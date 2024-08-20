Installing Repo Package on Host Side

If an older DOCA (or MLNX_OFED) software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Deb-based Copy Copied! $ for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done $ /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force $ sudo apt-get autoremove RPM-based Copy Copied! host# for f in $(rpm -qa | grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done host# /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force host# yum autoremove host# yum makecache

Then perform the following steps:

Note The following procedure is valid for RPM-based OS only.