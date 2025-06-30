On This Page
Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from BMC
It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.
This section assumes that a BlueField DPU has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the DPU's hardware user guide.
The following table lists an overview of the steps required to install Ubuntu BFB on your DPU:
Step
Procedure
Direct Link
1
Verify that RShim is already running on BMC
2
Change the default credentials using
3
Install the Ubuntu BFB image
4
Verify installation completed successfully
5
Upgrade the firmware on your DPU
It is important to know your device name (e.g.,
mt41686_pciconf0).
MST tool is necessary for this purpose which is installed by default on the DPU.
Run:
mst status -v
Example output:
MST modules:
------------
MST PCI module is not loaded
MST PCI configuration module loaded
PCI devices:
------------
DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA
BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 3b:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens1f1 0
BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 3b:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens1f0 0
Display the current setting. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME
DEV_NAME usb-1.0
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use. If you do not receive this output:
Restart RShim service:
sudo systemctl restart rshim
Verify the current setting again. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME
If
DEV_NAMEdoes not appear, then proceed to "RShim driver not loading on DPU with integrated BMC".
Ubuntu users are prompted to change the default password (ubuntu) for the default user (ubuntu) upon first login. Logging in will not be possible even if the login prompt appears until all services are up ("
DPU is ready" message appears in
/dev/rshim0/misc).
Attempting to log in before all services are up prints the following message: "Permission denied, please try again."
Alternatively, Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BFB installation. This password would need to be defined in a
bf.cfg configuration file. To set the password for the ubuntu user:
Create password hash. Run:
# openssl passwd -1 Password: Verifying - Password: $1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1
Add the password hash in quotes to the
bf.cfgfile:
# vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD='$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1'
The
bf.cfgfile is used with the
bfb-installscript in the steps that follow.Note
Password policy:
Minimum password length – 8
At least one upper-case letter
At least one lower-case letter
At least one numerical character
For
comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize
bf.cfg
during BFB installation, refer to
section "bf.cfg Parameters".
To update the software on the NVIDIA® BlueField® device, the BlueField must be booted up without mounting the eMMC flash device. This requires an external boot flow where a BFB (which includes ATF, UEFI, Arm OS, NIC firmware, and initramfs) is pushed from an external host via USB or PCIe. On BlueField devices with an integrated BMC, the USB interface is internally connected to the BMC and is enabled by default. Therefore, you must verify that the RShim driver is running on the BMC. This provides the ability to push a bootstream over the USB interface to perform an external boot.
The BFB installation procedure consists of the following main stages:
Enabling RShim on the BMC. See section "Enable RShim on DPU BMC" for instructions.
Initiating the BFB update procedure by transferring the BFB image using one of the following options:
Direct SCP
Running an SCP command.
Redfish interface
Confirming the identity of the host and BMC—required only during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset.
Sending a Simple-Update request.
Transferring BFB Image
Since the BFB is too large to store on the BMC flash or tmpfs, the image must be written to the RShim device. This can be done by either running SCP directly or using the Redfish interface.
Redfish Interface
The following is a simple sequence diagram illustrating the flow of the BFB installation process.
The following are detailed instructions outlining each step in the diagram:
Confirm the identity of the remote server (i.e., host holding the BFB image) and BMC.Info
Required only during first-time setup or after BMC factory reset.
Run the following on the remote server:
ssh-keyscan -t <key_type> <remote_server_ip>
Where:
key_type– the type of key associated with the server storing the BFB file (e.g., ed25519)
remote_server_ip– the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file
Retrieve the public key of the host holding the BFB image from the response and provide the remote server's credentials to the DPU using the following command:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>", "RemoteServerKeyString":"<remote_server_public_key>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.PublicKeyExchange
Where:
remote_server_ip– the IP address of the server hosting the BFB file
remote_server_public_key– remote server's public key from the
ssh-keyscanresponse, which contains both the type and the public key with a space between the two fields (i.e., "
<type> <public_key>").
bmc_ip– BMC IP address
Extract the BMC public key information (i.e., "
<type> <bmc_public_key> <username>@<hostname>") from the
PublicKeyExchangeresponse and append it to the
authorized_keysfile on the host holding the BFB image. This enables passwordless key-based authentication for users.
{ "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "Please add the following public key info to ~/.ssh/authorized_keys on the remote server", "MessageArgs": [ "<type> <bmc_public_key> root@dpu-bmc" ] }, { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The request completed successfully.", "MessageArgs": [], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.Success", "MessageSeverity": "OK", "Resolution": "None" } ] }
If the remote server public key must be revoked, use the following command before repeating the previous step:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"RemoteServerIP":"<remote_server_ip>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/Oem/NvidiaUpdateService.RevokeAllRemoteServerPublicKeys
Where:
remote_server_ip– remote server's IP address
bmc_ip– BMC IP address
Start BFB image transfer using the following command on the remote server:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X POST -d '{"TransferProtocol":"SCP", "ImageURI":"<image_uri>","Targets":["redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"], "Username":"<username>"}' https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/Actions/UpdateService.SimpleUpdateInfo
After the BMC boots, it may take a few seconds (6-8 in NVIDIA® BlueField®-2, and 2 in BlueField-3) until the DPU BSP (
DPU_OS) is up.Note
This command uses SCP for the image transfer, initiates a soft reset on the BlueField and then pushes the boot stream. For Ubuntu BFBs, the eMMC is flashed automatically once the bootstream is pushed. On success, a "running" message is received with the current task ID.
Where:
image_uri– the image URI format should be
<remote_server_ip>/<path_to_bfb>Note
image_uripath is in reference to the user. For instance, if the BFB image is in
/root/image.bfb, the user must use
image_uri=<ip>/image.bfb(not
image_uri=<ip>/root/image.bfb).
username– username on the remote server
bmc_ip– BMC IP address
Examples:
If RShim is disabled:
{ "error": { "@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found.", "MessageArgs": [ "Target", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Provide a valid resource identifier and resubmit the request." } ], "code": "Base.1.15.0.ResourceNotFound", "message": "The requested resource of type Target named '/dev/rshim0/boot' was not found." }
If a username or any other required field is missing:
{ "Username@Message.ExtendedInfo": [ { "@odata.type": "#Message.v1_1_1.Message", "Message": "The create operation failed because the required property Username was missing from the request.", "MessageArgs": [ "Username" ], "MessageId": "Base.1.15.0.CreateFailedMissingReqProperties", "MessageSeverity": "Critical", "Resolution": "Correct the body to include the required property with a valid value and resubmit the request if the operation failed." } ] }
If the request is valid and a task is created:
{ "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>", "@odata.type": "#Task.v1_4_3.Task", "Id": "<task_id>", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK" }
Wait 2 seconds and run the following on the host to track image transfer progress:
curl -k -u root:
'<password>'-X GET https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>Note
The transfer takes ~8 minutes for BlueField-3, and ~40 minutes for BlueField-2. During the transfer, the
PercentCompletevalue remains at 0. If no errors occur, the
TaskStateis set to
Running, and a keep-alive message is generated every 5 minutes with the content "Transfer is still in progress (X minutes elapsed). Please wait". Once the transfer is completed, the
PercentCompleteis set to 100, and the
TaskStateis updated to
Completed.
Upon failure, a message is generated with the relevant resolution.
Where:
bmc_ip– BMC IP address
task_id– task ID
Troubleshooting:
If host identity is not confirmed or the provided host key is wrong:
{ "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>, "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": " Unknown Host: Please provide server's public key using PublicKeyExchange ", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical"Info
In this case, revoke the remote server key (step 1.d.), and repeat steps 1.a. to 1.c.
If the BMC identity is not confirmed:
{ "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Unauthorized Client: Please use the PublicKeyExchange action to receive the system's public key and add it as an authorized key on the remote server", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical"Info
In this case, verify that the BMC key has been added correctly to the
authorized_keyfile on the remote server.
If SCP fails:
{ "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Transfer of image '<file_name>' to '/dev/rshim0/boot' failed.", "MessageArgs": [ "<file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferFailed", "Resolution": "Failed to launch SCP", "Severity": "Critical" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Exception", "TaskStatus": "Critical"
The keep-alive message:
{ "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": " <file_name>' is being transferred to '/dev/rshim0/boot'.", "MessageArgs": [ " <file_name>", "/dev/rshim0/boot" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.TransferringToComponent", "Resolution": "Transfer is still in progress (5 minutes elapsed): Please wait", "Severity": "OK" } … "PercentComplete": 0, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Running", "TaskStatus": "OK"
Upon completion of transfer of the BFB image to the DPU, the following is received:
{ "@odata.type": "#MessageRegistry.v1_4_1.MessageRegistry", "Message": "Device 'DPU' successfully updated with image '<file_name>'.", "MessageArgs": [ "DPU", "<file_name>" ], "MessageId": "Update.1.0.UpdateSuccessful", "Resolution": "None", "Severity": "OK" }, … "PercentComplete": 100, "StartTime": "<start_time>", "TaskMonitor": "/redfish/v1/TaskService/Tasks/<task_id>/Monitor", "TaskState": "Completed", "TaskStatus": "OK"
Apply the new BFB image:
BlueField must be restarted to apply the new firmware. To restart BlueField:
Perform a graceful shutdown of the BlueField Arm OS.
Power cycle the server to complete the restart.
Alternatively, a server reboot may be done instead of power cycle by following these steps:
Graceful shutdown the BlueField Arm OS.Info
Without graceful shutdown of BlueField Arm OS during server reboot, the BlueField Arm side does not undergo a restart process (so only NIC firmware is applied).
Wait until completed.
Reboot the server (ATF, UEFI, BlueField Arm OS, NIC firmware is applied).Info
Server reboot will not restart the BlueField BMC (CEC not applied).
Log into BlueField BMC via Redfish and issue a restart (BlueField BMC and CEC is applied).
Verify that the new BFB is running by checking its version:
curl -k -u root:'<password>' -H "Content-Type: application/json" -X GET https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS
Direct SCP
scp <path_to_bfb> root@<bmc_ip>:/dev/rshim0/boot
For
comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize
bf.cfg
during BFB installation, refer to
section "bf.cfg Parameters".
After installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in
/dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:
...
INFO[MISC]: Linux up
INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready
"DPU is ready" indicates that all the relevant services are up and users can login the system.
After the installation of the Ubuntu 20.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.
Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.
BlueField OS image version is stored under
/etc/mlnx-release in the DPU.
# cat /etc/mlnx-release
DOCA_2.6.0_BSP_4.6.0_Ubuntu_22.04-<version>
mlxfwreset is not supported in this release. Please perform a graceful shutdown, and power cycle the host where
mlxfwreset is requested.
To upgrade firmware:
Set a temporary static IP on the host. Run:
sudo ip addr add 192.168.100.1/24 dev tmfifo_net0
SSH to your DPU via 192.168.100.2 (preconfigured). The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows.
Username
Password
ubuntu
Set during installation
For example:
ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2 Password: <unique-password>
Upgrade the firmware on the DPU. Run:
sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
Example output:
Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW>Note
Important! To apply NVConfig changes, stop here and follow the steps in section "Updating NVConfig Params".
Perform a graceful shutdown and p ower cycle the host for the changes to take effect.
Reset the
nvconfigparams to their default values:
# sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device-id> -y reset Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<device-name>? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.Note
To learn the device ID of the DPUs on your setup, run:
mst start mst status -v
Example output:
MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0.1 3b:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens1f1 0 BlueField2(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 3b:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens1f0 0 BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0.1 e2:00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens7f1np1 4 BlueField3(rev:1) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 e2:00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens7f0np0 4
The device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 DPUs in this example are
/dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0and
/dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0respectively.
(Optional) Enable NVMe emulation. Run:
sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1
Skip this step if your BlueField DPU is Ethernet only. Please refer to section "Supported Platforms and Interoperability" under the Release Notes to learn your DPU type.
If you have a VPI DPU, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. If you want to change the link type to Ethernet, please run the following configuration:
sudo mlxconfig -d <device-id> s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2
Perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle the host for the
mlxconfigsettings to take effect.