On This Page
- Transparent IPsec Encryption and Decryption
- IPsec Hardware Offload: Crypto Offload
- IPsec Hardware Offload: Packet Offload
- OVS IPsec
IPsec Functionality
BlueField DPU can offload IPsec operations transparently from the host CPU. This means that the host does not need to be aware that network traffic is encrypted before hitting the wire or decrypted after coming off the wire. IPsec operations can be run on the DPU in software on the Arm cores or in the accelerator block.
IPsec hardware crypto offload, also known as IPsec inline offload or IPsec aware offload, enables the user to offload IPsec crypto encryption and decryption operations to the hardware, leaving the encapsulation/decapsulation task to the software.
Please refer to the MLNX_OFED documentation under Features Overview and Configuration > Ethernet Network > IPsec Crypto Offload for more information on enabling and configuring this feature.
Please note that to use IPsec crypto offload with OVS, you must disable hardware offloads.
IPSec packet offload is only supported on Ubuntu BlueField kernel 5.15
IPsec packet offload offloads both IPsec crypto and IPsec encapsulation to the hardware. IPsec packet offload is configured on the Arm via the uplink netdev. The following figure illustrates IPsec packet offload operation in hardware.
Enabling IPsec Packet Offload
Explicitly enable IPsec packet offload on the Arm cores before setting up offload-aware IPsec tunnels .
If an OVS VXLAN tunnel configuration already exists, stop
openvswitch service prior to performing the steps below and restart the service afterwards.
Explicitly enable IPsec full offload on the Arm cores.
Set
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="yes"in
/etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf.
Restart IB driver (rebooting also works). Run:
/etc/init.d/openibd restartNote
If
mlx-regexis running:
Disable
mlx-regex:
systemctl stop mlx-regex
Restart IB driver according to the command above.
Re-enable
mlx-regexafter the restart has finished:
systemctl restart mlx-regex
To revert IPsec full offload mode, redo the procedure from step 1, only difference is to set
IPSEC_FULL_OFFLOAD="no" in
/etc/mellanox/mlnx-bf.conf.
To use IPsec packet packet with strongSwan, refer to section "IPsec Packet Offload strongSwan Support".
To configure IPsec rules, please follow the instructions in MLNX_OFED documentation under Features Overview and Configuration > Ethernet Network > IPsec Crypto Offload > Configuring Security Associations for IPsec Offloads but, use "offload packet" to achieve IPsec Packet offload.
Configuring IPsec Rules with iproute2
If you are working directly with the
ip xfrm tool, you must use the
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ip to benefit from IPsec packet offload support.
The following example configures IPsec packet offload rules with local address 192.168.1.64 and remote address 192.168.1.65:
ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp spi 0x4834535d reqid 0x4834535d mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0xc57f6f084ebf8c6a71dd9a053c2e03b94c658a9bf00dd25780e73948931d10d08058a27c 128 offload packet dev p0 dir out sel src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65
ip xfrm state add src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp spi 0x2be60844 reqid 0x2be60844 mode transport aead 'rfc4106(gcm(aes))' 0xacca06b66489011d3c1c21f1a36d925cf7449d3aeaa6fe534446c3a8f8bd5f5fdc266589 128 offload packet dev p0 dir in sel src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64
sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.64 dst 192.168.1.65 dir out tmpl src 192.168.1.64/24 dst 192.168.1.65/24 proto esp reqid 0x4834535d mode transport
sudo ip xfrm policy add src 192.168.1.65 dst 192.168.1.64 dir in tmpl src 192.168.1.65/24 dst 192.168.1.64/24 proto esp reqid 0x2be60844 mode transport
The numbers used by the
spi,
reqid, or
aead algorithms are random. These same numbers are also used in the configuration of peer Arm. Do not confuse these numbers with source and destination IPs. The connection may fail if they are not consistent.
IPsec Packet Offload strongSwan Support
BlueField DPU supports configuring IPsec rules
using strongSwan 5.9.10—appears as 5.9.10bf in the BFB which is based on upstream 5.9.10 version—which supports new fields in the
swanctl.conf file.
The following figure illustrates an example with two BlueField DPUs , Left and Right, operating with a secured VXLAN channel .
Support for strongSwan IPsec packet HW offload requires using VXLAN together with IPSec as shown here .
Follow the procedure under section "Enabling IPsec Packet Offload".
Follow the procedure under section "VXLAN Tunneling Offload" to configure VXLAN on Arm.Note
Make sure the MTU of the PF used by VXLAN is at least 50 bytes larger than VXLAN-REP MTU.
Enable tc offloading. Run:
ethtool -K <PF> hw-tc-offload onNote
Do not add the PF itself using "ovs-vsctl add-port" to the OVS.
Setting IPSec Packet Offload Using strongSwan
strongSwan configures IPSec HW packet offload using a new value added to its configuration file
swanctl.conf (as of strongSwan version 5.9.10).
The file should be placed under "sysconfdir" which by default can be found at
/etc/swanctl/swanctl.conf.
The terms Left (BFL) and Right (BFR) are used to identify the two nodes that communicate (corresponding with the figure under section "IPsec Packet Offload strongSwan Support").
In this example, 192.168.50.1 is used for the left PF uplink and 192.168.50.2 for the right PF uplink.
connections {
BFL-BFR {
local_addrs = 192.168.50.1
remote_addrs = 192.168.50.2
local {
auth = psk
id = host1
}
remote {
auth = psk
id = host2
}
children {
bf-out {
local_ts = 192.168.50.1/24 [udp]
remote_ts = 192.168.50.2/24 [udp/4789]
esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn
mode = transport
policies_fwd_out = yes
hw_offload = packet
}
bf-in {
local_ts = 192.168.50.1/24 [udp/4789]
remote_ts = 192.168.50.2/24 [udp]
esp_proposals = aes128gcm128-x25519-esn
mode = transport
policies_fwd_out = yes
hw_offload = packet
}
}
version = 2
mobike = no
reauth_time = 0
proposals = aes128-sha256-x25519
}
}
secrets {
ike-BF {
id-host1 = host1
id-host2 = host2
secret = 0sv+NkxY9LLZvwj4qCC2o/gGrWDF2d21jL
}
}
BFB installation will place two example swanctl.conf files for both Left and Right nodes (BFL.swanctl.conf and BFR.swanctl.conf respectively) in the strongSwan conf.d directory. Please move one of them manually to the other machine and edit it according to your configuration.
Note that:
"
hw_offload = packet"is responsible for configuring IPsec packet offload
Packet offload support has been added to the existing
hw_offloadfield and preserves backward compatibility.
For your reference:
Value
Description
no
Do not configure HW offload
crypto
Configure crypto HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, fail if not supported
yes
Same as crypto (considered legacy)
packet
Configure packet HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, fail if not supported
auto
Configure packet HW offload if supported by the kernel and hardware, do not fail (perform fallback to crypto or no as necessary)Note
Whenever the value of
hw_offloadis changed, strongSwan configuration must be reloaded.
[udp/4789]is crucial for instructing strongSwan to IPSec only VXLAN communicationNote
Packet HW offload can only be done on what is streamed over VXLAN.
Mind the following limitations:
Field
Limitation
reauth_time
Ignored if set
rekey_time
Do not use. Ignored if set.
rekey_bytes
Do not use. Not supported and will fail if it is set.
rekey_packets
Use for rekeying
Running strongSwan Example
Notes:
IPsec daemons are started by systemd
strongswan.service, users must avoid using
strongswan-starter.serviceas it is a legacy service and using both services at the same time leads to anomalous behavior
Use
systemctl [start | stop | restart]to control IPsec daemons through
strongswan.service. For example, to restart, the command
systemctl restart strongswan.servicewill effectively do the same thing as
ipsec restart.Warning
Do not use
ipsecscript to restart/stop/start.
If you are using the
ipsecscript, then, in order to restart or start the daemons,
openssl.cnf.origmust be copied to openssl.cnf before performing
ipsec restartor
ipsec start. Then
openssl.cnf.mlnxcan be copied to
openssl.cnfafter restart or start. Failing to do so can result in errors since
openssl.cnf.mlnxallows IPsec PK and RNG hardware offload via the OpenSSL plugin.
On Ubuntu/Debian/Yocto,
openssl.cnf*can be found under
/etc/ssl/
On CentOS,
openssl.cnf*can be found under
/etc/pki/tls/
The strongSwan package installs
openssl.cnfconfig files to enable hardware offload of PK and RNG operations via the OpenSSL plugin
The OpenSSL dynamic engine is used to carry out the offload to hardware. OpenSSL dynamic engine ID is "pka".
Procedure:
Perform the following on Left and Right devices (corresponding with the figure under section "IPsec Packet Offload strongSwan Support").
# systemctl start strongswan.service # swanctl --load-all
The following should appear.
Starting strongSwan 5.9.10bf IPsec [starter]... no files found matching '/etc/ipsec.d/*.conf' # deprecated keyword 'plutodebug' in config setup # deprecated keyword 'virtual_private' in config setup loaded ike secret 'ike-BF' no authorities found, 0 unloaded no pools found, 0 unloaded loaded connection 'BFL-BFR' successfully loaded 1 connections, 0 unloaded
Perform the actual connection on one side only (client, Left in this case).
# swanctl -i --child bf-in bf-out
The following should appear.
[IKE] initiating IKE_SA BFL-BFR[1] to 192.168.50.2 [ENC] generating IKE_SA_INIT request 0 [ SA KE No N(NATD_S_IP) N(NATD_D_IP) N(FRAG_SUP) N(HASH_ALG) N(REDIR_SUP) ] [NET] sending packet: from 192.168.50.1[500] to 192.168.50.2[500] (240 bytes) [NET] received packet: from 192.168.50.2[500] to 192.168.50.1[500] (273 bytes) [ENC] parsed IKE_SA_INIT response 0 [ SA KE No N(NATD_S_IP) N(NATD_D_IP) CERTREQ N(FRAG_SUP) N(HASH_ALG) N(CHDLESS_SUP) N(MULT_AUTH) ] [CFG] selected proposal: IKE:AES_CBC_128/HMAC_SHA2_256_128/PRF_HMAC_SHA2_256/CURVE_25519 [IKE] received 1 cert requests for an unknown ca [IKE] authentication of 'host1' (myself) with pre-shared key [IKE] establishing CHILD_SA bf{1} [ENC] generating IKE_AUTH request 1 [ IDi N(INIT_CONTACT) IDr AUTH N(USE_TRANSP) SA TSi TSr N(MULT_AUTH) N(EAP_ONLY) N(MSG_ID_SYN_SUP) ] [NET] sending packet: from 192.168.50.1[500] to 192.168.50.2[500] (256 bytes) [NET] received packet: from 192.168.50.2[500] to 192.168.50.1[500] (224 bytes) [ENC] parsed IKE_AUTH response 1 [ IDr AUTH N(USE_TRANSP) SA TSi TSr N(AUTH_LFT) ] [IKE] authentication of 'host2' with pre-shared key successful [IKE] IKE_SA BFL-BFR[1] established between 192.168.50.1[host1]...192.168.50.2[host2] [IKE] scheduling reauthentication in 10027s [IKE] maximum IKE_SA lifetime 11107s [CFG] selected proposal: ESP:AES_GCM_16_128/NO_EXT_SEQ [IKE] CHILD_SA bf{1} established with SPIs ce543905_i c60e98a2_o and TS 192.168.50.1/32 === 192.168.50.2/32 initiate completed successfully
You may now send encrypted data over the HOST VF interface (192.168.70.[1|2]) configured for VXLAN.
Building strongSwan
Do this only if you want to build your own BFB and would like to rebuild strongSwan.
Install dependencies mentioned here. libgmp-dev is missing from that list, so make sure to install that as well.
Git clone https://github.com/Mellanox/strongswan.git.
Git checkout BF-5.9.10. This branch is based on the official strongSwan 5.9.10 branch with added packaging and support for DOCA IPsec plugin (check the NVIDIA DOCA IPsec Security Gateway Application Guide for more information regarding the strongSwan DOCA plugin).
Run
autogen.shwithin the strongSwan repo.
Run the following:
configure --enable-openssl --disable-random --prefix=/usr/local --sysconfdir=/etc --enable-systemd make make install
Note:
--enable-systemdenables the systemd service for strongSwan present inside the GitHub repo (see step 3) at
init/systemd-starter/strongswan.service.in.
When building strongSwan on your own, the
openssl.cnf.mlnxfile, required for PK and RNG HW offload via OpenSSL plugin, is not installed. It must be copied over manually from github repo inside the openssl-conf directory. See section "Running Strongswan Example" for important notes.Note
The
openssl.cnf.mlnxfile references PKA engine shared objects. libpka (version 1.3 or later) and openssl (version 1.1.1) must be installed for this to work.
IPsec Packet Offload and OVS Offload
IPsec packet offload configuration works with and is transparent to OVS offload. This means all packets from OVS offload are encrypted by IPsec rules.
The following figure illustrates the interaction between IPsec packet offload and OVS VXLAN offload.
OVS offload and IPsec IPv6 do not work together.
To start the service, run:
systemctl start openvswitch-ipsec.service
Refer to section "Enabling IPsec Packet Offload" for information to prepare the IPsec packet offload environment.
Configuring IPsec Tunnel
For the sake of example, if you want to build an IPsec tunnel between two hosts with the following external IP addresses:
host1– 1.1.1.1
host2– 1.1.1.2
You have to first make sure
host1 and
host2 can ping each other via these external IPs.
This example will set up some variables on both hosts, set
ip1 and
ip2:
# ip1=1.1.1.1
# ip2=1.1.1.2
REP=eth5
PF=p0
Set up OVS bridges in both hosts.
On
Arm_1:
ovs-vsctl add-br ovs-br ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br $REP ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true
On
Arm_2:
ovs-vsctl add-br ovs-br ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br $REP ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=trueNote
Configuring other_config:hw-offload=truesets IPsec packet offload. Setting it to
falsesets software IPsec. Make sure that IPsec devlink's mode is set back to
nonefor software IPsec.
Set up IPsec tunnel. Three authentication methods are possible. Follow the steps relevant for the method that works best for your environment.Note
Do not try to use more than 1 authentication method.Note
After the IPsec tunnel is set up, strongSwan configuration will be automatically done.
Make sure the MTU of the PF used by tunnel is at least 50 bytes larger than VXLAN-REP MTU.
Disable host PF as the port owner from Arm (see section "Zero-trust Mode"). Run:
$ mlxprivhost -d /dev/mst/mt41682_pciconf0 --disable_port_owner r
The MTU of the end points (
pf0hpfin the example above) of the tunnel must be smaller than the MTU of the tunnel interfaces (
p0) to account for the size of the tunnel headers. For example, you can set the MTU of P0 to 2000.
Authentication Methods
Using Pre-shared Key
The following example uses
tun type=gre and
dst_port=1723. Depending on your configuration,
tun type can be
vxlan or
geneve with
dst_port 4789 or 6081 respectively.
The following example uses
ovs-br as the bridge name. However, this value can be any string you
have chosen to create the bridge previously.
On
Arm_1, run:
# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br tun -- \ set interface tun type=gre \ options:local_ip=$ip1 \ options:remote_ip=$ip2 \ options:key=100 \ options:dst_port=1723 \ options:psk=swordfish
On
Arm_2, run:
# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br tun -- \ set interface tun type=gre \ options:local_ip=$ip2 \ options:remote_ip=$ip1 \ options:key=100 \ options:dst_port=1723 \ options:psk=swordfish
Using Self-signed Certificate
Generate self-signed certificates in both
host1and
host2, then copy the certificate of
host1to
host2, and the certificate of
host2to
host1.
Move both
host1-cert.pemand
host2-cert.pemto
/etc/swanctl/x509/, if on Ubuntu, or
/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/, if on CentOS.
Move the local private key to
/etc/swanctl/private, if on Ubuntu, or
/etc/strongswan/swanctl/private, if on CentOS. For example, for
host1:
mv host1-privkey.pem /etc/swanctl/private
Set up OVS
other_configon both sides.
On
Arm_1:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:certificate=/etc/swanctl/x509/host1-cert.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/swanctl/private/host1-privkey.pem
On
Arm_2:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:certificate=/etc/swanctl/x509/host2-cert.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/swanctl/private/host2-privkey.pem
Set up the tunnel.
On
Arm_1:
# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip1 \ options:remote_ip=$ip2 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_cert=/etc/swanctl/x509/host2-cert.pem # service openvswitch-switch restart
On
Arm_2:
# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip2 \ options:remote_ip=$ip1 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_cert=/etc/swanctl/x509/host1-cert.pem # service openvswitch-switch restart
Using CA-signed Certificate
For this method, you need all the certificates and the requests to be in the same directory during the certificate generating and signing. This example refers to this directory as
certsworkspace.
On
Arm_1:
# ovs-pki init --force # cp /var/lib/openvswitch/pki/controllerca/cacert.pem <path_to>/certsworkspace # ovs-pki req -u host1 # ovs-pki sign host1 switch
On
Arm_2:
# ovs-pki init --force # cp /var/lib/openvswitch/pki/controllerca/cacert.pem <path_to>/certsworkspace # ovs-pki req -u host2 # ovs-pki sign host2 switch
Move both
host1-cert.pemand
host2-cert.pemto
/etc/ swanctl/x509/, if on Ubuntu, or
/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/, if on CentOS.
Move the local private key to
/etc/swanctl/private, if on Ubuntu, or
/etc/strongswan/swanctl/private, if on CentOS. For example, for
host1:
mv host1-privkey.pem /etc/swanctl/private
Copy
cacert.pemto the
x509cadirectory under
/etc/swanctl/x509ca/, if on Ubuntu, or
/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509ca/, if on CentOS.
Set up OVS
other_configon both sides.
On
Arm_1:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . \ other_config:certificate=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/host1.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/private/host1-privkey.pem \ other_config:ca_cert=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509ca/cacert.pem
On
Arm_2:
# ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . \ other_config:certificate=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509/host2.pem \ other_config:private_key=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/private/host2-privkey.pem \ other_config:ca_cert=/etc/strongswan/swanctl/x509ca/cacert.pem
Set up the tunnel:
On
Arm_1:
# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip1 \ options:remote_ip=$ip2 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_name=host2 #service openvswitch-switch restart
On
Arm_2:
# ovs-vsctl add-port ovs-br vxlanp0 -- set interface vxlanp0 type=vxlan options:local_ip=$ip2 \ options:remote_ip=$ip1 options:key=100 options:dst_port=4789 \ options:remote_name=host1 #service openvswitch-switch restart
Ensuring IPsec is Configured
Use
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/ip xfrm state show. You should be able to see IPsec states with the keyword
in mode packet.
Troubleshooting
For troubleshooting information, refer to Open vSwitch's official documentation.