
doca-networking
doca-all
Ubuntu
25.04
6.14.0
x86
✓
Χ
X
24.04.x (x<=3)
6.8.0, 6.14-HWE
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.8.0, 6.14-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.8.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
22.04.x (x<=5)
5.15.0, 6.8-HWE
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
5.15.0, 6.8-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
5.15.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
20.04.x (x<=5)
5.4.0, 5.15-HWE
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.4.0, 5.15-HWE
x86
✓
✓
✓
5.4.0
ppc64le
✓
X
X
RHEL/Rocky
10.x (x=0)
6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
9.x (x<=6)
5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
8.x (x<=10)
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le
ppc64le
✓
X
X
Debian
13.x (x<=1)
6.12.43
aarch64
✓
X
✓
6.12.43
x86
✓
X
✓
12.x (x<=12)
6.1.0-39
aarch64
✓
X
✓
6.1.0.39
x86
✓
✓
✓
10.13
4.19.0-21-arm64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.0-21-amd64
x86
✓
✓
✓
SLES
15.x (x=SP6/SP7)
6.4.0-150700.51-default
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.4.0-150700.51-default
x86
✓
X
X
6.4.0-150700.51-default
ppc64le
✓
X
X
Oracle Linux
9
5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
8
5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
Azure Linux
3.0
6.6.57.1-2.azl3
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.6.35.1-5.azl3
x86
✓
X
X
2.0
5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Amazon Linux
2023
6.1.147-172.266.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
X
6.1.147-172.266.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
X
Kylin
V10 SP3
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Alinux
3.12
6.6.63-test.1.al8.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
✓
3.2
5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
Anolis
8.6
5.10.134+
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.134+
x86
✓
X
X
BCLinux
21.10 SP2
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
22.10
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
CTYunOS
3.0 (23.01)
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
aarch64
✓
✓
✓
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
x86
✓
✓
✓
EulerOS
2.0-SP12
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
2.0-SP13
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
openEuler
24.03-SP0
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
22.03-SP1
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
x86
✓
X
✓
22.03-SP3
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64
x86
✓
X
✓
22.03-SP4
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
22.03-SP4
5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
20.03-SP3
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
Tencent Linux
3.3
5.4.119-19.0009.39
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.4.119-19.0009.39
x86
✓
X
X
UOS
20.1060a
5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
20.1060e
5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64
x86
✓
X
X
VeLinux
2.1
5.15.152.ve.6u2-arm64
aarch64
✓
X
X
5.15.152.ve.6u2-amd64
x86
✓
X
✓
Xenserver
8.2
4.19.0+1
x86
✓
X
X
kernel.org
6.16
6.16
aarch64
✓
X
X
6.16
x86
✓
X
X
2.15.1