NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.14.0  Changes and New Features
Changes and New Features

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .

BlueField Platform Changes and New Features in 4.14.0

  • Expanded DPU scalability to support multiple switch ports and up to 32 PFs

  • Aligned BlueField attestation capabilities with the NVIDIA RIM Service, enabling automated access to CoRIM files to support zero-trust measurement and validation processes

  • Replaced MLNX_DPDK with official upstream DPDK (v25.11+) across the BlueField ecosystem, updating OVS and DOCA components to support standard upstream APIs

  • Added support for software-defined vBLK emulation, utilizing the DOCA TLP SDK to offload storage data paths while retaining flexibility for custom control plane implementations
