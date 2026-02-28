Customer Affecting Changes

BSP 4.20 (July/2025)

NVIDIA® System Management (NSM) will be enabled by default on BlueField and ConnectX starting from July release (currently disabled). NSM is a protocol designed for telemetry and management interfaces, specifically introduced with NVIDIA Blackwell products.

This proprietary protocol is constructed on the Management Component Transport Protocol (MCTP) and can enhance industry-standard protocols (e.g., PLDM) or operate as an independent management interface.