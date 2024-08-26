Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.
NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .
- Added support for bf.cfg file of size up to 128 KB
- Added support for transferring ownership of RShim driver from the host to the BlueField BMC
- Introduced new behavior for 150W platforms where, to ensure proper operation of the BlueField, ATF will not boot BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V is not connected