RDMA Stack Support on Host and Arm System

To use RoCE on a host system's PCIe PF, OVS hardware offloads must be enabled on the Arm system.

RoCE is not supported by connection tracking offload. Please refer to "Configuring Connection Tracking Offload" for a workaround for it.

RoCE is unsupported on the Arm system on the PCIe PF. However, RoCE is fully supported using scalable function as explained under "Scalable Functions". Scalable functions are created by default, allowing RoCE traffic without further configuration.

InfiniBand is supported on the Arm system on the PCIe PF in this mode.