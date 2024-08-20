On This Page
Installing Repo Package on Host Side
This section assumes that an NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) has already been installed in a server according to the instructions detailed in the BlueField's hardware user guide.
The following procedure instructs users on upgrading DOCA local repo package for host.
If an older DOCA (or MLNX_OFED) software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:
|
Deb-based
|
|
RPM-based
|
Then perform the following steps:
The following procedure is valid for RPM-based OS only.
Download NVIDIA's RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 key:
# wget http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 --2018-01-25 13:52:30-- http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Resolving www.mellanox.com... 72.3.194.0 Connecting to www.mellanox.com|72.3.194.0|:80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 1354 (1.3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? 100%[=================================================>] 1,354 --.-K/s in 0s 2018-01-25 13:52:30 (247 MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? saved [1354/1354]
Install the key:
# sudo rpm --import RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Retrieving key from file:///repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Importing GPG key 0x6224C050: Userid: "Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) " From : /repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Is this ok [y/N]:
Verify that the key was successfully imported:
# rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf '%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}\n' | grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies )
The following table provides links to DOCA Runtime packages depending on the OS running on your host.
|
OS
|
Arch
|
Link
|
Alinux 3.2
|
x86
|
Anolis
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
BCLinux 21.10
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
CTyunOS 2.0
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
CTyunOS 23.01
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Debian 10.13
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Debian 10.8
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Debian 10.9
|
x86
|
Debian 11.3
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Debian 12.1
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Debian 12.5
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
EulerOS 20 SP11
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
EulerOS 20 SP12
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Fedora32
|
x86
|
Kylin 1.0 SP2
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Kylin 1.0 SP3
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Mariner 2.0
|
x86
|
Oracle Linux 7.9
|
x86
|
Oracle Linux 8.4
|
x86
|
Oracle Linux 8.6
|
x86
|
Oracle Linux 8.7
|
x86
|
Oracle Linux 8.8
|
x86
|
Oracle Linux 9.1
|
x86
|
Oracle Linux 9.2
|
x86
|
openEuler 20.03 SP3
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
openEuler 22.03
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
openEuler 22.03 SP1
|
x86
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.5
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.7
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.1
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.3
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
SLES 15 SP2
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
SLES 15 SP3
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
SLES 15 SP4
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
SLES 15 SP5
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
SLES 15 SP6
|
x86
|
TencentOS 3.3
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
Ubuntu 24.04
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
UOS20.1060
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
UOS20.1060A
|
aarch64
|
x86
|
XenServer 8.2
|
x86
Install DOCA local repo package for host:
OS
Procedure
Ubuntu
Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the host.
Unpack the deb repo. Run:
host# sudo dpkg -i doca-host-repo-ubuntu<version>_amd64.deb
Perform apt update. Run:
host# sudo apt-get update
Run apt install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK:
host# sudo apt install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
CentOS
Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime packages from Downloading DOCA Runtime Packages section for the x86 host.
Install the following software dependencies. Run:
host# sudo yum install -y epel-release
For CentOS 8.2 only, also run:
host# yum config-manager --set-enabled PowerTools
Unpack the RPM repo. Run:
host# sudo rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm
Run yum install for DOCA runtime, tools, and SDK.
host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
RHEL
Open a RedHat account.
Log into RedHat website via the developers tab.
Run:
host# subscription-manager register --username=<username> --password=PASSWORD
To extract pool ID:
host# subscription-manager list --available --all ... Subscription Name: Red Hat Developer Subscription
forIndividuals Provides: Red Hat Developer Tools (
forRHEL Server
forARM) ... Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder
forx86_64 ... Pool ID: <pool-id> ...
And use the pool ID for the Subscription Name and Provides that include Red Hat CodeReady Linux Builder for x86_64.
Run:
host# subscription-manager attach --pool=<pool-id> host# subscription-manager repos --enable codeready-builder-
for-rhel-
8-x86_64-rpms host# yum makecache
Install the DOCA local repo package for host. Run:
host# rpm -Uvh doca-host-repo-rhel<version>.x86_64.rpm host# sudo yum install -y doca-runtime doca-sdk
Sign out from your RHEL account. Run:
host# subscription-manager remove --all host# subscription-manager unregister
Verify that RShim is active.
host# sudo systemctl status rshim
This command is expected to display incative (dead).
To launch RShim service, run:
host# sudo systemctl start rshim
To allow RShim to launch automatically in future boots, run:
host# sudo systemctl enable rshim
A ssign a dynamic IP to tmfifo_net0 interface (RShim host interface):
host# ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1 netmask 255.255.255.252 up