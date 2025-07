Software Installation and Upgrade

Info It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.

The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU is shipped with the BlueField software based on Ubuntu 20.04 pre-installed. The DPU's Arm execution environment has the capability of being functionally isolated from the host server and uses a dedicated network management interface (separate from the host server's management interface). The Arm cores can run the Open vSwitch Database (OVSDB) or other virtual switches to create a secure solution for bare metal provisioning.

The software package also includes support for DPDK as well as applications for accelerated encryption.

The BlueField DPU supports several methods for OS deployment and upgrade: