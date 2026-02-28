Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Ref #
Details
4845039
Description: MPI-dependent DOCA applications failed to compile on OpenEuler due to missing development tools.
Keywords: OpenEuler; OpenMPI; compilation
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4845039
Description: A kernel call trace could occur during BFB updates if the host-side ConnectX has a pending firmware upgrade.
Keywords: Kernel
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4829571
Description: The DELETE key does not remove characters following the cursor in both UEFI Shell and GRUB environments.
Keywords: UEFI Shell; GRUB
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4764682
Description:
Keywords:
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4824650
Description: BFB installer (
Keywords: Bfb-install; warning messages; logging
Detected in version: 4.13.0
4693948
4782014
Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB release.
Keywords: Installation; Ubuntu
Detected in version: 4.13.0