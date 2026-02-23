NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.13.0
Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Supported NVIDIA BlueField Platforms

For a complete list of supported devices, refer to their respective hardware user manuals.

Embedded Software

The BlueField installation DOCA local repo package for this release is bf-bundle-3.2.0-147_25.01_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb.

The following software components are embedded in it:

Component

Version

Description

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.46.1006

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.46.1006

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

25.07

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0195.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

ATF

4.12.0-27-gd9bafc95f

Bootloader which initializes the Arm cores and manages the secure boot process

UEFI

4.12.0-19-gdd4c9d8a10

Standardized firmware interface for booting the system and initializing hardware before the OS loads

BSP

4.12.0.13720

Drivers and configurations required to initialize and support the BlueField platform's hardware

Info

For more information about embedded software components and drivers, refer to the DOCA Release Notes.

Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)

  • Ubuntu 22.04

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 24.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Note

Dynamic Kernel Module Support (DKMS) in DOCA-Host includes the minor versions of Major versions with .x in the version. Minor versions that are EOL by the OS distribution are not support by DOCA.

OS

OS V ersion

Tested Kernel

Arch

doca-ofed/

doca-roce

doca-networking

doca-all

Ubuntu

25.04

6.14.0

x86

Χ

X

24.04.x (x<=3)

6.8.0, 6.14-HWE

aarch64

6.8.0, 6.14-HWE

x86

6.8.0

ppc64le

X

X

22.04.x (x<=5)

5.15.0, 6.8-HWE

aarch64

5.15.0, 6.8-HWE

x86

5.15.0

ppc64le

X

X

20.04.x (x<=5)

5.4.0, 5.15-HWE

aarch64

X

X

5.4.0, 5.15-HWE

x86

5.4.0

ppc64le

X

X

RHEL/Rocky

10.x (x=0)

6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.aarch64

aarch64

6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.x86_64

x86

6.12.0-55.9.1.el10_0.ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

9.x (x<=6)

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.aarch64

aarch64

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.x86_64

x86

5.14.0-570.12.1.el9_6.ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

8.x (x<=10)

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le

ppc64le

X

X

Debian

13.x (x<=1)

6.12.43

aarch64

X

6.12.43

x86

X

12.x (x<=12)

6.1.0-39

aarch64

X

6.1.0.39

x86

10.13

4.19.0-21-arm64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.0-21-amd64

x86

SLES

15.x (x=SP6/SP7)

6.4.0-150700.51-default

aarch64

X

X

6.4.0-150700.51-default

x86

X

X

6.4.0-150700.51-default

ppc64le

X

X

Oracle Linux

9

5.15.0-205.149.5.1.el9uek.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

x86

X

X

8

5.15.0-206.153.7.1.el8uek.x86_64

x86

Azure Linux

3.0

6.6.57.1-2.azl3

aarch64

X

X

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

x86

X

X

2.0

5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64

x86

X

X

Amazon Linux

2023

6.1.147-172.266.aarch64

aarch64

X

6.1.147-172.266.x86_64

x86

X

Kylin

V10 SP3

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-89.11.v2401.ky10.x86_64

x86

X

X

Alinux

3.12

6.6.63-test.1.al8.aarch64

aarch64

X

3.2

5.10.134-16.3.al8.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

x86

Anolis

8.6

5.10.134+

aarch64

X

X

5.10.134+

x86

X

X

BCLinux

21.10 SP2

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

x86

X

X

22.10

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

x86

X

X

CTYunOS

3.0 (23.01)

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

x86

EulerOS

2.0-SP12

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

x86

X

X

2.0-SP13

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.h1954.eulerosv2r13.x86_64

x86

X

X

openEuler

24.03-SP0

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

6.6.0-28.0.0.34.oe2403.x86_64

x86

X

X

22.03-SP1

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

x86

X

22.03-SP3

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

x86

X

22.03-SP4

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

22.03-SP4

5.10.0-216.0.0.115.oe2203sp4.x86_64

x86

X

X

20.03-SP3

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

x86

X

X

Tencent Linux

3.3

5.4.119-19.0009.39

aarch64

X

X

5.4.119-19.0009.39

x86

X

X

UOS

20.1060a

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

x86

X

X

20.1060e

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

aarch64

X

X

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

x86

X

X

VeLinux

2.1

5.15.152.ve.6u2-arm64

aarch64

X

X

5.15.152.ve.6u2-amd64

x86

X

Xenserver

8.2

4.19.0+1

x86

X

X

kernel.org

6.16

6.16

aarch64

X

X

6.16

x86

X

X

Supported Open vSwitch

  • 2.15.1
