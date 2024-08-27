On This Page
- Uninstall Previous Software from Host
- Install RShim on Host
- Ensure RShim Running on Host
- Installing Ubuntu on BlueField
- Ubuntu Boot Time Optimizations
- DHCP Client Configuration
- Ubuntu Dual Boot Support
Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host
It is recommended to upgrade your BlueField product to the latest software and firmware versions available to benefit from new features and latest bug fixes.
This procedure assumes that a NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the BlueField device's hardware user guide.
The following table lists an overview of the steps required to install Ubuntu BFB on your BlueField:
|
Step
|
Procedure
|
Link to Section
|
1
|
Uninstall previous DOCA on host (if exists)
|
2
|
Install RShim on the host
|
3
|
Verify that RShim is running on the host
|
4
|
Install the Ubuntu BFB image
|
5
|
Verify installation completed successfully
|
6
|
Upgrade the firmware on your BlueField
If an older DOCA software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:
|
Ubuntu
|
|
CentOS/RHEL
|
Before installing the RShim driver, verify that the RShim devices, which will be probed by the driver, are listed under lsusb or lspci.
lspci | grep -i nox
Output example:
27:
00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-
2 integrated ConnectX-
6 Dx network controller
27:
00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-
2 integrated ConnectX-
6 Dx network controller
27:
00.2 Non-Volatile memory controller: Mellanox Technologies NVMe SNAP Controller
27:
00.3 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-
2 SoC Management Interface
// This is the RShim PF
RShim is compiled as part of the doca-runtimepackage in the doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64 file (.deb or .rpm).
To install doca-runtime:
|
OS
|
Procedure
|
Ubuntu/Debian
|
|
CentOS/RHEL 7.x
|
|
CentOS/RHEL 8.x or Rocky 8.6
|
Verify RShim status. Run:
sudo systemctl status rshim
Expected output:
active (running) ... Probing pcie-0000:<BlueField's PCIe Bus address on host> create rshim pcie-0000:<BlueField's PCIe Bus address on host> rshim<N> attached
Where <N> denotes RShim enumeration starting with 0 (then 1, 2, etc.) for every additional BlueField installed on the server.
If the text "another backend already attached" is displayed, users will not be able to use RShim on the host. Please refer to "RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos" to troubleshoot RShim issues.
If the previous command displays inactive or another error, restart RShim service. Run:
sudo systemctl restart rshim
Verify RShim status again. Run:
sudo systemctl status rshim
If this command does not display "active (running)", then refer to "RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos".
Display the current setting. Run:
# cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2
This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.
BFB Installation
Check the BFB version installed on your BlueField-2. If the version is 1.5.0 or lower, please see known issue #3600716 under Known Issues section.
To upgrade the BMC firmware using BFB, the user must provide the current BMC credentials in the bf.cfg. Refer to "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg" for more information.
Upgrading the BlueField networking platform using BFB Bundle updates the NIC firmware by default. NIC firmware upgrade triggers a NIC reset flow via mlxfwreset in the BlueField Arm.
If this reset flow cannot complete or is not supported on your setup, bfb-install alerts about it at the end of the installation. In this case, perform a BlueField system-level reset.
To skip NIC firmware upgrade during BFB Bundle installation , provide the parameter WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the bf.cfg text file when running bfb-install .
A pre-built BFB of Ubuntu 22.04 with DOCA Runtime and DOCA packages installed is available on the NVIDIA DOCA SDK developer zone page.
All new BlueField-2 devices and all BlueField-3 are secure boot enabled, hence all the relevant SW images (ATF/UEFI, Linux Kernel and Drivers) must be signed in order to boot. All formally published SW images are signed.
When installing the BFB bundle in NIC mode, users must perform the following:
Prior to installing the BFB bundle, users must unbind each NIC port, using its PCIe function address. For example:
[host]# lspci -d 15b3: 21:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 21:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 21:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 SoC Management Interface (rev 01) [host]# echo 0000:21:00.0 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind [host]# echo 0000:21:00.1 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind
If there are multiple BlueField devices to be updated in the server, repeat this step on all of them, before starting BFB bundle installations.
After the BFB bundle installation is done, users must perform a warm reboot on the host.
To install Ubuntu BFB, run on the host side:
# bfb-install -h
syntax: bfb-install --bfb|-b <BFBFILE> [--config|-c <bf.cfg>] \
[--rootfs|-f <rootfs.tar.xz>] --rshim|-r <rshimN> [--help|-h]
The bfb-install utility is installed by the RShim package.
This utility script pushes the BFB image and optional configuration (bf.cfg file) to the BlueField side and checks and prints the BFB installation progress. To see the BFB installation progress, please install the pv Linux tool.
BFB image installation must complete before restarting the system/BlueField. Doing so may result in anomalous behavior of the BlueField (e.g., it may not be accessible using SSH). If this happens, re-initiate the update process with bfb-install to recover the BlueField.
The following is an output example of Ubuntu 20.04 installation with the bfb-install script assuming pv has been installed.
# bfb-install --bfb <BlueField-BSP>.bfb --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0 Pushing bfb + cfg
1.46GiB 0:01:11 [20.9MiB/s] [ <=> ]
Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop…
INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START
INFO[BL2]: start
INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim)
INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV
INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed
INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded
INFO[BL31]: start
INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production
INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete
INFO[BL31]: VDD: 743 mV
INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled
INFO[BL31]: runtime
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init
INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed
INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid
INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started
INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1
INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start
INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end
INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled)
INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service
INFO[MISC]: : Found bf.cfg
INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation started
INFO[MISC]: bfb_pre_install
INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image
INFO[MISC]: : Changing the default password for user ubuntu
INFO[MISC]: : Running bfb_modify_os from bf.cfg
INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation finished
Verify BFB is Installed
After installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in /dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:
...
INFO[MISC]: Linux up
INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready
"DPU is ready" indicates that all the relevant services are up and users can login the system.
After the installation of the Ubuntu 20.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.
Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.
BlueField OS image version is stored under /etc/mlnx-release in the BlueField:
# cat /etc/mlnx-release
bf-bundle-2.7.0-<version>_ubuntu-22.04_prod
Firmware Upgrade
To upgrade firmware:
- Access the BlueField using one of the available interfaces (RShim console, BMC console, SSH via oob_net0 or tmfifo_net0 interfaces).
Upgrade the firmware on BlueField. Run:
sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update
Example output:
Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW>Note
Important! To apply NVConfig changes, stop here and follow the steps in section "Updating NVConfig Params". In this case, the following step #3 is redundant.
- Perform a BlueField system reboot for the upgrade to take effect.
Updating NVConfig Params from Host
Optional. To reset the BlueField NIC firmware configuration (aka Nvconfig params) to their factory default values, run the following from the BlueField ARM OS or from the host OS:
# sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<MST device> -y reset Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<MST device>? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations.Note
For now, please ignore tool's instruction to rebootNote
To learn what MST device the BlueField has on your setup, run:
mst start mst status
Example output taken on a multiple BlueField host:
// The MST device corresponds with PCI Bus address. MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded MST devices: ------------ /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:03:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf1 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:83:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:a3:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01
The MST device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices in this example are /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 and /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 respectively.
(Optional) Enable NVMe emulation. Run:
sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1
Skip this step if your BlueField is Ethernet only. Please refer to section "Supported Platforms and Interoperability" under the Release Notes to learn your BlueField type.
If you have an InfiniBand-and-Ethernet-capable BlueField, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. If you want to change the link type to Ethernet, please run the following configuration:
sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2
- Perform a BlueField system-level reset for the new settings to take effect.
After modifying files on the BlueField, run the command sync to flush file system buffers to eMMC/SSD flash memory to avoid data loss during reboot or power cycle.
Default Ports and OVS Configuration
The /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure script runs automatically with ib_umad kernel module loaded (see /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf) and performs the following configurations:
- Ports are configured with switchdev mode and software steering.
- RDMA device isolation in network namespace is enabled.
Two scalable function (SF) interfaces are created (one per port) if BlueField is configured with Embedded CPU mode (default):
# mlnx-sf -a show SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0 Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:a9:49:7e:34:29 Function trust: off Function roce: true Function eswitch: NA Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2 netdev: enp3s0f0s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_2 SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1 Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:53:8f:2c:8a:76 Function trust: off Function roce: true Function eswitch: NA Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3 netdev: enp3s0f1s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_3
The parameters for these SFs are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf.
/sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.0 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:61:f6:21:32:8c /sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.1 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:30:13:6a:2d:2cNote
To avoid repeating a MAC address in the your network, the SF MAC address is set randomly upon BFB installation. You may choose to configure a different MAC address that better suit your network needs.
Two OVS bridges are created:
# ovs-vsctl show f08652a8-92bf-4000-ba0b-7996c772aff6 Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port p1 Interface p1 Port en3f1pf1sf0 Interface en3f1pf1sf0 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf Bridge ovsbr1 Port p0 Interface p0 Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port ovsbr1 Interface ovsbr1 type: internal Port en3f0pf0sf0 Interface en3f0pf0sf0 ovs_version: "2.14.1"
The parameters for these bridges are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf:
CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes" OVS_BRIDGE1="ovsbr1" OVS_BRIDGE1_PORTS="p0 pf0hpf en3f0pf0sf0" OVS_BRIDGE2="ovsbr2" OVS_BRIDGE2_PORTS="p1 pf1hpf en3f1pf1sf0" OVS_HW_OFFLOAD="yes" OVS_START_TIMEOUT=30Note
If failures occur in /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure or configuration changes happen (e.g. switching to separated host mode) OVS bridges are not created even if CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes".
- OVS HW offload is configured.
Default Network Interface Configuration
Network interfaces are configured using the netplan utility:
# cat /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml
# This file is generated from information provided by the datasource. Changes
# to it will not persist across an instance reboot. To disable cloud-init's
# network configuration capabilities, write a file
# /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-disable-network-config.cfg with the following:
# network: {config: disabled}
network:
ethernets:
tmfifo_net0:
addresses:
- 192.168.100.2/30
dhcp4: false
nameservers:
addresses:
- 192.168.100.1
routes:
- metric: 1025
to: 0.0.0.0/0
via: 192.168.100.1
oob_net0:
dhcp4: true
renderer: NetworkManager
version: 2
# cat /etc/netplan/60-mlnx.yaml
network:
ethernets:
enp3s0f0s0:
dhcp4: 'true'
enp3s0f1s0:
dhcp4: 'true'
renderer: networkd
version: 2
BlueField devices also have a local IPv6 (LLv6) derived from the MAC address via the STD stack mechanism. For a default MAC, 00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01, the LLv6 address would be fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01.
For multi-device support, the LLv6 address works with SSH for any number of BlueField devices in the same host by including the interface name in the SSH command:
host]# systemctl restart rshim
// wait 10 seconds
host]# ssh -6 ubuntu@fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<n>
If tmfifo_net<n> on the host does not have an LLv6 address, restart the RShim driver:
systemctl restart rshim
To improve the boot time, the following optimizations were made to Ubuntu OS image:
# cat /etc/systemd/system/systemd-networkd-wait-online.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=/usr/bin/nm-online -s -q --timeout=5
# cat /etc/systemd/system/NetworkManager-wait-online.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
ExecStart=
ExecStart=/usr/lib/systemd/systemd-networkd-wait-online --timeout=5
# cat /etc/systemd/system/networking.service.d/override.conf
[Service]
TimeoutStartSec=5
ExecStop=
ExecStop=/sbin/ifdown -a --read-environment --exclude=lo --force --ignore-errors
This configuration may affect network interface configuration if DHCP is used. If a network device fails to get configuration from the DHCP server, then the timeout value in the two files above must be increased.
Grub Configuration:
Setting the Grub timeout at 2 seconds with GRUB_TIMEOUT=2 under /etc/default/grub. In conjunction with the GRUB_TIMEOUT_STYLE=countdown parameter, Grub will show the countdown of 2 seconds in the console before booting Ubuntu. Please note that, with this short timeout, the standard Grub method for entering the Grub menu (i.e., SHIFT or Esc) does not work. Function key F4 can be used to enter the Grub menu.
System Services:
docker.service is disabled in the default Ubuntu OS image as it dramatically affects boot time.
The kexec utility can be used to reduce the reboot time. Script /usr/sbin/kexec_reboot is included in the default Ubuntu 20.04 OS image to run corresponding kexec commands.
# kexec_reboot
/etc/dhcp/dhclient.conf:
send vendor-class-identifier "NVIDIA/BF/DP";
interface "oob_net0" {
send vendor-class-identifier "NVIDIA/BF/OOB";
}
BlueField may be installed with support for dual boot. That is, two identical images of the BlueField OS may be installed using BFB.
The following is a proposed SSD partitioning layout for 119.24 GB SSD:
Device Start End Sectors Size Type
/dev/nvme0n1p1 2048 104447 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/nvme0n1p2 104448 114550086 114445639 54.6G Linux filesystem
/dev/nvme0n1p3 114550087 114652486 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/nvme0n1p4 114652487 229098125 114445639 54.6G Linux filesystem
/dev/nvme0n1p5 229098126 250069645 20971520 10G Linux filesystem
Where:
/dev/nvme0n1p1 – boot EFI partition for the first OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p2 – root FS partition for the first OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p3 – boot EFI partition for the second OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p4 – root FS partition for the second OS image
/dev/nvme0n1p5 – common partition for both OS images
For example, the following is a proposed eMMC partitioning layout for a 64GB eMMC:
Device Start End Sectors Size Type
/dev/mmcblk0p1 2048 104447 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/mmcblk0p2 104448 50660334 50555887 24.1G Linux filesystem
/dev/mmcblk0p3 50660335 50762734 102400 50M EFI System
/dev/mmcblk0p4 50762735 101318621 50555887 24.1G Linux filesystem
/dev/mmcblk0p5 101318622 122290141 20971520 10G Linux filesystem
Where:
/dev/mmcblk0p1 – boot EFI partition for the first OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p2 – root FS partition for the first OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p3 – boot EFI partition for the second OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p4 – root FS partition for the second OS image
/dev/mmcblk0p5 – common partition for both OS imagesNote
The common partition can be used to store BFB files that will be used for OS image update on the non-active OS partition.
Installing Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot
For software upgrade procedure, please refer to section "Upgrading Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot".
Add the values below to the bf.cfg configuration file (see section "bf.cfg Parameters" for more information).
DUAL_BOOT=yes
If the eMMC size is ≤16GB, dual boot support is disabled by default, but it can be forced by setting the following parameter in bf.cfg:
FORCE_DUAL_BOOT=yes
To modify the default size of the /common partition, add the following parameter:
COMMON_SIZE_SECTORS=<number-of-sectors>
The number of sectors is the size in bytes divided by the block size (512). For example, for 10GB, the COMMON_SIZE_SECTORS=$((10*2**30/512)).
After assigning size for the /common partition, what remains is divided equally between the two OS images.
# bfb-install --bfb <BFB> --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0
This will result in the Ubuntu OS image to be installed twice on the BlueField.
For comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize bf.cfg during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters".
Upgrading Ubuntu OS Image Using Dual Boot
Download the new BFB to the BlueField into the /common partition. Use bfb_tool.py script to install the new BFB on the inactive BlueField partition:
/opt/mellanox/mlnx_snap/exec_files/bfb_tool.py --op fw_activate_bfb --bfb <BFB>
Reset BlueField to load the new OS image:
/sbin/shutdown -r 0
BlueField should now boot into the new OS image.
Use efibootmgr utility to manage the boot order if necessary.
Change the boot order with:
# efibootmgr -o
Remove stale boot entries with:
# efibootmgr -b <E> -B
Where <E> is the last character of the boot entry (i.e., Boot000<E>). You can find that by running:
# efibootmgr BootCurrent: 0040 Timeout: 3 seconds BootOrder: 0040,0000,0001,0002,0003 Boot0000* NET-NIC_P0-IPV4 Boot0001* NET-NIC_P0-IPV6 Boot0002* NET-NIC_P1-IPV4 Boot0003* NET-NIC_P1-IPV6 Boot0040* focal0 ....2
Modifying the boot order with efibootmgr -o does not remove unused boot options. For example, changing a boot order from 0001,0002, 0003 to just 0001 does not actually remove 0002 and 0003. 0002 and 0003 need to be explicitly removed using efibootmgr -B .