Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools
This dpu-upgrade procedure enables upgrading DOCA components using standard Linux tools (e.g.,
apt update and
yum update). This process
utilizes native package manager repositories to upgrade DPUs without the need for a full installation, and has the following benefits
:
Only updates components that include modifications
Configurable – user can select specific components (e.g., UEFI-ATF, NIC-FW)
Includes upgrade of:
DOCA drivers and libraries
DOCA reference applications
BSP (UEFI/ATF) upgrade while maintaining the configuration
NIC firmware upgrade while maintaining the configuration
Does not:
Impact user binaries
Upgrade non-Ubuntu OS kernels
Upgrade DPU BMC firmware
After completion of DPU upgrade:
If NIC firmware was not updated, perform DPU Arm reset (software reset / reboot DPU)
If NIC firmware was updated, perform firmware reset (
mlxfwreset) or perform a graceful shutdown and power cycle
OS
Action
Instructions
Ubuntu/
Debian
Remove
Install the the GPG key
Export the desired distribution
Export
Add GPG key to APT trusted keyring
Add DOCA online repository
Update index
Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware
Run:
Then i nitiate upgrade for UEFI/ATF firmware:
Upgrade BlueField DPU NIC firmware
Run:
Note
This immediately starts NIC firmware upgrade.
To prevent automatic upgrade, run:
Upgrade system
Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF
Note
If
CentOS/RHEL/
Anolis/Rocky
Remove
Export the desired distribution
Export
Add DOCA online repository
A file is created under
Update index
Upgrade UEFI/ATF firmware
Run:
Then i nitiate the upgrade for UEFI/ATF firmware:
Upgrade BlueField DPU NIC firmware
The following command updates the firmware package and automatically attempts to flash the firmware to the NIC:
Note
To prevent automatic flashing of the firmware to the NIC, run the following first:
Info
This step can be used as a standalone firmware update. In any case, it is performed as part of the upgrade flow.
Info
Flashing the firmware to the NIC can be performed manually by running the following command, after the firmware package had been updated:
Upgrade system
Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF
Note
If