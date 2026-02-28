SoC Management Interface (RShim)

On the host OS, BlueField registers a “DMA controller” used for management over PCIe. You can verify its presence with the following command:

Copy Copied! # lspci -d 15b3: | grep 'SoC Management Interface'

Example output:

Copy Copied! 27:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 SoC Management Interface (rev 01)

A special driver—currently named RShim—must be installed and running on the host to expose the SoC management interface. This driver is automatically installed as part of the DOCA package.

For installation details, refer to the section Install RShim on Host.

When RShim is operating correctly, the host creates:

A sysfs device node: /dev/rshim0/*

A virtual Ethernet interface: tmfifo_net0

To check the driver status:

Copy Copied! systemctl status rshim

Example output:

Copy Copied! # systemctl status rshim ● rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Tue 2022-05-31 14:57:07 IDT; 1 day 1h ago Docs: man:rshim(8) Process: 90322 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/rshim $OPTIONS (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 90323 (rshim) Tasks: 11 (limit: 76853) Memory: 3.3M CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service └─90323 /usr/sbin/rshim

Log entries confirm device initialization:

Copy Copied! rshim[90323]: Probing pcie-0000:a3:00.2(vfio) rshim[90323]: Create rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 rshim[90323]: rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 enable rshim[90323]: rshim0 attached

The RShim driver exposes a virtual Ethernet device, tmfifo_net0 , which acts as a peer-to-peer tunnel between the host and BlueField OS. On the BlueField side, BFB images configure a static IP address of 192.168.100.2/30 . The host side must be configured manually.

To configure the host IP:

Copy Copied! ip addr add dev tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/30

Note For persistent configuration, see "Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0" under "Updating Repo Package on Host Side".

At this point, to log into the BlueField OS from the host, run the following for example:

Copy Copied! ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2





If multiple BlueField devices are installed on the same host, each will have:

A unique RShim interface at /dev/rshim<N>

A corresponding virtual Ethernet device: tmfifo_net<N>

Note <N> corresponds to the device index (starting from 0).

There are two ways to manage multiple tmfifo_net<N> interfaces:

Bridge mode Add all tmfifo_net<N> interfaces to a bridge. Assign a single IP to the bridge. Each BlueField is configured with a unique IP in the bridge's subnet.

Point-to-point mode: Assign a unique subnet IP to each tmfifo_net<N> interface. Each BlueField is assigned a corresponding IP in that subnet.



Each tmfifo_net<N> interface on the host must have a unique MAC address. To configure it manually:

Copy Copied! ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24 hw ether 02:02:02:02:02:02

It can also be configured persistently using a custom udev rule.

Similarly, each BlueField-side tmfifo_net interface must be configured with:

A unique MAC address

A distinct IP (default is 192.168.100.2 on all devices)

These must be set manually or via BlueField customization scripts during installation.

This example deals with two BlueField devices installed on the same server (the process is similar for more devices). The example assumes that the RShim package has been installed on the host server.

Note This example is relevant for CentOS/RHEL operating systems only.

Create a bf_tmfifo interface under /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts . Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-br_tmfifo Inside ifcfg-br_tmfifo , insert the following content: Copy Copied! DEVICE="br_tmfifo" BOOTPROTO="static" IPADDR="192.168.100.1" NETMASK="255.255.255.0" ONBOOT="yes" TYPE="Bridge" Create a configuration file for the first BlueField, tmfifo_net0 . Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 Inside ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 , insert the following content: Copy Copied! DEVICE=tmfifo_net0 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo Create a configuration file for the second BlueField, tmfifo_net1 . Run: Copy Copied! DEVICE=tmfifo_net1 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo Create the rules for the tmfifo_net interfaces. Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/udev/rules.d/91-tmfifo_net.rules Restart the network for the changes to take effect. Run: Copy Copied! # /etc/init.d/network restart Restarting network (via systemctl): [ OK ]

BlueField devices arrive with the following factory default configurations for tmfifo_net0.

Address Value MAC 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 IP 192.168.100.2

Therefore, if you are working with more than one BlueField, you must change the default MAC and IP addresses.

Note This procedure is relevant for Ubuntu/Debian ( sudo needed), and CentOS BFBs. The procedure only affects the tmfifo_net0 on the Arm side.

Use a Linux console application (e.g. screen or minicom) to log into each BlueField. For example: Copy Copied! # sudo screen /dev/rshim<0|1>/console 115200 Create a configuration file for tmfifo_net0 MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! # sudo vi /etc/bf.cfg Inside bf.cfg , insert the new MAC: Copy Copied! NET_RSHIM_MAC=00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 Apply the new MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! sudo bfcfg Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different MAC address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the IP address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

Note For comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize bf.cfg during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters".





For Ubuntu:

Access the file 50-cloud-init.yaml and modify the tmfifo_net0 IP address: Copy Copied! sudo vim /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml tmfifo_net0: addresses: - 192.168.100.2/30 ===>>> 192.168.100.3/30 Reboot the Arm. Run: Copy Copied! sudo reboot Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different IP address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

For CentOS:

Access the file ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 . Run: Copy Copied! # vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 Modify the value for IPADDR : Copy Copied! IPADDR=192.168.100.3 Reboot the Arm. Run: Copy Copied! reboot Or perform netplan apply . Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different IP address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

Note It is assumed that the commands in this section are executed with root (or sudo ) permission.

The default MAC address is 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 . It can be changed using ifconfig or by updating the UEFI variable as follows:

Log into Linux from the Arm console. Run: Copy Copied! $ "ls /sys/firmware/efi/efivars". If not mounted, run: Copy Copied! $ mount -t efivarfs none /sys/firmware/efi/efivars $ chattr -i /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c $ printf "\x07\x00\x00\x00\x00\x1a\xca\xff\xff\x03" > \ /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c

The printf command sets the MAC address to 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 (the last six bytes of the printf value). Either reboot the device or reload the tmfifo driver for the change to take effect.

The MAC address can also be updated from the server host side while the Arm-side Linux is running:

Enable the configuration. Run: Copy Copied! # echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc Display the current setting. Run: Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim0/misc DISPLAY_LEVEL 1 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log) BOOT_MODE 1 (0:rshim, 1:emmc, 2:emmc-boot-swap) BOOT_TIMEOUT 300 (seconds) DROP_MODE 0 (0:normal, 1:drop) SW_RESET 0 (1: reset) DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2 DEV_INFO BlueField-2(Rev 1) PEER_MAC 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 (rw) PXE_ID 0x00000000 (rw) VLAN_ID 0 0 (rw) Modify the MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! $ echo "PEER_MAC xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Info For more information and an example of the script that covers the installation and configuration of multiple BlueField devices, refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on Multiple BlueField Platforms" of the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide.



