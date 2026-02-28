Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.
NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .
Expanded DPU scalability to support multiple switch ports and up to 32 PFs
Aligned BlueField attestation capabilities with the NVIDIA RIM Service, enabling automated access to CoRIM files to support zero-trust measurement and validation processes
Replaced MLNX_DPDK with official upstream DPDK (v25.11+) across the BlueField ecosystem, updating OVS and DOCA components to support standard upstream APIs
Added support for software-defined vBLK emulation, utilizing the DOCA TLP SDK to offload storage data paths while retaining flexibility for custom control plane implementations