On This Page
- Virtual Ethernet Interface
- RShim Support for Multiple DPUs
- Permanently Changing Arm-side MAC Address
- OOB Ethernet Interface
Host-side Interface Configuration
The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU registers on the host OS a "DMA controller" for DPU management over PCIe. This can be verified by running the following:
# lspci -d 15b3: | grep 'SoC Management Interface'
27:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 SoC Management Interface (rev 01)
A special driver called RShim must be installed and run to expose the various BlueField management interfaces on the host OS. Refer to section "Install RShim on Host" for information on how to obtain and install the host-side RShim driver.
When the RShim driver runs properly on the host side, a sysfs device,
/dev/rshim0/*, and a virtual Ethernet interface,
tmfifo_net0, become available. The following is an example for querying the status of the RShim driver on the host side:
# systemctl status rshim
● rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC
Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
Active: active (running) since Tue 2022-05-31 14:57:07 IDT; 1 day 1h ago
Docs: man:rshim(8)
Process: 90322 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/rshim $OPTIONS (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
Main PID: 90323 (rshim)
Tasks: 11 (limit: 76853)
Memory: 3.3M
CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service
└─90323 /usr/sbin/rshim
May 31 14:57:07 … systemd[1]: Starting rshim driver for BlueField SoC...
May 31 14:57:07 … systemd[1]: Started rshim driver for BlueField SoC.
May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: Probing pcie-0000:a3:00.2(vfio)
May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: Create rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2
May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 enable
May 31 14:57:08 … rshim[90323]: rshim0 attached
On the host, the RShim driver exposes a virtual Ethernet device called
tmfifo_net0. This virtual Ethernet can be thought of as a peer-to-peer tunnel connection between the host and the DPU OS. The DPU OS also configures a similar device. The DPU OS's BFB images are customized to configure the DPU side of this connection with a preset IP of 192.168.100.2/30. It is up to the user to configure the host side of this connection. Configuration procedures vary for different OSs.
The following example configures the host side of
tmfifo_net0 with a static IP and enables IPv4-based communication to the DPU OS:
# ip addr add dev tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/30
For instructions on persistent IP configuration of the tmfifo_net0 interface, refer to step "Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0" under "Updating Repo Package on Host Side".
Logging in from the host to the DPU OS is now possible over the virtual Ethernet. For example:
ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2
Multiple DPUs may connect to the same host machine. When the RShim driver is loaded and operating correctly, each board is expected to have its own device directory on sysfs,
/dev/rshim<N>, and a virtual Ethernet device,
tmfifo_net<N>.
The following are some guidelines on how to set up the RShim virtual Ethernet interfaces properly if multiple DPUs are installed in the host system.
There are two methods to manage multiple
tmfifo_net interfaces on a Linux platform:
Using a bridge, with all
tmfifo_net<N>interfaces on the bridge – the bridge device bares a single IP address on the host while each DPU has unique IP in the same subnet as the bridge
Directly over the individual
tmfifo_net<N>– each interface has a unique subnet IP and each DPU has a corresponding IP per subnet
Whichever method is selected, the host-side
tmfifo_net interfaces should have different MAC addresses, which can be:
Configured using
ifconfig. For example:
$ ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24 hw ether 02:02:02:02:02:02
Or saved in configuration via the
/udev/rulesas can be seen later in this section.
In addition, each Arm-side
tmfifo_net interface must have a unique MAC and IP address configuration, as BlueField OS comes uniformly pre-configured with a generic MAC, and 192.168.100.2. The latter must be configured in each DPU manually or by DPU customization scripts during BlueField OS installation.
Multi-board Management Example
This example deals with two BlueField DPUs installed on the same server (the process is similar for more DPUs).
This example assumes that the RShim package has been installed on the host server.
Configuring Management Interface on Host
This example is relevant for CentOS/RHEL operating systems only.
Create a
bf_tmfifointerface under
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts. Run:
vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-br_tmfifo
Inside
ifcfg-br_tmfifo, insert the following content:
DEVICE="br_tmfifo" BOOTPROTO="static" IPADDR="192.168.100.1" NETMASK="255.255.255.0" ONBOOT="yes" TYPE="Bridge"
Create a configuration file for the first BlueField DPU,
tmfifo_net0. Run:
vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0
Inside
ifcfg-tmfifo_net0, insert the following content:
DEVICE=tmfifo_net0 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo
Create a configuration file for the second BlueField DPU,
tmfifo_net1. Run:
DEVICE=tmfifo_net1 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo
Create the rules for the
tmfifo_netinterfaces. Run:
vim /etc/udev/rules.d/91-tmfifo_net.rules
Restart the network for the changes to take effect. Run:
# /etc/init.d/network restart Restarting network (via systemctl): [ OK ]
Configuring BlueField DPU Side
BlueField DPUs arrive with the following factory default configurations for tmfifo_net0.
Address
Value
MAC
IP
Therefore, if you are working with more than one DPU, you must change the default MAC and IP addresses.
Updating RShim Network MAC Address
This procedure is relevant for Ubuntu/Debian (
sudo needed), and CentOS BFBs. The procedure only affects the
tmfifo_net0 on the Arm side.
Use a Linux console application (e.g. screen or minicom) to log into each BlueField. For example:
# sudo screen /dev/rshim<0|1>/console 115200
Create a configuration file for
tmfifo_net0MAC address. Run:
# sudo vi /etc/bf.cfg
Inside
bf.cfg, insert the new MAC:
NET_RSHIM_MAC=00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03
Apply the new MAC address. Run:
sudo bfcfg
Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField DPU (using a different MAC address).Info
Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the IP address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.
Updating IP Address
For Ubuntu:
Access the file
50-cloud-init.yamland modify the tmfifo_net0 IP address:
sudo vim /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml tmfifo_net0: addresses: - 192.168.100.2/30 ===>>> 192.168.100.3/30
Reboot the Arm. Run:
sudo reboot
Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField DPU (using a different IP address).Info
Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.
For CentOS:
Access the file
ifcfg-tmfifo_net0. Run:
# vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0
Modify the value for
IPADDR:
IPADDR=192.168.100.3
Reboot the Arm. Run:
reboot
Or perform
netplan apply.
Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField DPU (using a different IP address).Info
Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.
It is assumed that the commands in this section are executed with root (or
sudo) permission.
The default MAC address is
00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01. It can be changed using
ifconfig or by updating the UEFI variable as follows:
Log into Linux from the Arm console.
Run:
$ "ls /sys/firmware/efi/efivars".
If not mounted, run:
$ mount -t efivarfs none /sys/firmware/efi/efivars $ chattr -i /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c $ printf "\x07\x00\x00\x00\x00\x1a\xca\xff\xff\x03" > \ /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c
The
printf command sets the MAC address to
00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 (the last six bytes of the
printf value). Either reboot the device or reload the tmfifo driver for the change to take effect.
The MAC address can also be updated from the server host side while the Arm-side Linux is running:
Enable the configuration. Run:
# echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc
Display the current setting. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim0/misc DISPLAY_LEVEL 1 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log) BOOT_MODE 1 (0:rshim, 1:emmc, 2:emmc-boot-swap) BOOT_TIMEOUT 300 (seconds) DROP_MODE 0 (0:normal, 1:drop) SW_RESET 0 (1: reset) DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2 DEV_INFO BlueField-2(Rev 1) PEER_MAC 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 (rw) PXE_ID 0x00000000 (rw) VLAN_ID 0 0 (rw)
Modify the MAC address. Run:
$ echo "PEER_MAC xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx" > /dev/rshim0/misc
The OOB interface is a gigabit Ethernet interface which provides TCP/IP network connectivity to the Arm cores. This interface is named
oob_net0 and is intended to be used for management traffic (e.g. file transfer protocols, SSH, etc). The Linux driver that controls this interface is named
mlxbf_gige.ko, and is automatically loaded upon boot. This interface can be configured and monitored by use of standard tools (e.g. ifconfig, ethtool, etc). The OOB interface is subject to the following design limitations:
Only supports 1Gb/s full-duplex setting
Only supports GMII access to external PHY device
Supports maximum packet size of 2KB (i.e. no support for jumbo frames)
The OOB interface can also be used for PXE boot. This OOB port is not a path for the boot stream. Any attempt to push a BFB to this port will not work.
OOB Interface MAC Address
The MAC address to be used for the OOB port is burned into Arm-accessible UPVS EEPROM during the manufacturing process. This EEPROM device is different from the SPI Flash storage device used for the NIC firmware and associated NIC MACs/GUIDs. The value of the OOB MAC address is specific to each platform and is visible on the board-level sticker.
It is not recommended to reconfigure the MAC address from the MAC configured during manufacturing.
If there is a need to re-configure this MAC for any reason, follow these steps to configure a UEFI variable to hold new value for OOB MAC.:
The creation of an OOB MAC address UEFI variable will override the OOB MAC address defined in EEPROM, but the change can be reverted.
Log into Linux from the Arm console.
Issue the command
ls /sys/firmware/efi/efivarsto show whether efivarfs is mounted. If it is not mounted, run:
mount -t efivarfs none /sys/firmware/efi/efivars
Run:
chattr -i /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/OobMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c
Set the MAC address to 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 (the last six bytes of the printf value).
printf "\x07\x00\x00\x00\x00\x1a\xca\xff\xff\x03" > /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/OobMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c
Reboot the device for the change to take effect.
To revert this change and go back to using the MAC as programmed during manufacturing, follow these steps:
Log into UEFI from the Arm console, go to "Boot Manager" then "EFI Internal Shell".
Delete the OOB MAC UEFI variable. Run:
dmpstore -d OobMacAddr
Reboot the device by running "reset" from UEFI.
Log into Linux from the Arm console.
Issue the command
ls /sys/firmware/efi/efivarsto show whether efivarfs is mounted. If it is not mounted, run:
mount -t efivarfs none /sys/firmware/efi/efivars
Run:
chattr -i /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/OobMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c
Reconfigure the original MAC address burned by the manufacturer in the format
aa\bb\cc\dd\ee\ff. Run:
printf "\x07\x00\x00\x00\x00\<original-MAC-address>" > /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/OobMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c
Reboot the device for the change to take effect.
Supported ethtool Options for OOB Interface
The Linux driver for the OOB port supports the handling of some basic ethtool requests: get driver info, get/set ring parameters, get registers, and get statistics.
To use the ethtool options available, use the following format:
$ ethtool [<option>] <interface>
Where
<option> may be:
<no-argument>– display interface link information
-i– display driver general information
-S– display driver statistics
-d– dump driver register set
-g– display driver ring information
-G– configure driver ring(s)
-k– display driver offload information
-a– query the specified Ethernet device for pause parameter information
-r– restart auto-negotiation on the specified Ethernet device if auto-negotiation is enabled
For example:
$ ethtool oob_net0
Settings for oob_net0:
Supported ports: [ TP ]
Supported link modes: 1000baseT/Full
Supported pause frame use: Symmetric
Supports auto-negotiation: Yes
Supported FEC modes: Not reported
Advertised link modes: 1000baseT/Full
Advertised pause frame use: Symmetric
Advertised auto-negotiation: Yes
Advertised FEC modes: Not reported
Link partner advertised link modes: 1000baseT/Full
Link partner advertised pause frame use: Symmetric
Link partner advertised auto-negotiation: Yes
Link partner advertised FEC modes: Not reported
Speed: 1000Mb/s
Duplex: Full
Port: Twisted Pair
PHYAD: 3
Transceiver: internal
Auto-negotiation: on
MDI-X: Unknown
Link detected: yes
$ ethtool -i oob_net0
driver: mlxbf_gige
version:
firmware-version:
expansion-rom-version:
bus-info: MLNXBF17:00
supports-statistics: yes
supports-test: no
supports-eeprom-access: no
supports-register-dump: yes
supports-priv-flags: no
# Display statistics specific to BlueField-2 design (i.e. statistics that are not shown in the output of "ifconfig oob0_net")
$ ethtool -S oob_net0
NIC statistics:
hw_access_errors: 0
tx_invalid_checksums: 0
tx_small_frames: 1
tx_index_errors: 0
sw_config_errors: 0
sw_access_errors: 0
rx_truncate_errors: 0
rx_mac_errors: 0
rx_din_dropped_pkts: 0
tx_fifo_full: 0
rx_filter_passed_pkts: 5549
rx_filter_discard_pkts: 4
IP Address Configuration for OOB Interface
The files that control IP interface configuration are specific to the Linux distribution. The udev rules file (
/etc/udev/rules.d/92-oob_net.rules) that renames the OOB interface to
oob_net0 and is the same for Yocto, CentOS, and Ubuntu:
SUBSYSTEM=="net", ACTION=="add", DEVPATH=="/devices/platform/MLNXBF17:00/net/eth[0-9]", NAME="oob_net0"
The files that control IP interface configuration are slightly different for CentOS and Ubuntu:
CentOS configuration of IP interface:
Configuration file for
oob_net0:
/etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-oob_net0
For example, use the following to enable DHCP:
NAME="oob_net0" DEVICE="oob_net0" NM_CONTROLLED="yes" PEERDNS="yes" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="dhcp" TYPE=Ethernet
For example, to configure static IP use the following:
NAME="oob_net0" DEVICE="oob_net0" IPV6INIT="no" NM_CONTROLLED="no" PEERDNS="yes" ONBOOT="yes" BOOTPROTO="static" IPADDR="192.168.200.2" PREFIX=30 GATEWAY="192.168.200.1" DNS1="192.168.200.1" TYPE=Ethernet
For Ubuntu configuration of IP interface, refer to section "Default Network Interface Configuration".