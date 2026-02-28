NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.14.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.14.0  SoC Management Interface (RShim)
Download PDF

On This Page

SoC Management Interface (RShim)

The SoC management interface—formerly known as RShim—enables an external agent such as the host CPU or BMC to operate and monitor the NVIDIA® BlueField® platform (DPU or SuperNIC). This interface supports provisioning BlueField, resetting Arm cores, and retrieving logs.

Note

For instructions for Windows support, please refer to page "Windows Support".

Installation and Upgrade

For installation and upgrade instructions, see "Updating Repo Package on Host Side".

Configuration File

The configuration file for the SoC management interface is located at /etc/rshim.conf and includes the parameters shown in the table below:

Parameter

Default

Description

BOOT_TIMEOUT

150

Timeout value in seconds when pushing BFB while Arm side is not reading the boot stream.

Timeout in seconds when pushing BFB while the Arm side is not reading the boot stream.

DROP_MODE

0

If set to 1, the RShim driver ignores all RShim writes and returns 0 for reads.

Useful during FW_RESET or when bypassing the RShim PF to a VM.

PCIE_RESET_DELAY

10

Delay in seconds added after a chip reset and before pushing the boot stream when using RShim over PCIe.

PCIE_INTR_POLL_INTERVAL

10

Interrupt polling interval (in seconds) when using RShim over direct memory mapping.

PCIE_HAS_VFIO

1

Set to 0 to disable RShim memory mapping via VFIO.

PCIE_HAS_UIO

1

Set to 0 to disable RShim memory mapping via UIO.

Note

RShim configuration is optional. The default parameters support out-of-the-box deployment scenarios, including setups with multiple BlueField devices on a single host.

To control which RShim index maps to which device, edit the configuration file as follows:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# Uncomment the 'rshim<N>' line to define the mapping.
#
# Format:
# rshim<N>    pci-device
rshim0        pcie-0000:21:00.2
rshim1        pcie-0000:81:00.2
 
# Ignored devices
# Uncomment the 'none' line to exclude devices.
#
#none          usb-1-1.4
#none          pcie-lf-0000:84:00.0

Note

After making any changes to the configuration, restart the SoC management interface with:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl restart rshim


Host-side Interface Configuration

On the host OS, BlueField registers a “DMA controller” used for management over PCIe. You can verify its presence with the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
#  lspci -d 15b3: | grep 'SoC Management Interface'

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
27:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 SoC Management Interface (rev 01)

A special driver—currently named RShim—must be installed and running on the host to expose the SoC management interface. This driver is automatically installed as part of the DOCA package.

For installation details, refer to the section Install RShim on Host.

When RShim is operating correctly, the host creates:

  • A sysfs device node: /dev/rshim0/*

  • A virtual Ethernet interface: tmfifo_net0

To check the driver status:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
systemctl status rshim

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# systemctl status rshim 
● rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC
     Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled)
     Active: active (running) since Tue 2022-05-31 14:57:07 IDT; 1 day 1h ago
       Docs: man:rshim(8)
    Process: 90322 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/rshim $OPTIONS (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS)
   Main PID: 90323 (rshim)
      Tasks: 11 (limit: 76853)
     Memory: 3.3M
     CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service
             └─90323 /usr/sbin/rshim

Log entries confirm device initialization:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
rshim[90323]: Probing pcie-0000:a3:00.2(vfio)
rshim[90323]: Create rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2
rshim[90323]: rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 enable
rshim[90323]: rshim0 attached

Virtual Ethernet Interface

The RShim driver exposes a virtual Ethernet device, tmfifo_net0, which acts as a peer-to-peer tunnel between the host and BlueField OS. On the BlueField side, BFB images configure a static IP address of 192.168.100.2/30. The host side must be configured manually.

To configure the host IP:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ip addr add dev tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/30

Note

For persistent configuration, see "Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0" under "Updating Repo Package on Host Side".

At this point, to log into the BlueField OS from the host, run the following for example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2


SoC Management Interface Driver Support for Multiple BlueFields

If multiple BlueField devices are installed on the same host, each will have:

  • A unique RShim interface at /dev/rshim<N>

  • A corresponding virtual Ethernet device: tmfifo_net<N>

Note

<N> corresponds to the device index (starting from 0).

There are two ways to manage multiple tmfifo_net<N> interfaces:

  • Bridge mode

    1. Add all tmfifo_net<N> interfaces to a bridge.

    2. Assign a single IP to the bridge.

    3. Each BlueField is configured with a unique IP in the bridge's subnet.

  • Point-to-point mode:

    1. Assign a unique subnet IP to each tmfifo_net<N> interface.

    2. Each BlueField is assigned a corresponding IP in that subnet.

Each tmfifo_net<N> interface on the host must have a unique MAC address. To configure it manually:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24 hw ether 02:02:02:02:02:02

It can also be configured persistently using a custom udev rule.

Similarly, each BlueField-side tmfifo_net interface must be configured with:

  • A unique MAC address

  • A distinct IP (default is 192.168.100.2 on all devices)

These must be set manually or via BlueField customization scripts during installation.

Multi-board Management Example

This example deals with two BlueField devices installed on the same server (the process is similar for more devices). The example assumes that the RShim package has been installed on the host server.

Configuring Management Interface on Host

Note

This example is relevant for CentOS/RHEL operating systems only.

  1. Create a bf_tmfifo interface under /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-br_tmfifo

  2. Inside ifcfg-br_tmfifo, insert the following content:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    DEVICE="br_tmfifo"
BOOTPROTO="static"
IPADDR="192.168.100.1"
NETMASK="255.255.255.0"
ONBOOT="yes"
TYPE="Bridge"

  3. Create a configuration file for the first BlueField, tmfifo_net0. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0

  4. Inside ifcfg-tmfifo_net0, insert the following content:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    DEVICE=tmfifo_net0
BOOTPROTO=none
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=no
BRIDGE=br_tmfifo

  5. Create a configuration file for the second BlueField, tmfifo_net1. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    DEVICE=tmfifo_net1
BOOTPROTO=none
ONBOOT=yes
NM_CONTROLLED=no
BRIDGE=br_tmfifo

  6. Create the rules for the tmfifo_net interfaces. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    vim /etc/udev/rules.d/91-tmfifo_net.rules

  7. Restart the network for the changes to take effect. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # /etc/init.d/network restart
Restarting network (via systemctl):            [  OK  ]

Configuring BlueField Side

BlueField devices arrive with the following factory default configurations for tmfifo_net0.

Address

Value

MAC

00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01

IP

192.168.100.2

Therefore, if you are working with more than one BlueField, you must change the default MAC and IP addresses.

Updating RShim Network MAC Address

Note

This procedure is relevant for Ubuntu/Debian (sudo needed), and CentOS BFBs. The procedure only affects the tmfifo_net0 on the Arm side.

  1. Use a Linux console application (e.g. screen or minicom) to log into each BlueField. For example:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # sudo screen /dev/rshim<0|1>/console 115200

  2. Create a configuration file for tmfifo_net0 MAC address. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # sudo vi /etc/bf.cfg

  3. Inside bf.cfg, insert the new MAC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    NET_RSHIM_MAC=00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03

  4. Apply the new MAC address. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo bfcfg

  5. Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different MAC address).

    Info

    Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the IP address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

Note

For comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize bf.cfg during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters".


Updating IP Address

For Ubuntu:

  1. Access the file 50-cloud-init.yaml and modify the tmfifo_net0 IP address:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo vim /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml
 
                tmfifo_net0:
                     addresses:
                     - 192.168.100.2/30    ===>>>    192.168.100.3/30

  2. Reboot the Arm. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    sudo reboot

  3. Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different IP address).

    Info

    Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

For CentOS:

  1. Access the file ifcfg-tmfifo_net0. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0

  2. Modify the value for IPADDR:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    IPADDR=192.168.100.3

  3. Reboot the Arm. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    reboot

    Or perform netplan apply.

  4. Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different IP address).

    Info

    Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

Permanently Changing Arm-side MAC Address

Note

It is assumed that the commands in this section are executed with root (or sudo) permission.

The default MAC address is 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01. It can be changed using ifconfig or by updating the UEFI variable as follows:

  1. Log into Linux from the Arm console.

  2. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ "ls /sys/firmware/efi/efivars".

  3. If not mounted, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ mount -t efivarfs none /sys/firmware/efi/efivars
$ chattr -i /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c
$ printf "\x07\x00\x00\x00\x00\x1a\xca\xff\xff\x03" > \
  /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c

The printf command sets the MAC address to 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 (the last six bytes of the printf value). Either reboot the device or reload the tmfifo driver for the change to take effect.

The MAC address can also be updated from the server host side while the Arm-side Linux is running:

  1. Enable the configuration. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc

  2. Display the current setting. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    # cat /dev/rshim0/misc
DISPLAY_LEVEL   1 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log)
BOOT_MODE       1 (0:rshim, 1:emmc, 2:emmc-boot-swap)
BOOT_TIMEOUT    300 (seconds)
DROP_MODE       0 (0:normal, 1:drop)
SW_RESET        0 (1: reset)
DEV_NAME        pcie-0000:04:00.2
DEV_INFO        BlueField-2(Rev 1)
PEER_MAC        00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 (rw)
PXE_ID          0x00000000 (rw)
VLAN_ID         0 0 (rw)

  3. Modify the MAC address. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    $ echo "PEER_MAC  xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Info

For more information and an example of the script that covers the installation and configuration of multiple BlueField devices, refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on Multiple BlueField Platforms" of the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide.


SoC Management Interface Features and Functionality

Function

Command

Comments

1

Push BFB
Copy
Copied!
            

            
bfb-install –r rshim<N> -b <bfb> [-c bf.cfg]

Using bf.cfg in the command is optional. For more details about bf.cfg, refer to "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment".

2

Open console
Copy
Copied!
            

            
screen /dev/rshim<N>/console 115200 
minicom -D /dev/rshim<N>/console

The N index depends on the number of BlueField devices in your setup.

Use Linux's screen or minicom console applications to access the BlueField console.

3

Configure a virtual network interface
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ip addr add dev tmfifo_net<N> 192.168.100.1/30

The N index depends on the number of BlueField devices in your setup. Refer to section "SoC Management Interface Driver Support for Multiple BlueFields" for more information.

The default IP address for the BlueField is 192.168.100.2/30.

The IP used in the command (192.168.100.1/30) is for example purposes only.

4

Log into the DPU
Copy
Copied!
            

            
ssh -6  user@fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<N>

The N index depends on the number of DPUs in your setup. Refer to section "SoC Management Interface Driver Support for Multiple BlueFields" for more information.

5

PXE boot over RShim

N/A

Please refer to section "Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB with PXE" for more information.

6

Check Arm/Rshim status
Copy
Copied!
            

            
cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc

Example output:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ sudo cat /dev/rshim1/misc
DISPLAY_LEVEL   2 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log)
BF_MODE         NIC mode
BOOT_MODE       1 (0:rshim, 1:emmc, 2:emmc-boot-swap)
BOOT_TIMEOUT    300 (seconds)
USB_TIMEOUT     40 (seconds)
DROP_MODE       0 (0:normal, 1:drop)
SW_RESET        0 (1: reset)
DEV_NAME        pcie-0000:b1:00.2
DEV_INFO        BlueField-3(Rev 1)
OPN_STR         9009D3B600CVAA
UP_TIME         595371(s)
SECURE_NIC_MODE 0 (0:no, 1:yes)
FORCE_CMD       0 (1: send Force command)
---------------------------------------
             Log Messages
---------------------------------------
 INFO[MISC]: Linux up
 INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready

For details for each individual output, see section "RShim Misc Interface".

7

Configure Arm/RShim
Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "<command string>" > /dev/rshim<N>/misc

See section "RShim Misc Interface". Issue Arm software reset:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "SW_RESERT 1" > /dev/rshim<N>/misc

8

Expose log messages

N/A

For more information, please refer to section "Logging".

9

Update RShim PCIe device name dynamically
Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo DEV_NAME > /dev/rshim0/misc

This command triggers a PCIe bus rescan and updates the associated RShim device name accordingly.

A common use case is when multiple BlueField cards are installed in the server, and PF2 has just been hidden on one of them. As a result, the PCIe function may shift from xx:00.2 to xx:00.1, requiring the RShim device name to be updated. Rather than restarting the rshim service—which would disrupt RShim interfaces for all BlueField cards—this command allows updating only the affected card, minimizing service interruption.

RShim Misc Interface

Field

Description

Values

Writable?

Shown in Display Level

Device

DISPLAY_LEVEL

Verbosity of the RShim misc output

  • 0 – Basic

  • 1 – Advanced (level 0 info plus advanced configuration)

  • 2 – Log (level 0 info plus RShim log)

Yes

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

BF_MODE

Check whether BlueField DPU is booting in DPU mode or NIC mode

  • Unknown – The mode value has not been set by the BIOS (ATF). This value can be seen on older versions of BlueField-3 BIOS firmware.

  • DPU mode – BlueField is running in DPU mode

  • NIC mode – BlueField is running in NIC Mode

  • Reserved – Unknown mode value reserved for future use

No

All

BlueField-3

BOOT_MODE

Boot location of BlueField Arm software

  • 0 – RShim

  • 1 – emmc

  • 2 – emmc-boot-swap

Yes

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

BOOT_TIMEOUT

Defines the timeout (in seconds) for writing a BFB file to the RShim boot device file. While the BFB file is being written, the BlueField firmware is expected to continuously consume the data. If data consumption stops and the timeout is reached, the write operation to the boot device file will fail with an error.

300 seconds (default)

Yes

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

USB_TIMEOUT

Specifies the timeout (in seconds) for writing to the boot device file when RShim is using a USB backend. USB transfers—especially on BlueField-2—can be slower than PCIe. If data cannot be written within this timeout period, the RShim driver aborts the operation.

40 seconds (default)

Yes

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

DROP_MODE

Indicates whether the RShim driver is operating in "drop" mode. In this mode, the driver relinquishes control of the RShim hardware and disables most RShim functionalities. This is typically used in scenarios where another entity temporarily assumes ownership of the RShim interface.

0 – drop mode disabled

1 – drop mode enabled

Yes

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

SW_RESET

This is a write-only field that provides a way to reset DPU Arm. Example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "SW_RESET 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Always shown as 0.

Yes

Accepted values: 1

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

DEV_NAME

RShim driver/backend name

Example: pcie-0000:b1:00.2 on PCIe host and usb-2.1

No

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

DEV_INFO

BlueField version and revision

Example: BlueField-3(Rev 1)

No

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

OPN_STR

BlueField OPN string

Example: 9009D3B600CVAA

No

All

BlueField-3

UP_TIME

Time since BlueField boots up

Example: 597068(s)

No

All

BlueField-3

SECURE_NIC_MODE

Whether RShim is in secure NIC mode (also called "locked" mode) to prevent host RShim access

0 – no

1 – yes

No

All

BlueField-3

FORCE_CMD

Indicates whether a FORCE command is pending. This command is used to request ownership transfer of the RShim interface from the other backend—PCIe (host) or USB (BMC).

0 – Force command pending

1 – No FORCE command is pending. This triggers an RShim FORCE command to initiate ownership transfer.

Yes

All

BlueField-2/BlueField-3

(RShim log messages)

No

2

BlueField-2/BlueField-3


BlueField Configuration File

The bf.cfg file contains configuration that can be pushed to customize the installation of the BFB. See "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment" for more information.

RShim Ownership

The RShim interface may be owned by the BlueField BMC or the host (Windows or Linux). In situations where users do not have access to the host, they would want to transfer RShim ownership to the BMC.

Assuming that /dev/rshim0 is the BlueField requesting ownership over the RShim interface, ownership may be transferred to the BlueField BMC by running the following command from the BMC console:

  1. Confirm RShim is not attached to BMC:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim

    This show messages like another backend already attached or rshim0 entering drop mode.

    Info

    If RShim is already attached or RShim is not in drop mode, the ownership transfer command (-F) will fail.

  2. Create a directory for the RShim systemd override file if it does not already exist:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@dpu-bmc:~# mkdir -p /etc/systemd/system/rshim.service.d

  3. Create the override file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@dpu-bmc:~# cat > /etc/systemd/system/rshim.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
Environment="OPTIONS=-F"

  4. Press Ctrl-D to save the file.

  5. Reload the systemd manager configuration and restart RShim service.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl daemon-reload
root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl restart rshim
root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl status rshim
… …
Dec 10 20:58:57 dpu-bmc rshim[20561]: rshim0 received ownership transfer ack
Dec 10 20:59:00 dpu-bmc rshim[20561]: rshim0 regained ownership successfully

    RShim ownership is transferred to BMC.

  6. Clean up the systemd override file:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    root@dpu-bmc:~# rm /etc/systemd/system/rshim.service.d/override.conf
root@dpu-bmc:~# systemctl daemon-reload

Controlling SoC Management Interface from Using NC-SI Commands

Controlling SoC management interface could also be done from the platform BMC using NC-SI OEM command over I2C.

RShim interface could be enabled, disabled, or locked:

  • Enabled – RShim over PCIe is supported and ready to use

  • Locked – RShim over PCIe is supported, but cannot currently be used. It may be re-activated using the enable command, without the need to perform reset

  • Disabled – RShim over PCIe is not supported. You must re-enable it and power cycle the host.

Set Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x19)

This package command allows a trusted platform BMC to configure the non-volatile enablement state of external Host PCIe RShim access to the BlueField DPU's embedded CPU.

Note

A BlueField DPU reboot is required for this setting to take effect.

Set Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

24:27

Reserved

Host_Access_State

28:31

Checksum 31:0

Set Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Command Parameters

Field

Bytes

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Host_Access_State

1

27

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Disabled

  • 1 - Enabled

  • 2 - Locked (PF Enabled, access is disabled)

  • Other - reserved

Set Host PCIe RShim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

The BlueField DPU always receives and responds to this command when the Package ID matches.

If the command is issued by an untrusted platform BMC, it fails with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).

Set Host RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Host_Access_State

32:35

Checksum 31:0

Set Dynamic Host PCIe RShim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x12, Parameter=0x1B)

This package command allows a trusted platform BMC to configure the runtime (volatile) enablement state of Host PCIe RShim access to the BlueField DPU CPU—without requiring a DPU reset.

Note

This command is only valid when the non-volatile setting is Enabled or Locked (see section "Set Host PCIe RShim Access").

The setting applied by this command is volatile and will be overridden upon reset by the non-volatile configuration.

Set Dynamic Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x1B

Reserved

24:27

Reserved

Host_RT_Access_State

28:31

Checksum 31:0

Set Dynamic Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Command Parameters

Field

Bytes

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Host_RT_Access_State

1

27

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Enabled

  • 1 - Locked

  • Other - reserved

Set Dynamic Host RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

The BlueField DPU processes this command only when:

  • The Package ID matches

  • The non-volatile setting is Enabled or Locked

If the non-volatile setting is Disabled, the command fails with reason code 0x0002 (Command unavailable).

If issued by an untrusted platform BMC, the command fails with reason code 0x7FFF (Unsupported command).

Note

This command supports toggling between Enabled and Locked states without requiring a DPU reboot.

Set Dynamic Host RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x12

Parameter=0x1B

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Host_RT_Access_State

32:35

Checksum 31:0

Get Host PCIe RShim access to BlueField DPU CPU (Command=0x13, Parameter=0x19)

This package command allows the platform BMC to query the BlueField DPU for the current enablement state of Host PCIe RShim access to the embedded CPU.

Get Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

20:23

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

24:27

Checksum 31:0

Get Host PCIe RShim access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

The BlueField DPU always receives and responds to this command when the Package ID matches.

Get Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response

Field

Size

Offset in NC-SI Command

Description

Host_Access_State

1 byte

31

Embedded CPU OS state

  • 0 - Disabled

  • 1 - Enabled

  • Other - reserved

Get Host PCIe RShim Access to BlueField DPU CPU Response Format

Bytes/Bits

31:24

23:16

15:8

7:0

0:15

NC-SI Header (OEM Command)

16:19

Response Code

Reason Code

20:23

NVIDIA Manufacture ID (IANA) = 0x8119

24:27

Command rev=0x00

MLNX Cmd ID=0x13

Parameter=0x19

Reserved

28:31

Reserved

Host_Access_State

32:35

Checksum 31:0
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 28, 2026
content here