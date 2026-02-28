On This Page
- Rev 4.14.0 – February 16, 2026
- Rev 4.13.0 – October 31, 2025
- Rev 4.12.0 – August 05, 2025
- Rev 4.11.0 – April 30, 2025
- Rev 4.10.0 – January 31, 2025
- Rev 4.9.1 – December 06, 2024
- Rev 4.9.0 – October 31, 2024
- Rev 4.8.0 – August 14, 2024
- Rev 4.7.0 – May 06, 2024
- Rev 4.6.0 – February 08, 2024
- Rev 4.5.0 – December 12, 2023
- Rev 4.2.2 – October 24, 2023
- Rev 4.2.0 – August 10, 2023
- Rev 4.0.2 – May 08, 2023
- Rev 3.9.3 – November 02, 2022
- Rev 3.9.2 – August 02, 2022
- Rev 3.9.0 – May 03, 2022
- Rev 3.8.5 – January 19, 2022
Document Revision History
Section "Default Network Interface Configuration"
Section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration"
Section "Grub Configuration"
Added:
Note to step 2 under "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE"
Section "Deferred Update"
Updated:
Section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Section "System Configuration Dump"
Added:
UEFI attributes in section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Updated:
Section "BlueField Image Types"
Added:
Section "System Configuration Dump"
Section "Disabling IPMI from BlueField Arm to BMC"
Page "RAS"
Section "RShim Ownership"
Section "OOB VLAN"
Section "DHCP Client Configuration"
Updated:
Section "Deploying BlueField Software Using PXE"
Section "Enroll Certificate into UEFI DB"
Added:
Section "Ubuntu Password Policy"
Section "RShim Ownership"
Page "Deploying DPU OS Using BFB with PXE"
Page "Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE"
Page "Customizing BlueField Software deployment using bf.cfg"
Note on host type interoperability limitation to "Multi-Host"
Troubleshooting page "Ubuntu Kernel Debug"
Updated:
Page "Deploying BlueField Software Using PXE"
Step 2 under section "Installing Local Repo Package for Host Dependencies"
The note at the top of the "fTPM over OP-TEE" page
Added:
Section "UEFI Menu"
Section "Redfish"
Section "BlueField SR-IOV"
Section "NVIDIA BlueField Reset and Reboot Procedures" and updated graceful shutdown guidance with pointers to this section
Updated:
Section "Software Installation and Upgrade" with
bf-fwbundle-<version>.prod.bfbinformation
Section "BFB Installation"
Section "Changing Default Credentials for 'ubuntu' User via bf.cfg"
Added:
Page "Default Passwords and Policies"
Section "VF Msix_num/Queue Requirement"
Updated:
Section "Customization of BFB Installation Using bf.cfg"
Section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration"
Section "SystemD Service"
Added:
Section "Updating Software Using Redfish"
Section "Sanitizing DPU eMMC and SSD Storage"
Section "How to perform graceful shutdown"
Section "BFB installation monitoring"
Updated:
Page "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"
Section "RShim Logging"
Section "Enabling OVS-DPDK Hardware Offload"
Section "Enabling IPsec Packet Offload"
Section "Setting IPSec Packet Offload Using strongSwan"
Section "Running strongSwan Example"
Section "Building strongSwan"
Section "IPsec Packet Offload and OVS Offload"
Updated:
Step 3 under section "PXE Server Preparations"
Section "Removing Previously Installed DOCA Runtime Packages"
Sections "Connection Tracking With NAT" and "Querying Connection Tracking Offload Status" with conntack command for Ubuntu 22.04 kernels
Section "LAG Configuration"
Section "SystemD Service"
Page "QoS Configuration"
Section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Added:
Page "SoC Management Interface"
Page "Legal Notices and 3rd Party Licenses"
Section "Unable to load BL2, BL2R, or PSC image"
Updated:
Section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration" with new step 2
Section "BlueField Linux Drivers" with
gpio-mlxbf3,
mlxbf-ptm,
pwr-mlxbf, and
pinctrl-mlxbf
Page "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"
Page "UEFI Secure Boot"
Section "IPsec Hardware Offload: Full Offload" with Canonical note
Section "How to upgrade ConnectX firmware from Arm side"
Section "VirtIO-net PF Device Configuration" by removing
ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGERand
ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIERfrom step 4
Section "Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Device Configuration" by removing
ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGERand
ECPF_PAGE_SUPPLIERfrom step 7.b
Section "vDPA over VirtIO Full Emulation"
Added:
Section "DHCP Client Configuration"
Section "Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools"
Section "Creating Transitional Hotplug VirtIO-net PF Device"
Section "Transitional VirtIO-net VF Device Support"
Updated:
Section "Upgrading Boot Software" by specifying that the "Reset EFI Variables" action also wipes the BOOT option variables and secure boot keys
Section "BlueField Linux Drivers"
Section "Configuring Uplink MTU"
Section "Disabling Host Networking PFs" by adding instructions for reactivating host networking for single-port DPUs
Section "Configuring RegEx Acceleration on BlueField-2"
Section "Virtio-net SR-IOV VF Device Configuration"
PXE_DHCP_CLASS_IDin section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Removed:
Step 7 in section "Configuring Host Server Side"
Added:
Section "Updating NVConfig Params"
Page "System Configuration and Services"
Section "Enrolling New NVIDIA Certificates"
Section "bf.cfg Parameters"
Support for OpenSSL version 3.0.2 in section "PKA Use Cases"
Section "How to change the default network configuration during BFB installation"
Updated:
Section "Firmware Upgrade"
Section "Customizations During BFB Installation"
Section "UEFI System Configuration"
Page "Host-side Interface Configuration"
Section "Enrolling Certificates Using Capsule"
Section "PKA Use Cases" with support for OpenSSL version 3.0.2
Added:
Section "GRUB Password Protection"
New note under step 2 in section "Default Ports and OVS Configuration"
Section "BlueField Linux Drivers"
Canonical db certificate to section "Existing DPU Certificates"
New note under section "Enrolling Certificates Using Capsule"
New power cycle note under section "Enabling Host Restriction"
New power cycle note under section "Disabling Host Restriction"
Section "LAG on Multi-host"
New power cycle note under section "Disabling Host Networking PFs"
Section "PKA Prerequisites"
Section "OVS IPsec"
Section "Rate Limiting VF Group"
Note to section "User Frontend"
Section "Controller Live Update"
Updated:
Code block in section "Customizations During BFB Installation"
Section "Building Your Own BFB Installation Image"
Section "Configuring VXLAN Tunnel"
Step 2 in section "Prerequisites"
Section "Enabling IPsec Full Offload"
Code block under step 1 in section "LAG Configuration"
Added:
Section "Another backend already attached"
Updated:
Section "Ensure RShim Running on Host"