Bug Fixes In This Version

4845039 Description: MPI-dependent DOCA applications failed to compile on OpenEuler due to missing development tools.

Keywords: OpenEuler; OpenMPI; compilation

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4845039 Description: A kernel call trace could occur during BFB updates if the host-side ConnectX has a pending firmware upgrade.

Keywords: Kernel

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4829571 Description: The DELETE key does not remove characters following the cursor in both UEFI Shell and GRUB environments.

Keywords: UEFI Shell; GRUB

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4764682 Description: mlnx-sf fails to apply -r parameter (disable RoCE for SF) as it was removed from mlxdevm.

Keywords: mlnx-sf ; RoCE

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4824650 Description: BFB installer ( bfb-install ) does not display error and warning messages during installation.

Keywords: Bfb-install; warning messages; logging

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4693948 4782014 Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB release.

Keywords: Installation; Ubuntu