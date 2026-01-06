Updating DPU Software Packages Using Standard Linux Tools

Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL. The following is an example for Ubuntu 22.04:

If mlxfwreset is not supported, graceful shutdown and host power cycle are required for the NIC firmware upgrade to take effect.

Apply the new changes, NIC firmware, and UEFI/ATF

Export DOCA_REPO with the relevant URL. The following is an example for Rocky Linux 8.6:

Upgrade BlueField DPU NIC firmware