Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Ref #
Issue Details
4658222
Description: During the DPU boot-up sequence, an intermittent call trace containing the warning
Keyword: Call trace; kernel boot up
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4874074
Description: Installing the Ubuntu 24.04 64K page size BFB image onto the eMMC on a BlueField-3 DPU results in a boot failure even though the
Keyword: DPU mode; boot failure
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4829572
Description: The Windows
Keyword: SOL; UEFI Shell; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4817141
Description: The RShim USB device may intermittently disappear from the DPU BMC, causing operations that rely on it to fail with a
Keyword: RShim USB; out-of-band update
Detected in version: 4.13.1
782014
Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB.
Keyword: eMMC; installation
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4829620
Description: The ATF version string reported by the BMC's Redfish API may occasionally drop its
Keyword: Redfish API; ATF version string
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4881691
Description: Transferring a corrupted, incorrect, or unauthenticated BFB image triggers a built-in security mechanism that halts the installation and locks the recovery path. As a result, the update process hangs indefinitely without timing out.
Keyword: Hardware mismatch;
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4885024
Description: Converting a configuration file from binary to text and back to binary using
Keyword: Boot options; bfcfg
Detected in version: 4.13.1
4884936
Description: When using
Keyword: Installation failure
Detected in version: 4.13.1