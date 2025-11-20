Types and Methods of Updating BlueField Software Image

BlueField software images are available in the following formats:

BFB – BlueField Bundle images – a proprietary format used to update and recover the BlueField device. There are two types of BFB images available: BF-Bundle – Includes BlueField firmware components, Arm OS, and DOCA. This bundle contains everything needed to update all possible components of a BlueField device.

BF-FW-Bundle – Includes only the BlueField firmware components and excludes Arm OS and DOCA. This is typically used for day-2 operations or by customers working in NIC mode who do not require Arm OS or DOCA running on the device. Also comes in the form of a per-SKU binary.

ISO – Similar to BF-Bundle, this format includes BlueField firmware components, Arm OS, and DOCA packages in an ISO standard format. The BlueField ISO image is based on the standard Ubuntu ISO image for Arm64, but with an updated kernel and added DOCA packages. PXE booting the BlueField device with the ISO image results in the installation of the Arm OS, including DOCA, and the update of BlueField firmware components.