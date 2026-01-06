On This Page
QoS Configuration
To learn more about port QoS configuration, refer to this community post.
When working in Embedded Host mode, using
mlnx_qos on both the host and Arm will result with undefined behavior. Users must only use
mlnx_qos from the Arm. After changing the QoS settings from Arm, users must restart the mlx5 driver on host.
When configuring QoS using DCBX, the
lldpad service from the DPU side must be disabled if the configurations are not done using tools other than
lldpad.
This section explains how to configure QoS group and settings using devlink located under
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/. It is applicable to host PF/VF and Arm side SFs. The following uses VF as example.
The settings of a QoS group include creating/deleting a QoS group and modifying its
tx_max and
tx_share values. The settings of VF QoS include modifying its
tx_max and
tx_share values, assigning a VF to a QoS group, and unassigning a VF from a QoS group. This section focuses on the configuration syntax.
Please refer to section "Limit and Bandwidth Share Per VF" in the MLNX_OFED User Manual for detailed explanation on vPort QoS behaviors.
devlink port function rate add <DEV>/<GROUP_NAME>
Adds a QoS group.
Syntax Description
DEV/GROUP_NAME
Specifies group name in string format
Example
This command adds a new QoS group named "12_group" under device "pci/0000:03:00.0":
Notes
devlink port function rate del <DEV>/<GROUP_NAME>
Deletes a QoS group.
Syntax Description
DEV/GROUP_NAME
Specifies group name in string format
Example
This command deletes QoS group "12_group" from device "pci/0000:03:00.0":
Notes
devlink port function rate set {<DEV>/<GROUP_NAME> | <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX>} tx_max <TX_MAX> [tx_share <TX_SHARE>]
Sets
Syntax Description
DEV/GROUP_NAME
Specifies the group name to operate on
DEV/PORT_INDEX
Specifies the devlink port to operate on
TX_MAX
TX_SHARE
tx_share bandwidth in Mb/s
Example
This command sets
This command sets
This command displays a mapping between VF devlink ports and netdev names:
In the output of this command, VFs are indicated by
Notes
devlink port function rate set <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX> {parent <PARENT_GROUP_NAME>}
Assigns devlink port to a QoS group.
Syntax Description
DEV/PORT_INDEX
Specifies the devlink port to operate on
PARENT_GROUP_NAME
parent group name in string format
Example
This command assigns this function to the QoS group "12_group":
Notes
devlink port function rate set noparent
devlink port function rate set <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX> noparent
Ungroups a devlink port.
Syntax Description
DEV/PORT_INDEX
Specifies the devlink port to operate on
Example
This command ungroups this function:
Notes
devlink port function rate show [<DEV>/<GROUP_NAME> | <DEV>/<PORT_INDEX>]
Displays QoS information QoS group or devlink port.
Syntax Description
DEV/GROUP_NAME
Specifies the group name to display
DEV/PORT_INDEX
Specifies the devlink port to display
Example
This command displays the QoS info of all QoS groups and devlink ports on the system:
This command displays QoS info of 12_group:
Notes
If a QoS group name or devlink port are not specified, all QoS groups and devlink ports are displayed.