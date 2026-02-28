NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.14.0
Bug Fixes In This Version

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

4845039

Description: MPI-dependent DOCA applications failed to compile on OpenEuler due to missing development tools.

Keywords: OpenEuler; OpenMPI; compilation

Detected in version: 4.13.0

Description: A kernel call trace could occur during BFB updates if the host-side ConnectX has a pending firmware upgrade.

Keywords: Kernel

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4829571

Description: The DELETE key does not remove characters following the cursor in both UEFI Shell and GRUB environments.

Keywords: UEFI Shell; GRUB

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4764682

Description: mlnx-sf fails to apply -r parameter (disable RoCE for SF) as it was removed from mlxdevm.

Keywords: mlnx-sf; RoCE

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4824650

Description: BFB installer (bfb-install) does not display error and warning messages during installation.

Keywords: Bfb-install; warning messages; logging

Detected in version: 4.13.0

4693948

4782014

Description: Installation of Ubuntu 24.04 on BlueField-3 eMMC devices is not supported in the 3.2.0 BFB release.

Keywords: Installation; Ubuntu

Detected in version: 4.13.0
