NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.5 (2023 LTS U6)
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.5.5 (2023 LTS U6)  Network Bonding Configuration

Network Bonding Configuration

Network bonding enables combining two or more network interfaces into a single interface. It increases the network throughput, bandwidth and provides redundancy if one of the interfaces fail.

Before you configure network bonding, make sure that the port is connected to a switch configured for LACP bonding. Then, on the Arm, run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
bindnmcli connection add con-name bond1 type bond ifname bond1 miimon 100 mode 4 ip4 192.168.200.19/24
nmcli connection add con-name slave-rep0-ffff type bond-slave ifname rep0-ffff master bond1
nmcli connection add con-name slave-rep1-ffff type bond-slave ifname rep1-ffff master bond1
nmcli connection up slave-rep0-ffff
nmcli connection up slave-rep1-ffff
nmcli connection up bond1

© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jan 6, 2026
content here