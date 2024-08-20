Deploying BlueField Software Using ISO with PXE

Mount the ISO:

Copy Copied! $ mount bf-bundle- 2.7 . 0085 - 1 - 2024 - 06 - 14 - 22 - 36 - 50 .iso /mnt $ cp /mnt/casper/vmlinuz /var/lib/tftpboot/boot/ $ cp /mnt/casper/initrd /var/lib/tftpboot/boot/

Example of grub.cfg :

Copy Copied! menuentry "Install BF OS" { linux /boot/vmlinuz autoinstall fsck.mode=skip no-snapd console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 net.ifnames= 0 biosdevname= 0 iommu.passthrough= 1 ip=dhcp url=http: initrd /boot/initrd }

The bf.cfg file can be used to customize the installation procedure. To create bf.cfg on the BlueField to be used for the installation use the bfks parameter to point to the script located on HTTP server that will create bf.cfg file:

bfks example:

Copy Copied! cat > /etc/bf.cfg << 'EOF' BMC_PASSWORD= "…" EOF

Standard automatic Ubuntu installation using autoinstall.yaml is also supported. See Introduction to autoinstall - Ubuntu installation documentation.

Example of autoinstall.yaml that can be used to customize the installation and modify bf.cfg :

Example of a grub.cfg with autoinstall.yaml :

Copy Copied! menuentry "Install BF OS" { linux /boot/vmlinuz autoinstall fsck.mode=skip no-snapd console=hvc0 console=ttyAMA0 earlycon=pl011, 0x13010000 net.ifnames= 0 biosdevname= 0 iommu.passthrough= 1 ip=dhcp url=http: initrd /boot/initrd }

Example of autoinstall.yaml :