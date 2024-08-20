Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
3894907
|
Description: eMMC clock toggling loop is observed after boot is completed.
|
Keyword: eMMC; GPIO; toggling
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3863011
|
Description: Restarting openibd results in kernel panic after modifying kernel IPsec configurations.
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3878458
|
Description: /usr/lib/udev/rules.d/80-ifupdown.rules runs /lib/udev/ifupdown-hotplug which uses ifquery for all newly created interfaces. This dramatically slows down SF interfaces creation.
|
Keyword: Subfunction
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3901511
|
Description: Failure to verify measurements when UEFI secure boot is enabled.
|
Keyword: UEFI Secure Boot
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3875394
|
Description: After the BFB installation, the root partition UUID in /etc/fstab does not match current partition UUID. As a result root partition is mounted as read-only: /dev/nvme0n1p2 on / type xfs (ro,relatime,attr2,inode64,logbufs=8,logbsize=32k,noquota)
|
Keyword: Read-only; OL; UUID
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3881941
|
Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.
|
Keyword: RShim; driver
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3886315
|
Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument. For example:
|
Keyword: Arm; shutdown
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3956210
|
Description: BMC version change using BFB installation can fail if the previous BMC version change process did not finish.
|
Keyword: BMC
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3950114
|
Description: QP number can go beyond 0xFFFF. Change datatype to uint32_t to hold entire value.
|
Keyword: Virtnet
|
Reported in version: 4.7.0
|
3980842
|
Description: Openibd queries deprecated parameter ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER until the query times out.
|
Keyword: Service; openibd
|
Reported in version: 4.6.0
|
3948009
|
Description: The command bfcfg -d may show an incorrect OOB MAC address.
|
Keywords: OOB; MAC
|
Reported in version: 3.9.7