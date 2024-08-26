NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.8.0
Changes and New Features

Info

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

Info

NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .

Changes and New Features in 4.8.0

  • Added support for bf.cfg file of size up to 128 KB
  • Added support for transferring ownership of RShim driver from the host to the BlueField BMC
  • Introduced new behavior for 150W platforms where, to ensure proper operation of the BlueField, ATF will not boot BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V is not connected
