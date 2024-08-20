NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.8.0
Bug Fixes In This Version

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #

Issue Description

3894907

Description: eMMC clock toggling loop is observed after boot is completed.

Keyword: eMMC; GPIO; toggling

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3863011

Description: Restarting openibd results in kernel panic after modifying kernel IPsec configurations.

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3878458

Description: /usr/lib/udev/rules.d/80-ifupdown.rules runs /lib/udev/ifupdown-hotplug which uses ifquery for all newly created interfaces. This dramatically slows down SF interfaces creation.

Keyword: Subfunction

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3901511

Description: Failure to verify measurements when UEFI secure boot is enabled.

Keyword: UEFI Secure Boot

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3875394

Description: After the BFB installation, the root partition UUID in /etc/fstab does not match current partition UUID. As a result root partition is mounted as read-only: /dev/nvme0n1p2 on / type xfs (ro,relatime,attr2,inode64,logbufs=8,logbsize=32k,noquota)

Keyword: Read-only; OL; UUID

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3881941

Description: When working with RShim 2.0.28, PCIe host crash may rarely occur at the beginning of BFB push after the Arm reset.

Keyword: RShim; driver

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3886315

Description: To reset or shut down the BlueField Arm, it is mandatory to specify the --sync 0 argument. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
mlxfwreset -d <device> -l 1 -t 4 --sync 0  r

Keyword: Arm; shutdown

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3956210

Description: BMC version change using BFB installation can fail if the previous BMC version change process did not finish.

Keyword: BMC

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3950114

Description: QP number can go beyond 0xFFFF. Change datatype to uint32_t to hold entire value.

Keyword: Virtnet

Reported in version: 4.7.0

3980842

Description: Openibd queries deprecated parameter ECPF_ESWITCH_MANAGER until the query times out.

Keyword: Service; openibd

Reported in version: 4.6.0

3948009

Description: The command bfcfg -d may show an incorrect OOB MAC address.

Keywords: OOB; MAC

Reported in version: 3.9.7

