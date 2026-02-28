On This Page
Customizing BlueField Software Deployment
bf.cfg is an optional configuration file which may be used to customize the software deployment process on NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms (DPU or SuperNIC).
To update the BMC components, it is required to provide the
BMC_PASSWORD using
bf.cfg to the BFB/ISO installation environment.
There are different ways to pass
bf.cfg along with the BFB or ISO to customize the installation procedure:
With BFB from the host:
# bfb-install -r <rshim device> -c <path to bf.cfg> -b <BFB>
Using cat command:
# cat <BFB> <path to bf.cfg> > /dev/<rshim device>/boot
By appending
bf.cfgto the BFB and push it to RShim device on a host or BMC:
# cat <BFB> <path to bf.cfg> > <new BFB>
In PXE environment using
bfksparameter to provide a script that will be downloaded by the installation process and run on the Bluefield side at the beginning of installation:
cat > /etc/bf.cfg << 'EOF' BMC_PASSWORD="…" EOF
Or using
autoinstall.yaml. See " Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE" for details.
For a
comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize
bf.cfg
during BFB installation, refer to
section "bf.cfg Parameters".
Ubuntu users are prompted to change the default password (ubuntu) for the default user (ubuntu) upon first login. Logging in will not be possible even if the login prompt appears until all services are up ("
DPU is ready" message appears in
/dev/rshim0/misc).
Attempting to log in before all services are up prints the following message:
Permission denied, please try again.
Alternatively, Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BFB installation. This password must be defined in a
bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the
ubuntu user:
Create password hash. Run:
# openssl passwd -1 Password: Verifying - Password: $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
Add the password hash in quotes to the
bf.cfgfile:
# vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
The
bf.cfgfile is used with the
bfb-installscript in the steps that follow.
To change the UEFI password, add the current UEFI password under parameter UEFI_PASSWORD and define the new UEFI password under NEW_UEFI_PASSWORD inside the
bf.cfg configuration file.
To change the BMC root password, add the current BMC root password under parameter BMC_PASSWORD and define the new BMC root password under NEW_BMC_PASSWORD inside the
bf.cfg configuration file.
Using
special purpose configuration
parameters in the
bf.cfg file, the BlueField's boot options and OS can be further customized. For a full list of the supported parameters to customize your BlueField during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters". In addition, the
bf.cfg file offers further control on customization of BlueField OS installation and software configuration through scripting.
Add any of the following functions to the
bf.cfg file for them to be called by the
install.sh script embedded in the BFB:
bfb_modify_os– called after the file system is extracted on the target partitions. It can be used to modify files or create new files on the target file system mounted under
/mnt. So the file path should look as follows:
/mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. This can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to add
/mntto the path for the tool).
bfb_pre_install– called before eMMC/SSD partitions format and OS filesystem is extracted
bfb_post_install– called as a last step before reboot. All eMMC/SSD partitions are unmounted at this stage.
For example, the
bf.cfg script below disables OVS bridge creation upon boot:
# cat /root/bf.cfg
bfb_modify_os()
{
log ===================== bfb_modify_os =====================
log "Disable OVS bridges creation upon boot"
sed -i -r -e 's/(CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES=).*/\1"no"/' /mnt/etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf
}
bfb_pre_install()
{
log ===================== bfb_pre_install =====================
}
bfb_post_install()
{
log ===================== bfb_post_install =====================
}
The following is a comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize the
bf.cfg file for BFB installation:
###############################################################################
# This file contains configuration that can be pushed together to customize
# the BFB installation. The configuration is stored as /etc/bf.cfg which will
# be used by the 'bfcfg' or other tools as input.
#
# Uncomment the variables to customize the values as needed, Or else the
# values will be unchanged, or the default values are used when the variables
# are created.
# Note:
# - Try to keep at least one comment line from beginning, if possible, when
# pushed together with BFB;
# - Do not use spaces around the '=', it will not work for all BFBs.
#
###############################################################################
###############################################################################
# Manufacturing information (not applicable for BlueField-1).
# !!! Note: These variables are only allowed to be programmed once, then the
# values will be locked. Be sure to set to correct values when
# customizing them.
# !!! Note: This configuration may take effect after reset.
###############################################################################
# MAC address of the OOB network interface
#MFG_OOB_MAC=00:1a:ca:11:22:33
# OPN number of this board
#MFG_OPN=MBF1M332A
# SKU ID of this board
#MFG_SKU=MBF1M332A
# Model of this board
#MFG_MODL=X
# Serial Number of this board
#MFG_SN=X
# UUID of this board
#MFG_UUID=X
# Revision
#MFG_REV=X
###############################################################################
# Manufacturing information extended (applicable for BlueField-3 only).
# !!! Note: These variables are only allowed to be programmed once, then the
# values will be locked. Be sure to set to correct values when
# customizing them.
# !!! Note: This configuration takes effect after reset.
###############################################################################
# System Manufacturer
#MFG_SYS_MFR=X
# System Product Name
#MFG_SYS_PDN=X
# System Version
#MFG_SYS_VER=X
# Baseboard Manufacturer
#MFG_BSB_MFR=X
# Baseboard Product Name
#MFG_BSB_PDN=X
# Baseboard Version
#MFG_BSB_VER=X
# Baseboard Serial Number
#MFG_BSB_SN=X
###############################################################################
# Configuration to set the platform mode (applicable for BlueField-3 only).
# Only 'DPU' or 'NIC' are permitted values. The configuration is applied on
# next reboot.
# !!! Note: Once the configuration is applied, a power-cycle is required
# for this configuration to take effect.
###############################################################################
#MFG_PLAT_MODE=DPU
###############################################################################
# Control flags for platform configuration
###############################################################################
# When set to 'TRUE', the file that encapsules the configuration
# file is saved whithin a persistent storage.
# Note the file will be saved, if and only if, the configuration
# is completed successfully.
#CTL_SAVE_CONFIG_FILE=FALSE
# Reset Lanugage.
# The EFI variables 'Lang*', 'PlatformLang*' are deleted.
#CTL_RESET_LANG=TRUE
# Reset all SYS_* attributes listed below.
#CTL_RESET_SYS=FALSE
# Delete all BOOT* configurations.
#CTL_DELETE_ALL_BOOT=FALSE
# Reset all misc configurations.
#CTL_RESET_MISC=FALSE
# Delete all UEFI secure boot keys
#CTL_DELETE_ALL_UEFI_SECURE_BOOT_KEYS=TRUE
# Update Secure boot state, either 'Enabled' or 'Disabled'.
# It is relevant when the platform is in user mode, i.e.,
# PK key installed.
#CTL_UEFI_SECURE_BOOT_STATE=DISABLED
# Delete UEFI password settings.
#CTL_DELETE_UEFI_PASSWORD=TRUE
###############################################################################
# Configuration which can also be set in
# UEFI->Device Manager->System Configuration
###############################################################################
# Enable SMMU in ACPI.
#SYS_ENABLE_SMMU=TRUE
# Enable I2C0 in ACPI.
#SYS_ENABLE_I2C0=FALSE
# Disable SPMI in ACPI.
#SYS_DISABLE_SPMI=FALSE
# Enable the second eMMC card (only for BF1 BlueWhale board).
#SYS_ENABLE_2ND_EMMC=FALSE
# Enable eMMC boot partition protection.
#SYS_BOOT_PROTECT=FALSE
# Enable SPCR table in ACPI.
#SYS_ENABLE_SPCR=FALSE
# Select SPCR port when SYS_ENABLE_SPCR=TRUE.
# Either 0 (Port 0) or 1 (Port 1)
#SYS_SPCR_PORT=0
# Disable PCIe in ACPI.
#SYS_DISABLE_PCIE=FALSE
# Enable OP-TEE in ACPI (obsolete).
#SYS_ENABLE_OPTEE=FALSE
# Disable the TM Fifo ACPI
#SYS_DISABLE_TMFF=FALSE
# Disable the 'force_pxe' retry behavior.
# By default, PXE boot will keep retrying all the PXE devices.
# If disabled, it'll try PXE interfaces one round then continue the normal
# booting sequence.
#SYS_DISABLE_FORCE_PXE_RETRY=FALSE
# Disable BMC Field Mode.
#SYS_ENABLE_BMC_FIELD_MODE=FALSE
# Threshold for the correctable errors to be observed
# before reporting it to the OS.
# Supported values are 0-4294967294
#SYS_CE_THRESHOLD=5000
# Disable OS error handling via HEST
#SYS_DISABLE_HEST=FALSE
# L3 Cache partition level.
# 0: 00.0%
# 1: 12.5%
# 2: 25.0%
# 3: 37.5%
# 4: 50.0%
# 5: 62.5%
# 6: 75.0%
# 7: 87.5%
#SYS_L3_CACHE_PARTITION_LEVEL=0
# Enable I2C3 in ACPI.
#SYS_ENABLE_I2C3=FALSE
# When set to 'TRUE' UEFI will keep retrying all the bootable
# devices as long as network boot devices are present.
#SYS_ENABLE_FORCE_BOOT_RETRY=FALSE
# Enable OEM MFG configuration.
#SYS_ENABLE_OEM_MFG_CONFIG=FALSE
# Disable I2C1 in ACPI.
#SYS_DISABLE_I2C1=FALSE
# Enable UEFI wait for BMC
#SYS_ENABLE_BMC_WAIT=FALSE
# Disable the auto-refresh of UEFI boot options.
#SYS_DISABLE_AUTO_BOOT_REFRESH=FALSE
# Enable BMC network configuration menu entry.
#SYS_DISPLAY_BMC_NET_CONFIG=FALSE
# Enable Redfish Feature.
#SYS_ENABLE_REDFISH=TRUE
# Enable RTCSync.
#SYS_RTCSYNC=FALSE
###############################################################################
# Configuration to enable UEFI Secure Boot with NVIDIA default settings on
# The signed EFI Capsule '/lib/fimrware/mellanox/boot/capsule/EnrollKeysCap'
# is used to enroll NVIDIA default certificate files and reset UEFI password
# to default.
# !!! Note: This configuration takes effect after reset.
###############################################################################
#UEFI_SECURE_BOOT=TRUE
###############################################################################
# Partition configuration
# Multiple devices can be added here as DISK<M>_NAME.
# Each device can have multiple partitions identified by "DISK<M>_PART<N>_xxx"
# '<N>' is the partition ID, which represents partition "DISK<M>_NAME"p<N>.
# For example, assuming DISK0_NAME is /dev/mmcblk0. N=1 means partition
# /dev/mmcblk0p1, N=8 means partition /dev/mmcblk0p8, etc.
#
# Each device has the following definitions. Optional attributes are marked
# as (optional) below.
# DISK<M>_NAME: device path, such as /dev/mmcblk0
# DISK<M>_PART<N>_SIZE: partition <N> size in MB
# Value 0 means 'max remaining space', which is only
# allowed on one partition.
# DISK<M>_PART<N>_TYPE: partition <N> type, which could be
# EFI, Linux or UUID defined in
# https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GUID_Partition_Table
# DISK<M>_PART<N>_MOUNT: mount path
# DISK<M>_PART<N>_PERSIST: CREATE | KEEP (optional)
# CREATE: create or overwrite this partition
# KEEP: keep this partition, or create if not exist
# Only one partition could be marked as 'persist'.
###############################################################################
#DISK0_NAME=/dev/mmcblk0
#DISK0_PART1_SIZE=150
#DISK0_PART1_TYPE=EFI
#DISK0_PART1_MOUNT=/boot/efi
#DISK0_PART2_SIZE=0
#DISK0_PART2_TYPE=Linux
#DISK0_PART2_MOUNT=/
#DISK0_PART8_PERSIST=CREATE
#DISK0_PART8_SIZE=250
#DISK0_PART8_TYPE=Linux
###############################################################################
# Boot Order configuration
# Each entry BOOT<N> could have the following format:
# PXE or HTTP:
# BOOT<N>=NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>-<IPV4 | IPV6>[-HTTP]
# PXE over VLAN (vlan-id in decimal):
# BOOT<N>=NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>[.<vlan-id>]-<IPV4 | IPV6>[-HTTP]
# UEFI Shell:
# BOOT<N>=UEFI_SHELL
# DISK: boot entries created during OS installation.
# BOOT<N>=DISK
#
# Additional BOOT<N>_* parameters may be added to complement the
# Boot Odrer configuration. These optional field parameters are:
# BOOT<N>_DESC : boot description string (single/double quoted).
# BOOT2_DESC='ubuntu'
# BOOT<N>_DEVPATH : boot device path string (single/double quoted).
# Full device path, applicable to any boot option.
# BOOT0_DEVPATH='PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(a088c20e8665,1)/IPv4(0.0.0.00.0.0.0,0,0)'
# File path, applicable to DISK boot options.
# BOOT2_DEVPATH='\\EFI\\ubuntu\\shimaa64.efi'
# BOOT<N>_ARGS : boot arguments string (single/double quoted).
# Boot arguments are for future use.
###############################################################################
# In the example below, BOOT0 is use for PXE boot over the 2nd ConnectX port.
# BOOT1 is for HTTP boot over the 2nd ConnectX port. If both BOOT0 and BOOT1
# fail, it continues to boot from disk with boot entries created during OS
# installation.
#BOOT0=NET-NIC_P1-IPV4
#BOOT1=NET-NIC_P1-IPV4-HTTP
#BOOT2=DISK
###############################################################################
# Other misc configuration
###############################################################################
# MAC address of the rshim network interface.
#NET_RSHIM_MAC=00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01
# DHCP class identifier for PXE (arbitrary string up to 32 chracters)
# If FACTORY_DEFAULT_DHCP_BEHAVIOR is TRUE (or not specified), default value
# 'NVIDIA/BF/PXE' will be configured during BFB installation. Or else it'll
# take the value configured in 'PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID'.
#FACTORY_DEFAULT_DHCP_BEHAVIOR=FALSE
#PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID=NVIDIA/BF/PXE
# DHCP IPv6 DUID configuration for network boot.
# Permitted values are 'UUID' or 'LLT'.
#NET_DHCP_IPV6_DUID=UUID
# Version of the BF Bundle. The version can be obtained through
# 'bfver' command line.
#BF_BUNDLE_VERSION=bf-bundle-2.7.0-27_24.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod
###############################################################################
# BlueField Arm platform firmware Update
###############################################################################
# UPDATE_ATF_UEFI - Updated ATF/UEFI (Default: yes)
# Relevant for PXE installation only as while using RSHIM interface ATF/UEFI
# will always be updated using capsule method
#UPDATE_ATF_UEFI="yes"
###############################################################################
# BlueField Arm OS Update
###############################################################################
# UPDATE_DPU_OS - Update/Install BlueField Operating System (Default: yes)
#UPDATE_DPU_OS="yes"
# Create dual boot partition scheme (Ubuntu only)
#DUAL_BOOT=yes
# Target storage device for the BlueField Arm OS (Default SSD: /dev/nvme0n1)
#device=/dev/nvme0n1
# On some operating systems, the partition UUID may change after the first
# boot following installation. To mitigate this, enable FSTAB_USE_DEV_NAME=yes
# to use device names instead of UUIDs. (Default: no)
#FSTAB_USE_DEV_NAME=yes
# grub_admin_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for the "admin" user to enter Grub menu
# Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set)
# E.g.: grub_admin_PASSWORD='grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.5EB1FF92FDD89BDAF3395174282C77430656A6DBEC1F9289D5F5DAD17811AD0E2196D0E49B49EF31C21972669D180713E265BB2D1D4452B2EA9C7413C3471C53.F533423479EE7465785CC2C79B637BDF77004B5CC16C1DDE806BCEA50BF411DE04DFCCE42279E2E1F605459F1ABA3A0928CE9271F2C84E7FE7BF575DC22935B1'
#grub_admin_PASSWORD='grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.<hashed password>'
# ubuntu_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for "ubuntu" user during BFB
# installation process. Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set)
# Use openssl to set the password for the ubuntu user:
#
# $ openssl passwd -1
# Password:
# Verifying - Password:
# $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
#
#ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
###############################################################################
# NIC Firmware update
###############################################################################
# WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE - Update NIC Firmware (Default: yes)
# WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes
# Force NIC firmware update even if the currently installed version matches the provided
# version. (Default: no)
#FORCE_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no
# Reset NIC firmware after flashing to apply the new firmware version. (Default: yes)
#NIC_FW_RESET="yes"
# Perform a level-3 NIC firmware reset if a level-0 reset was attempted and failed. (Default: no)
#FORCE_NIC_FW_RESET="no"
###############################################################################
# BMC Component Update
###############################################################################
# BMC_USER - User name to be used to access BMC (Default: root)
#BMC_USER="root"
# BMC_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC (Default: None)
#BMC_PASSWORD=""
# NEW_BMC_PASSWORD - can be used to change BMC_PASSWORD to the new one (Default: None)
# Note: current BMC_PASSWORD is required
#NEW_BMC_PASSWORD=<new BMC password>
# BMC_IP_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for the connection to the
# BMC to be established (Default: 600)
#BMC_IP_TIMEOUT=600
# BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for BMC task (BMC/CEC
# Firmware update) to complete (Default: 1800)
#BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT=1800
# UPDATE_BMC_FW - Update BMC firmware (Default: yes)
#UPDATE_BMC_FW="yes"
# BMC_REBOOT - Reboot BMC after BMC firmware update to apply the new version
# (Default: no). Note that the BMC reboot will reset the BMC console.
#BMC_REBOOT="no"
# UPDATE_CEC_FW - Update CEC firmware (Default: yes)
#UPDATE_CEC_FW="yes"
# UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update BlueField Golden Image (Default: yes)
#UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes"
# UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update NIC firmware Golden Image (Default: yes)
#UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes"
# UPDATE_CERTIFICATES - Update Nvidia certificates (Default: yes)
# PEM certificates uploaded to the BMC only once.
#UPDATE_CERTIFICATES="yes"
# pre_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh before
# updating BMC components (no communication to the BMC is established at this
# point)
# post_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh after
# updating BMC components
# Clear the RSHIM log buffer on the DPU BMC before starting the BMC component update
# process to ensure all messages are captured in the log. (Default: yes)
#RESET_BMC_RSHIM_LOG="yes"
###############################################################################
# Hook function to customize the BFB installation
###############################################################################
# bfb_modify_os()
# - SHELL function called after file the system is extracted on the target
# partitions. It can be used to modify files or create new files on the
# target file system mounted under /mnt. So the file path should look as
# follows:
# /mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>.
# - This can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to
# add /mnt to the path for the tool).
# bfb_pre_install()
# – SHELL function called before EMMC partitions format
# and OS filesystem is extracted.
# bfb_post_install()
# – SHELL function called as a last step before reboot.
# All EMMC partitions are unmounted at this stage.
The
bfcfg script included with the BlueField Arm OS can be used to dump system configuration information modified with
bf.cfg or through the UEFI menu. The
-d parameter can be used to enable dump mode and the
-l parameter used to set the dump level (how much configuration information is logged).
To perform a full system configuration dump, run:
# bfcfg -d -l 2