Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC

To update the software on the NVIDIA® BlueField® device, the BlueField must be booted up without mounting the eMMC flash device. This requires an external boot flow where a BFB (which includes ATF, UEFI, Arm OS, NIC firmware, and initramfs) is pushed from an external host via USB or PCIe. On BlueField devices with an integrated BMC, the USB interface is internally connected to the BMC and is enabled by default. Therefore, you must verify that the RShim driver is running on the BMC. This provides the ability to push a bootstream over the USB interface to perform an external boot.

The BFB installation procedure consists of the following main stages:

Enabling RShim on the BMC. See section "Enable RShim on DPU BMC" for instructions. Initiating the BFB update procedure by transferring the BFB image using one of the following options: Direct SCP Running an SCP command.

Redfish interface Confirming the identity of the host and BMC—required only during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset. Sending a Simple-Update request.



Since the BFB is too large to store on the BMC flash or tmpfs, the image must be written to the RShim device. This can be done by either running SCP directly or using the Redfish interface.

The following is a simple sequence diagram illustrating the flow of the BFB installation process.

The following are detailed instructions outlining each step in the diagram:

Confirm the identity of the remote server (i.e., host holding the BFB image) and BMC. Info Required only during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset. Run the following on the remote server: Copy Copied! ssh-keyscan -t <key_type> <remote_server_ip> Where: key_type – the type of key associated with the server storing the BFB file (e.g., ed25519)

remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file Retrieve the public key of the host holding the BFB image from the response and provide the remote server's credentials to the DPU using the following command: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>", "RemoteServerKeyString":"<remote_server_public_key>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.PublicKeyExchange Where: remote_server_ip – the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file

remote_server_public_key – remote server's public key from the ssh-keyscan response, which contains both the type and the public key with a space between the two fields (i.e., " <type> <public_key> ").

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Extract the BMC public key information (i.e., " <type> <bmc_public_key> <username>@<hostname> ") from the PublicKeyExchange response and append it to the authorized_keys file on the host holding the BFB image. This enables passwordless key-based authentication for users. Copy Copied! { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "Please add the following public key info to ~/.ssh/authorized_keys on the remote server", "MessageArgs": [ "<type> <bmc_public_key> root@dpu-bmc" ] }, { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] } If the remote server public key must be revoked, use the following command before repeating the previous step: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.RevokeAllRemoteServerPublicKeys Where: remote_server_ip – remote server's IP address

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Start BFB image transfer using the following command on the remote server: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"SCP", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"], "Username":"<username>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdate Info After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 in NVIDIA® BlueField®-2, and 2 in BlueField-3) until the DPU BSP ( DPU_OS ) is up. Note This command uses SCP for the image transfer, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField and then pushes the boot stream. For Ubuntu BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the bootstream is pushed. On success, a "running" message is received with the current task ID. Where: image_uri – the image URI format should be <remote_server_ip>/<path_to_bfb> Note image_uri path is in reference to the user. For instance, if the BFB image is in /root/image.bfb , the user must use image_uri=<ip>/image.bfb (not image_uri=<ip>/root/image.bfb ).

username – username on the remote server

bmc_ip – BMC IP address Examples: If RShim is disabled: Copy Copied! { "error": { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.", "MessageArgs": [ "Target", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request." } ], "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found." } If a username or any other required field is missing: Copy Copied! { "Username@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Username was missing from the request.", "MessageArgs": [ "Username" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] } If the request is valid and a task is created: Copy Copied! { "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<task_id>", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }

Wait 2 seconds and run the following on the host to track image transfer progress: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root: '<password>' -X GET https: Note The transfer takes ~8 minutes for BlueField-3, and ~40 minutes for BlueField-2. During the transfer, the PercentComplete value remains at 0. If no errors occur, the TaskState is set to Running , and a keep-alive message is generated every 5 minutes with the content "Transfer is still in progress (X minutes elapsed). Please wait". Once the transfer is completed, the PercentComplete is set to 100, and the TaskState is updated to Completed . Upon failure, a message is generated with the relevant resolution. Where: bmc_ip – BMC IP address task_id – task ID Troubleshooting: If host identity is not confirmed or the provided host key is wrong: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>, "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": " Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange ", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical" Info In this case, revoke the remote server key (step 1.d.), and repeat steps 1.a. to 1.c.

If the BMC identity is not confirmed: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Unauthorized Client: Please use the PublicKeyExchange action to receive the system's public key and add it as an authorized key on the remote server", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical" Info In this case, verify that the BMC key has been added correctly to the authorized_key file on the remote server.

If SCP fails: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Failed to launch SCP", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical"

The keep-alive message: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": " <file_name>' is being transferred to '/dev/rshim0/boot'.", "MessageArgs": [ " <file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent", "Resolution": "Transfer is still in progress (5 minutes elapsed): Please wait", "Severity": "OK" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK"

Upon completion of transfer of the BFB image to the DPU, the following is received: Copy Copied! { "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Device 'DPU' successfully updated with image '<file_name>'.", "MessageArgs": [ "DPU", "<file_name>" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.UpdateSuccessful", "Resolution": "None", "Severity": "OK" }, … "PercentComplete": 100, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Completed", "TaskStatus": "OK" Apply the new BFB image: BlueField must be restarted to apply the new firmware. To restart BlueField: Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS. Power cycle the server to complete the restart. Alternatively, a server reboot may be done instead of power cycle by following these steps: Graceful shutdown the BlueField Arm OS. Info Without graceful shutdown of BlueField Arm OS during server reboot, the BlueField Arm side does not undergo a restart process (so only NIC firmware is applied). Wait until completed. Reboot the server (ATF, UEFI, BlueField Arm OS, NIC firmware is applied). Info Server reboot will not restart the BlueField BMC (CEC not applied). Log into BlueField BMC via Redfish and issue a restart (BlueField BMC and CEC is applied). Verify that the new BFB is running by checking its version: Copy Copied! curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS

Copy Copied! scp <path_to_bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot