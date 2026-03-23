Known Issues
Ref #
Issue Details
4690152
Description: Avoid performing a second deferred update when the first deferred update has not been activated. Attempting to stage a second full BFB image via Redfish SCP causes the BMC's
Workaround: To cancel a pending deferred update, reboot both the DPU and the BMC to clear all staged firmware.
Keyword: Deferred update
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4667066
Description: For Oracle Linux 9, UEK 4k kernels are not supported by RShim.
Workaround: Only use UEK 64k releases with RShim.
Keyword: RShim
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4903644
Description: Occasionally, upgrading PLDM BFB from DOCA v3.2.0 to v3.2.1 may lead to an assert 0x7 in dmesg.
Workaround: Install DOCA v3.2.1 bfb file using the
Keyword: PLDM
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4883999
Description: On BlueField-2 DPUs, the host system may load the network driver before the Arm side finishes booting, triggering a timeout that leaves the network interface down.
Workaround: Reload the host network driver (e.g.,
Keyword: Boot sequence; driver timeout; interface down
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4892178
Description: Triggering a software reset on a BlueField-3 DPU in NIC mode while Host VF traffic is active can cause the NIC subsystem to crash and fail its automated health recovery.
Workaround: Halt all Host VF traffic before initiating a software reset, or perform a full system power cycle to restore functionality if the adapter enters this failed state.
Keyword: SW_RESET; NIC mode; host VF
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4873414
Description: When the
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Boot logs; BMC SEL; UEFI
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4845623
Description: Starting with release 4.10.0, the
Workaround: Transition your workflows to use the new
Keyword: lldpad; lldpd
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4882705
Description: The
Workaround: Always perform a full cold boot of the host server or issue a complete DPU power cycle instead of relying on independent warm reboots of the subsystems.
Keyword: BMC readiness; DPU Arm
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4797116
Description: On BlueField-3 DPUs, one of the network ports may fail to be initialized during the UEFI initialization stage. As a result, only one PXE boot entry is displayed. In some instances, the displayed port name (e.g., Port 0) may incorrectly list the MAC address of the other port. Both ports are detected and function correctly once the operating system has fully booted.
Workaround: Connect the network cable to the detected port to proceed with PXE booting.
Keyword: UEFI; PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4667066
Description: Oracle Linux 9 prints an error when installing RShim on UEK (4k) kernels.
Workaround: Only use UEK64k releases with RShim.
Keyword: RShim
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4866916
Description: Security patches introduced in the OS-bundled
Workaround: Downgrade the
Keyword: UDP Bandwidth
Reported in version: 4.13.2
4793060
Description: BlueField-3 fwbundle downgrade is not supported via PLDM in BSP 4.13.1.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Deferred update; downgrade
Reported in version: 4.13.1
4743372
Description: Frequently polling the RShim misc interface (e.g.,
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: BMC; RShim
Reported in version: 4.13.1
4853428
Description: The BFB installation for Ubuntu 24.04 on the DPU's eMMC target does not automatically configure the root file system with the
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: BFB image; EXT4
Reported in version: 4.13.1
4549761
Description: On older hardware revisions of the BlueField-3 board, the OOB network interface (
Workaround: Perform a full power cycle of the system to restore the network connection. This hardware limitation has been permanently resolved in newer board revisions.
Keyword: OOB interface; link down
Reported in version: 4.13.0
4712319
Description: On Anolis 8.6 systems, MST drivers may fail to load on the DPU after installing the DOCA 3.0.0 bundle. This is due to a kernel version mismatch within the package, where the base OS image kernel is newer than the kernel for which the included MST drivers were built.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Kernel; update
Reported in version: 4.13.0
4401415
Description: After installing openEuler using the BFB method, the system may enter maintenance mode during the first boot.
Workaround: Choose one of the following:
Keyword: UUID; installation
Reported in version: 4.13.0
4621219
Description: On BlueField DPUs, the ConnectX interface may remain in legacy mode after boot. This prevents SF interface creation and can result in OVS bridge creation failures.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Redfish; legacy; RDMA
Reported in version: 4.13.0
4637738
Description: During PXE installation, the system fails to boot because the kernel image (
Workaround: Uncompress the kernel before PXE boot using the command:
Keyword: PXE; installation; compression
Reported in version: 4.13.0
4555835
Description: After rebooting BlueField DPUs running Debian or Ubuntu 24.04, the following harmless kernel message may appear in dmesg:
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Logging; NOHZ
Reported in version: 4.13.0
4438514
Description: Installation of DPU and NIC firmware Golden images included in the BFB as of the 25.10 release requires BMC firmware version 25.10 or later.
Workaround: Use
Alternatively, first install the new BFB, which updates the BMC firmware (the Golden image installation will fail initially). Then reset the BMC to activate the new firmware, and reinstall the same BFB to complete the Golden image update.
Keyword: Golden image; BMC firmware
Reported in version: 4.13.0
4546931
Description: Running
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: mlxfwreset
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4371266
Description: Flashing the OpenEuler BFB can cause the DPU to hit a kernel panic, halting the system with fatal exceptions.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Kernel panic
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4546879
Description: Running a firmware reset (mlxfwreset) in NIC or DPU mode may fail with a timeout error (BF reset flow timeout).
Workaround: This issue seems to be caused by specific servers. Contact your vendor for support or use the BlueField device in a different server.
Keyword: DPU mode; NIC mode; reset
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4408177
Description: UEFI db keys are deleted after applying
Workaround: Re-enroll the UEFI db certificates.
Keyword: UEFI Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Update; ATF/UEFI; Arm Platform Firmware Update; UEFI db
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4527547
Description: Pushing a BFB image to replacement BlueField-2 devices with outdated UEFI/ATF may fail mid-transfer.
Workaround: Pre-update firmware components per debug guide and set RSHIM timeout to 300 seconds if RShim version <2.14.
Keyword: BlueField-2; installation
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4529173
Description: After a DPU power reset, the IPv6 address of
Workaround: Access the DPU through IPv4 or local console, then manually restart the
Keyword:
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4533650
Description: When running
Workaround: Manually install
Keyword: Installation; dependency
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4546879
Description: Running a firmware reset (mlxfwreset) in NIC or DPU mode may fail with a timeout error (
Workaround: Perform a full power cycle to recover the device.
Keyword: DPU mode; NIC mode; reset
Reported in version: 4.12.0
4487794
Description: On BlueField-3 systems, upgrading from BFB 2.9.x to 3.0.0 or later may trigger a kernel crash during boot, with a paging request failure (
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Kernel crash; BFB upgrade; BlueField-3
Reported in version: 4.11.0
4430658
Description: DPU Arm does not boot, RShim log is empty and BL1 banner
Workaround: Check the
Keyword: eMMC, Boot, EFI Capsule
Reported in version: 4.11.0
4424540
Description: A new certificate infrastructure has been integrated into DPU BMC to support future releases. During firmware update (fwbundle), you may observe the following error message in logs:
Workaround:
Keyword: Certificate; Firmware; Update; Failure; fwbundle
Reported in version: 4.11.0
4029610
Description: OS releases that embed OpenSSL 1.1.1q can encounter a double-free issue in OpenSSL code. The OpenSSL speed test for ECDH can then encounter segmentation fault. Awaiting the vendor to provide an updated version with the fix.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OpenSSL; double-free; segmentation fault
Reported in version: 4.10.0
4248001
Description: UEFI boot options get refreshed/reset upon entering the boot manager section in UEFI menu. Due to this all the UEFI boot options get enabled/active. This behavior is expected by default.
Workaround: To disable refresh/reset of UEFI boot options, the
Keyword:
Reported in version: 4.10.0
4222194
Description: Running ipmitool from the BMC will show a different output for the discrete sensors of DPU IPMI sensor table than running ipmitool from the DPU.
Workaround: Use the ipmitool output on the BMC side until the ipmitool is updated in the Ubuntu DPU bfb.
Keyword: Ipmitool
Reported in version: 4.10.0
4270602
Description: UEFI/ATF firmware does not upgrade as part of the Linux Standard Tool process when Secure Boot is disabled.
Workaround: Remove PK key and initiate UEFI/ATF firmware upgrade again. To remove the PK key, use the UEFI menu to navigate to Device Manager → Secure Boot Configuration → Custom Secure Boot Options → PK Options → Delete Signature.
Keyword: UEFI/ATF; PK; Secure Boot; EFI Capsule Authentication
Reported in version: 4.10.0
4230957
Description: Upgrades of the BlueField BMC via Redfish may fail while in
Workaround: Retry upgrade.
Keyword: NIC mode; upgrade
Reported in version: 4.9.1
4186968
Description: Disabling boot options applies the new setting after the first reboot of the BlueField Arm. However, during the second reboot, some boot option settings are unexpectedly re-enabled. This issue specifically affects UEFI boot options.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: UEFI; UEFI boot options
Reported in version: 4.9.1
4157867
Description: If the SSD is power cycled many times, the file system may be corrupted.
Workaround: Re-install the BFB or power cycle the BlueField.
Keyword: eMMC; file corruption
Reported in version: 4.9.0
4049034
Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do
Workaround: Attempt the following:
Keyword: openEuler
Reported in version: 4.9.0
4119852
Description: Redfish communication may be skipped upon reboot immediately following the installation of DOCA BFB-bundle.
Workaround: Reboot (
Keyword: RF; installation; connection
Reported in version: 4.9.0
3935124
Description: The number of rules users can offload depends on the amount of freed up memory on their system.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Rule; offload
Reported in version: 4.9.0
4098782
Description: BlueField does not support the
Workaround: Read the information from the host using ipmitool version 1.8.19.
Keyword: IPMI
Reported in version: 4.9.0
4129715
Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the
Workaround: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).
Keyword: Linux; GCC
Reported in version: 4.9.0
3957680
Description: Failure to load kernel modules during BFB installation after an upgrade to 2.7.0/4.7.0 (or newer) release from 2.6.0/4.6.0 (or older) release, which results in a downgrade to 2.6.0/4.6.0 (or older) release from 2.7.0/4.7.0 (or newer) release.
Workaround 1: Before the upgrade that follows a downgrade, delete the expired certificate.
Workaround 2: After the upgrade that follows a downgrade, re-install the BFB.
Keyword: Software
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3859084
Description: Running
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: bfb-install; TCP
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3876636
Description: RDMA devices are missing after installing BFB in NIC mode.
Workaround: An additional BlueField reboot is required
Keyword: RDMA; reboot; NIC mode
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3960613
Description: When configuring NVMe-oF target offload on Arm, harmless CMA allocation errors appear at the kernel log.
Workaround: Increase the CMA limit or cancel its use using the kernel's CMD line parameters:
Keyword: NVMe-oF target offload; CMA
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3969477
Description: At times, BlueField may boot into grub shell after BFB installation.
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField.
Keyword: BFB installation; grub shell
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3837649
Description: Possible stack trace in
Workaround: Reboot the BlueField.
Keyword: Boot
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3964584
Description: RShim driver is not enabled by default after installation.
Workaround: Enable RShim driver manually by running
Keyword: RShim driver
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3239320
Description: Resetting hugepage size to 0 on Rocky Linux 8.6 using the
Workaround: Use the following command instead:
Keyword: Hugepage; sysctl
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3859113
Description: Reloading MLNX_OFED drivers with the command
Workaround: Reboot the machine to load all the MLNX_OFED drivers.
Keyword: NVMe; driver
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3748649
Description: With the numbering of CPUs in an 8-core configuration, the kernel is expected to assign virtual CPU ID numbers from 0-7, where N is the number of cores enabled. With CTyunOS, however, the numbering is unexpected.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: CTyunOS; CPU numbering
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3756748
Description: When performing BFB push repeatedly, BlueField-3 may in rare instances fail to boot with the message "
Workaround: Reset the card or repeat the operation (bfb push).
Keyword: BFB Push; FW Reset
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3665070
Description: Virtio-net controller fails to load if
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net; DPA
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3862683
Description: Creating VFs and hotplug PFs in parallel can lead to controller crash.
Workaround: Create VFs followed by hotplug PF or vice versa.
Keyword: Virtio-net emulation
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3844066
Description: On CentOS 7.6 with kernel 4.19, bringing up OVS bridge interface causes call traces:
Workaround: Do not bring UP OVS bridge interfaces.
Keyword: CentOS; kernel; rcu_note_context_switch
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3844705
Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the DPU eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the DPU eMMC over time.
Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3877725
Description: During BFB installation in NIC mode on BlueField-3, too much information is added into RShim log which fills it, causing the Linux installation progress log to not appear in the RShim log.
Workaround: Monitor the BlueField-3 Arm's UART console to check whether BFB installation has completed or not for NIC mode.
Keyword: NIC mode; BFB install
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3855702
Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RDMA; SWS
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3743879
Description:
Workaround: Set
If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before
Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3613044
Description: Intermittent eMMC timeout issue are observed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: eMMC
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3670361
Description: Rarely, the driver takes more than several minutes to load.
Workaround: Re-run
Keywords: Driver; boot
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3755143
Description: UEFI synchronous exception is observed at address 0x479B7xxxx where the UEFI module names are not printed. See the following example:
Workaround: Run software reset or reinstall the BFB.
Keywords: UEFI synchronous exception
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3772177
Description: SSHing to the DPU with Debian 12 can print the following warning:
Workaround: Run:
Keywords: Debian 12; locale; LC_ALL
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3704985
Description: When the RShim driver is not running on the external host or when the
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RShim; log
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3767580
Description: On Debian 12, the first boot after BFB installation may fail with the following kernel panic:
Workaround: Reset the DPU using the RShim interface:
Keywords: Debian 12; Kernel panic; kill init
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3771601
Description: On Debian 12,
Workaround: Run:
Keywords: Debian 12; openibd; nvme_rdma
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3686053
Description: BlueField-2 supports a total of 120GB of PCIe memory space. When the GPU is configured to be exposed to the BlueField, it requests 32GB of space for its BAR0. The Linux 5.15 kernel also attempts to reserve space for the total number of VFs, even if they are not enabled. By default, the A100 allows 20 VFs which each need 4GB of memory space. Because of PCIe memory alignment requirements and other small devices on the bus, this additional 80GB causes PCIe resource allocation to fail.
Workaround: Add "pci=realloc=off" to the Linux command line. This will force Linux to accept the resource allocation done by UEFI and allow enumeration to succeed.
Keyword: VF; kernel; resources
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3678069
Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create a
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVMe
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3747285
Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.
Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.
Keyword: PXE; retry; fail
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3745529
Description: When rebooting the DPU while the host side is running traffic over bond, TX timeout is likely to occur. This generates a TX timeout recovery flow that may conflict with host recovery attempts from the DPU reboot.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Bond; timeout
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3733713
Description: CA certificates in the UEFI are stored in the database provided by the user. It is user responsibility to enroll the correct certificate. The user is the owner of the certificate and should make sure of its validity.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: CA certificates; UEFI
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3733740
Description: CA certificates in the BMC are owned by the user who is required to enroll valid and correct certificates. If incorrect BMC CA certificates are enrolled, then DPU-BMC redfish communication will be invalid.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: CA certificates; BMC
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3666574
Description: Running
Workaround: Run
Keyword: OVS fail; openibd
Reported in version: 4.6.0
4445755
Description: NIC firmware does not automatically update after BFB installation despite
Workaround: Manually upgrade firmware using
Keyword: Firmware; NIC mode
Reported in version: 4.5.4
3880194
Description:
Workaround: The following are possible options –
Keywords: Software; upgrade
Discovered in version: 4.5.1
3204153
Description: On BlueField-2, the OOB may not get an IP address due to the interface being down.
Workaround: restart auto-negotiation using the command
Keyword: OOB; IP
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3601491
Description: Symmetric pause must be enabled in the DHCP server for the OOB to be able to reliably get an IP address assigned.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OOB; IP
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3673330
Description: On Debian 12, Arm ports remain in Legacy mode after multiple Arm reboot iterations. The following error message appears in
Workaround: Run:
Keyword: Debian; Arm
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3695543
Description: PXE boot may fail after a firmware upgrade from 32.36.xxxx, 32.37.xxxx, to 32.38.xxxx and above.
Workaround: Create
Keyword: MAC allocation; PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3647476
Description: Debian 12 OS does not support CT tunnel offload.
Workaround: Recompile the kernel with
Keyword: Connection tracking; Linux
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3007696
Description: When configuring a static IP address for
Workaround: Use netplan configuration. For example
Then run "netplan apply".
Keyword: IP address; tmfifo_net0; host
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3670628
Description: When NIC subsystem is in recovery mode, the interface towards to NVMe is not accessible. Thus, the SSD boot device would not be available.
Workaround: The admin must configure the Arm subsystem boot device to boot from the eMMC, for example.
Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3702393
Description: On rare occasions, the boot process part of SWRESET (via RShim) or FWRESET (via mlxfwreset) may result in a device hanging on the boot flow or cause the host server to reboot.
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown and then a power cycle.
Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3665724
Description: If the UEFI password is an empty string (""), then it cannot be changed via Redfish.
Workaround: UEFI; password; Redfish
Keyword: UEFI; password; Redfish
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3671185
Description: XFRM rules must be deleted before driver restart or warm reboot are performed.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: IPsec
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3666160
Description: Installing BFB using
Workaround: Change
Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation
Reported in version: 4.2.2
3605254
Description: Following a system power cycle, both the DPU and BMC boot independently which may lead to the DPU's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.
Workaround: Wait until the BMC is done booting before issuing a reset command to the DPU.
Keyword: Power cycle; Redfish; boot
Reported in version: 4.2.1
3602044
Description: When the public key is deleted while Redfish is enabled, UEFI secure boot is disabled and UEFI reverts to Setup Mode (i.e., the
Workaround: Set
Keyword: Redfish; UEFI secure boot
Reported in version: 4.2.1
3592080
Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: UEK; VF
Reported in version: 4.2.1
3568341
Description: Downgrading BSP software from 4.2.0 fails if UEFI secure boot is enabled.
Workaround: Disable UEFI secure boot before downgrading.
Keyword: Software; downgrade
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3566042
Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3546474
Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
Workaround: On the DPU, create
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3546202
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3306489
Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
Workaround: Add
Keyword: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3538486
Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
Keyword: Virtio-net; LAG
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3462630
Description: When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported on BlueField-3 devices.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Socket-Direct; support
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3448841
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
Workaround: Use
Keywords: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3413938
Description: Using
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hang;
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3452740
Description: Ovs-pki is not working due to two versions of OpenSSL being installed, causing the PKA engine to not load properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3273435
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
Keywords: Modes of operation; driver
Reported in version: 4.0.2
2706803
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VF; limitation
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3264224
Description: When trying to change boot order using efibootmgr, BlueField fails to attempt PXE boot from
Workaround: Drop into the UEFI menu and regenerate all the EFI entries.
Keywords: PXE; efibootmgr
Reported in version: 3.9.3.1
3188415
Description: An Arm firmware update to the same version that is installed will fail and is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Arm; firmware; update
Reported in version: 3.9.2
N/A
Description: The
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Redfish;
Reported in version: 3.9.2
3012182
Description: The command
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Kernel; show-fec
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2855986
Description: After disabling SR-IOV VF on a virtio device, removing virtio-net/PCIe driver from guest OS may render the virtio controller unusable .
Workaround: Restart the virtio-net controller to recover it. To avoid this issue, m onitor the log from controller and make sure VF resources are destroyed before unloading virtio-net/PCIe drivers.
Keywords: Virtio-net; VF
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2863456
Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic removes the SA when hard limit is hit. However, traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload used in such configuration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP2; IPsec Full Offload
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2982184
Description: When multiple BlueField resets are issued within 10 seconds of each other, EEPROM error messages are displayed on the console and, as a result, the BlueField may not boot from the eMMC and may halt at the UEFI menu.
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField to fix the EEPROM issue. Manual recovery of the boot options and/or SW installation may be needed.
Keywords: Reset; EEPROM
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2853408
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
Workaround: Run "
Keywords: BIOS; hot-plug; Virtio-net
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2934833
Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; RDMA; port toggle
Reported in version: 3.8.5
2911425
Description: ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus server with BIOS version 1.3 hangs when large number of SFs (
Workaround: Update the BIOS version to 2.4 which should correctly detect the PCIe device with the bigger BAR size.
Keywords: Scalable functions; BIOS
Reported in version: 3.8.5
N/A
Description: Only QP queues are supported for GGA accelerators from this version onward.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware; SQ; QP
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2846108
Description: Setting
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware; SF; VF
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2750499
Description: Some devlink commands are only supported by mlnx devlink (
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Devlink
Reported in version: 3.7.1
2730157
Description: Kernel upgrade is not currently supported on BlueField as there are out of tree kernel modules (e.g., ConnectX drivers that will stop working after kernel upgrade).
Workaround: Kernel can be upgraded if there is a matching DOCA repository that includes all the drivers compiled with the new kernel or as a part of the new BFB package.
Keywords: Kernel; upgrade
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2706710
Description: Call traces are seen on the host when recreating VFs before the controller side finishes the deletion procedure.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2685478
Description: 3rd party (netkvm.sys) Virtio-net drivers for Windows do not support SR-IOV.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; SR-IOV; WinOF-2
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2684501
Description: Once the contiguous memory pool, a limited resource, is exhausted, fallback allocation to other methods occurs. This process triggers
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Log; cma_alloc; memory
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2590016
Description: ibdev2netdev tool is not supported for PCIe PF operating in switchdev mode or on SFs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2590016
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This error is from libcrypto.so library which is part of the OpenSSL package. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
Workaround: Set
For example:
Note
OPENSSL_CONF is aimed at using a custom config file for applications. In this case, it is used to point to a config file where dynamic engine (PKA engine) is not enabled.
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2407897
Description: The host may crash when the number of PCIe devices overflows the PCIe device address. According to the PCIe spec, the device address space is 8 bits in total—device (5 bits) and function (3 bits)—which means that the total number of devices cannot be more than 256.
The second PF maximum number of VFs is limited by the total number of additional PCIe devices that precedes it. By default, the preceding PCIe devices are 2 PFs + RShim DMA + 127 VFs of the first PF. This means that the maximum valid number of VFs for the second port will be 126.
Workaround: Use the maximum allowed VFs on the 2nd PCIe PF of BlueField instead of the maximum of 127 VFs.
Keywords: Emulated devices; VirtIO-net; VirtIO-blk; VFs; RShim
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2445289
Description: If secure boot is enabled, MFT cannot be installed on the BlueField DPU independently from BlueField drivers (MLNX_OFED).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MFT; secure boot
Reported in version: 3.5.1.11601
2377021
Description: Executing
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown, then reboot your BlueField device or power cycle the server.
Keywords: Hang; reboot
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
2350132
Description: Boot process hangs at BIOS (version 1.2.11) stage when power cycling a server (model Dell PowerEdge R7525) after configuring "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT" > 27.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Server; hang; power cycle
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
2581408
Description: On a BlueField device operating in Embedded CPU mode, PXE driver will fail to boot if the Arm side is not fully loaded and the OVS bridge is not configured.
Workaround: Run warm reboot on the host side and boot again via the device when Arm is up and the OVS bridge is configured.
Keywords: Embedded CPU; PXE; UEFI; Arm
Reported in version: 2.5.0.11176
1859322
Description: On some setups, DPU does not power on following server cold boot when UART cable is attached to the same server.
Workaround: As long as the RShim driver is loaded on the server and the RShim interface is visible, the RShim driver will detect this and auto-reset the card into normal state.
Keywords: DPU; Arm; Cold Boot
Reported in version: 2.4.0.11082
1899921
Description: Driver restart fails when SNAP service is running.
Workaround: Stop the SNAP services nvme_sf and nvme_snap@nvme0, then restart the driver. After the driver loads restart the services.
Keywords: SNAP
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000
1911618
Description: Defining namespaces with certain Micron disks (Micron_9300_MTFDHAL3T8TDP) using consecutive attach-ns commands can cause errors.
Workaround: Add delay between attach-ns commands.
Keywords: Micron; disk; namespace; attach-ns
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000