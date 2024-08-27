Deploying BlueField Software Using BFB from Host

Note Check the BFB version installed on your BlueField-2. If the version is 1.5.0 or lower, please see known issue #3600716 under Known Issues section.

Info To upgrade the BMC firmware using BFB, the user must provide the current BMC credentials in the bf.cfg. Refer to "Customizing BlueField Software Deployment Using bf.cfg" for more information.

Note Upgrading the BlueField networking platform using BFB Bundle updates the NIC firmware by default. NIC firmware upgrade triggers a NIC reset flow via mlxfwreset in the BlueField Arm. If this reset flow cannot complete or is not supported on your setup, bfb-install alerts about it at the end of the installation. In this case, perform a BlueField system-level reset. To skip NIC firmware upgrade during BFB Bundle installation , provide the parameter WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the bf.cfg text file when running bfb-install .

A pre-built BFB of Ubuntu 22.04 with DOCA Runtime and DOCA packages installed is available on the NVIDIA DOCA SDK developer zone page.

Note All new BlueField-2 devices and all BlueField-3 are secure boot enabled, hence all the relevant SW images (ATF/UEFI, Linux Kernel and Drivers) must be signed in order to boot. All formally published SW images are signed.

Warning When installing the BFB bundle in NIC mode, users must perform the following: Prior to installing the BFB bundle, users must unbind each NIC port, using its PCIe function address. For example: Copy Copied! [host]# lspci -d 15b3: 21:00.0 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 21:00.1 Ethernet controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 integrated ConnectX-7 network controller (rev 01) 21:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT43244 BlueField-3 SoC Management Interface (rev 01) [host]# echo 0000:21:00.0 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind [host]# echo 0000:21:00.1 > /sys/bus/pci/drivers/mlx5_core/unbind If there are multiple BlueField devices to be updated in the server, repeat this step on all of them, before starting BFB bundle installations. After the BFB bundle installation is done, users must perform a warm reboot on the host.

To install Ubuntu BFB, run on the host side:

Copy Copied! # bfb-install -h syntax: bfb-install --bfb|-b <BFBFILE> [--config|-c <bf.cfg>] \ [--rootfs|-f <rootfs.tar.xz>] --rshim|-r <rshimN> [--help|-h]

The bfb-install utility is installed by the RShim package.

This utility script pushes the BFB image and optional configuration (bf.cfg file) to the BlueField side and checks and prints the BFB installation progress. To see the BFB installation progress, please install the pv Linux tool.

Warning BFB image installation must complete before restarting the system/BlueField. Doing so may result in anomalous behavior of the BlueField (e.g., it may not be accessible using SSH). If this happens, re-initiate the update process with bfb-install to recover the BlueField.

The following is an output example of Ubuntu 20.04 installation with the bfb-install script assuming pv has been installed.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # bfb-install --bfb <BlueField-BSP>.bfb --config bf.cfg --rshim rshim0 Pushing bfb + cfg 1.46GiB 0:01:11 [20.9MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop… INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle Production INFO[BL31]: MB8: VDD adjustment complete INFO[BL31]: VDD: 743 mV INFO[BL31]: power capping disabled INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot (disabled) INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: : Found bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: bfb_pre_install INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image INFO[MISC]: : Changing the default password for user ubuntu INFO[MISC]: : Running bfb_modify_os from bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: : Ubuntu installation finished

After installation of the Ubuntu OS is complete, the following note appears in /dev/rshim0/misc on first boot:

Copy Copied! ... INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready

"DPU is ready" indicates that all the relevant services are up and users can login the system.

After the installation of the Ubuntu 20.04 BFB, the configuration detailed in the following sections is generated.

Note Make sure all the services (including cloud-init) are started on BlueField and to perform a graceful shutdown before power cycling the host server.

BlueField OS image version is stored under /etc/mlnx-release in the BlueField:

Copy Copied! # cat /etc/mlnx-release bf-bundle-2.7.0-<version>_ubuntu-22.04_prod

To upgrade firmware:

Access the BlueField using one of the available interfaces (RShim console, BMC console, SSH via oob_net0 or tmfifo_net0 interfaces). Upgrade the firmware on BlueField. Run: Copy Copied! sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update Example output: Copy Copied! Device #1: ---------- Device Type: BlueField-2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW> Note Important! To apply NVConfig changes, stop here and follow the steps in section "Updating NVConfig Params". In this case, the following step #3 is redundant. Perform a BlueField system reboot for the upgrade to take effect.

Optional. To reset the BlueField NIC firmware configuration (aka Nvconfig params) to their factory default values, run the following from the BlueField ARM OS or from the host OS: Copy Copied! # sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<MST device> -y reset Reset configuration for device /dev/mst/<MST device>? (y/n) [n] : y Applying... Done! -I- Please reboot machine to load new configurations. Note For now, please ignore tool's instruction to reboot Note To learn what MST device the BlueField has on your setup, run: Copy Copied! mst start mst status Example output taken on a multiple BlueField host: Copy Copied! // The MST device corresponds with PCI Bus address. MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded MST devices: ------------ /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:03:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf1 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:83:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 - PCI configuration cycles access. domain:bus:dev.fn=0000:a3:00.0 addr.reg=88 data.reg=92 cr_bar.gw_offset=-1 Chip revision is: 01 The MST device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices in this example are /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 and /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 respectively. (Optional) Enable NVMe emulation. Run: Copy Copied! sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s NVME_EMULATION_ENABLE=1 Skip this step if your BlueField is Ethernet only. Please refer to section "Supported Platforms and Interoperability" under the Release Notes to learn your BlueField type. If you have an InfiniBand-and-Ethernet-capable BlueField, the default link type of the ports will be configured to IB. If you want to change the link type to Ethernet, please run the following configuration: Copy Copied! sudo mlxconfig -d <MST device> -y s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2 Perform a BlueField system-level reset for the new settings to take effect.

Note After modifying files on the BlueField, run the command sync to flush file system buffers to eMMC/SSD flash memory to avoid data loss during reboot or power cycle.

The /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure script runs automatically with ib_umad kernel module loaded (see /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf) and performs the following configurations:

Ports are configured with switchdev mode and software steering. RDMA device isolation in network namespace is enabled. Two scalable function (SF) interfaces are created (one per port) if BlueField is configured with Embedded CPU mode (default): Copy Copied! # mlnx-sf -a show SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0 Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:a9:49:7e:34:29 Function trust: off Function roce: true Function eswitch: NA Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2 netdev: enp3s0f0s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_2 SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944 Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1 Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0 Function HWADDR: 02:53:8f:2c:8a:76 Function trust: off Function roce: true Function eswitch: NA Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3 netdev: enp3s0f1s0 RDMA dev: mlx5_3 The parameters for these SFs are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-sf.conf. Copy Copied! /sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.0 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:61:f6:21:32:8c /sbin/mlnx-sf --action create --device 0000:03:00.1 --sfnum 0 --hwaddr 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c Note To avoid repeating a MAC address in the your network, the SF MAC address is set randomly upon BFB installation. You may choose to configure a different MAC address that better suit your network needs. Two OVS bridges are created: Copy Copied! # ovs-vsctl show f08652a8-92bf-4000-ba0b-7996c772aff6 Bridge ovsbr2 Port ovsbr2 Interface ovsbr2 type: internal Port p1 Interface p1 Port en3f1pf1sf0 Interface en3f1pf1sf0 Port pf1hpf Interface pf1hpf Bridge ovsbr1 Port p0 Interface p0 Port pf0hpf Interface pf0hpf Port ovsbr1 Interface ovsbr1 type: internal Port en3f0pf0sf0 Interface en3f0pf0sf0 ovs_version: "2.14.1" The parameters for these bridges are defined in configuration file /etc/mellanox/mlnx-ovs.conf: Copy Copied! CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes" OVS_BRIDGE1="ovsbr1" OVS_BRIDGE1_PORTS="p0 pf0hpf en3f0pf0sf0" OVS_BRIDGE2="ovsbr2" OVS_BRIDGE2_PORTS="p1 pf1hpf en3f1pf1sf0" OVS_HW_OFFLOAD="yes" OVS_START_TIMEOUT=30 Note If failures occur in /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure or configuration changes happen (e.g. switching to separated host mode) OVS bridges are not created even if CREATE_OVS_BRIDGES="yes" . OVS HW offload is configured.

Network interfaces are configured using the netplan utility:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! # cat /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml # This file is generated from information provided by the datasource. Changes # to it will not persist across an instance reboot. To disable cloud-init's # network configuration capabilities, write a file # /etc/cloud/cloud.cfg.d/99-disable-network-config.cfg with the following: # network: {config: disabled} network: ethernets: tmfifo_net0: addresses: - 192.168.100.2/30 dhcp4: false nameservers: addresses: - 192.168.100.1 routes: - metric: 1025 to: 0.0.0.0/0 via: 192.168.100.1 oob_net0: dhcp4: true renderer: NetworkManager version: 2 # cat /etc/netplan/60-mlnx.yaml network: ethernets: enp3s0f0s0: dhcp4: 'true' enp3s0f1s0: dhcp4: 'true' renderer: networkd version: 2

BlueField devices also have a local IPv6 (LLv6) derived from the MAC address via the STD stack mechanism. For a default MAC, 00:1A:CA:FF:FF:01, the LLv6 address would be fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01.

For multi-device support, the LLv6 address works with SSH for any number of BlueField devices in the same host by including the interface name in the SSH command:

Copy Copied! host]# systemctl restart rshim // wait 10 seconds host]# ssh -6 ubuntu@fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<n>