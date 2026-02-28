NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.14.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.14.0  BFB FW-Bundle Extraction Process
Download PDF

On This Page

BFB FW-Bundle Extraction Process

The bfb-tool is a command-line utility used to manage BlueField BFB files (i.e., bf-bundle or bf-fwbundle). It supports two primary actions:

  • Extracting payloads from a BFB

  • Repacking BFBs for a specific PSID or OPN

This page provides comprehensive usage instructions, supported options, and examples.

Prerequisites

qemu-aarch64-static is required to extract the NIC firmware payload from the bundle.

This binary is included in the qemu-user-static package.

To install qemu-user-static via Docker:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ docker run --rm --privileged multiarch/qemu-user-static --reset -p yes

This command registers QEMU interpreters on the host, enabling execution of Arm binaries (such as aarch64) on x86_64 systems using binfmt_misc.

See more information on qemu-user-static in GitHub.

Command Syntax

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bfb-tool <action> --bfb <BFB> --psid <PSID>|--opn <OPN>|--all [-p|--profile <Profile>] [-o|--output-dir <dir>] [-f|--output-format <format>] [-B|--output-bfb] [-r|--replace-fw <path>] [-v|--verbose] [-j|--json]

Actions

Action

Description

extract

Extracts the firmware payload for the specified PSID, OPN, or all configurations

repack

Extracts and rebuilds a new BFB file tailored to a specific PSID or OPN

info

Print version information for components contained in a BFB

Options

Option

Description

--bfb <BFB>

Path to the input BFB file (e.g., bf-fwbundle-*.bfb)

--psid <PSID>

Target PSID (e.g., MT_0000001070) for extraction or repacking

--opn <OPN>

Target OPN (e.g., 900-9D3B6-F2SV-PA0_Ax) for extraction or repacking

--profile <Profile>

Configuration profile

-p, --profile <Profile>

Optional profile to apply during repacking

--output-dir <DIR>

Directory to store the extracted or repacked output files

-v, --verbose

Enable verbose output for detailed execution logs

-j, --json

Print version info in JSON format

Examples

  • Extract payload for a specific PSID:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    bfb-tool extract --bfb bf-fwbundle-2.9.2-40_25.02-prod.bfb --psid MT_0000001070

  • Repack BFB for a specific OPN:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    bfb-tool repack --bfb bf-fwbundle-2.9.2-40_25.02-prod.bfb --opn 900-9D3B6-F2SV-PA0_Ax

  • Extract all configurations:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    bfb-tool extract --bfb bf-fwbundle-2.9.2-40_25.02-prod.bfb --all

  • Specify a custom output directory:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    bfb-tool extract --bfb bf-fwbundle-2.9.2-40_25.02-prod.bfb --psid MT_0000001070 --output-dir /path/to/output

  • Enable verbose output:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    bfb-tool repack --bfb bf-fwbundle-2.9.2-40_25.02-prod.bfb --opn 900-9D3B6-F2SV-PA0_Ax -v

Usage Notes

  • Ensure the specified BFB file exists and is accessible

  • Only one of these options can be used per command: --psid, --opn, or --all

  • Use --profile to apply a specific firmware configuration profile (if applicable)

  • By default, extracted files are saved to /tmp/<bfb-name>/ unless overridden using --output-dir
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 28, 2026
content here