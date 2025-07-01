NVIDIA mediated devices deliver flexibility in allowing to create accelerated devices without SR-IOV on the BlueField® system. These mediated devices support NIC and RDMA and offer the same level of ASAP2 offloads as SR-IOV VFs. Mediates devices are supported using mlx5 sub-function acceleration technology.

Two sub-function devices are created on the BlueField device upon boot (one per port if the port is in switchdev mode) using commands from "/etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf" :

Copy Copied! /sbin/mlnx-sf -a create -d 0000:03:00.0 -u 61a59715-aeec-42d5-be83-f8f42ba8b049 --mac 12:11:11:11:11:11 /sbin/mlnx-sf -a create -d 0000:03:00.1 -u 5b198182-1901-4c29-97a0-6623f3d02065 --mac 12:11:11:11:11:12

The help menu for mlnx-sf is presented below: