NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.8.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.8.0  Redfish
Download PDF

On This Page

BIOS Configuration Schema
Example of Setting BIOS Attributes
BlueField Platform Inventory
Boot Override
Boot Order

Redfish

Redfish provides a RESTful interface designed to manage IT infrastructure and is implemented using a modern toolchain (HTTP(s)/TLS/JSON).

Redfish supports the operations listed in this section.

BIOS Configuration Schema

The BIOS schema contains properties related to the BIOS attribute registry. The attribute registry describes the system-specific BIOS attributes and actions for changing to BIOS settings. It is likely that a client finds the @Redfish.Settings term in this resource, and if it is found, the client makes requests to change BIOS settings by modifying the resource identified by the @Redfish.Settings annotation.

URI

/redfish/v1/Systems/{ComputerSystemId}/Bios

Schema file

http://redfish.dmtf.org/schemas/v1/Bios.v1_1_1.json

Operations

GET; PATCH

Example response:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
{
    "@Redfish.Settings": {
        "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings",
        "SettingsObject": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings"
        }
    },
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios",
    "@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios",
    "Actions": {
        "#Bios.ChangePassword": {
            "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ChangePassword"
        },
        "#Bios.ResetBios": {
            "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ResetBios"
        }
    },
    "Attributes": {
        "Boot Partition Protection": false,
        "CurrentUefiPassword": "",
        "DateTime": "2024-04-24T19:56:59Z",
        "DefaultPasswordPolicy": true,
        "Disable PCIe": false,
        "Disable SPMI": false,
        "Disable TMFF": false,
        "EmmcWipe": false,
        "Enable 2nd eMMC": false,
        "Enable OP-TEE": false,
        "Enable SMMU": true,
        "Field Mode": false,
        "Host Privilege Level": "Privileged",
        "Internal CPU Model": "Embedded",
        "LegacyPasswordEnable": true,
        "NicMode": "DpuMode",
        "NvmeWipe": false,
        "OsArgs": "",
        "ResetEfiVars": false,
        "SPCR UART": "Disabled",
        "UefiArgs": "",
        "UefiPassword": ""
    },
    "Description": "BIOS Configuration Service",
    "Id": "BIOS",
    "Links": {
        "SoftwareImages": [
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE"
            },
            {
                "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI"
            }
        ],
        "SoftwareImages@odata.count": 9
    },
    "Name": "BIOS Configuration",
    "ResetBiosToDefaultsPending": false
}

The following table explains each of the attributes listed in the code:

Attribute

Description

Boot Partition Protection

See description in section "System Configuration"

CurrentUefiPassword

See "Set Password" in section "System Configuration"

DateTime

See "Set RTC" in section "System Configuration"

DefaultPasswordPolicy

See "Password Settings" in section "System Configuration"

Disable PCIe

See description in section "System Configuration"

Disable SPMI

See description in section "System Configuration"

Disable TMFF

See description in section "System Configuration"

EmmcWipe

See description in section "System Configuration"

Enable 2nd eMMC

See description in section "System Configuration"

Enable OP-TEE

See description in section "System Configuration"

Enable SMMU

See description in section "System Configuration"

Field Mode

See description in section "System Configuration"

Host Privilege Level

See "BlueField Modes" in section "System Configuration"

Internal CPU Model

See "BlueField Modes" in section "System Configuration"

LegacyPasswordEnable

See "Password Settings" in section "System Configuration"

NicMode

See "BlueField Modes" under section "System Configuration"

NvmeWipe

See description in section "System Configuration"

OsArgs

Arguments to pass to the OS kernel

ResetEfiVars

See "Reset EFI Variables" in section "System Configuration"

SPCR UART

See " Select SPCR UART " in section "System Configuration"

UefiArgs

Arguments to pass to the UEFI

UefiPassword

See "Set Password" in section "System Configuration"

Info

To change the configuration of any of these BIOS attributes using Redfish, refer to section "Changing BIOS Attributes Value" in the BMC Software User Manual.

Example of Setting BIOS Attributes

The following is an example of fetching and setting a BlueField BIOS attribute.

  1. Check UEFI attributes and their values by doing a GET on Bios URL. Look for Attributes property.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios | python3 -m json.tool
 
{
    ....
    "Attributes": {
        "Boot Partition Protection": false,
        "CurrentUefiPassword": "",
        "DateTime": "2022-07-05T16:02:12Z",
        "Disable PCIe": false,
        "Disable SPMI": false,
        "Disable TMFF": false,
        "Enable 2nd eMMC": false,
        "Enable OP-TEE": false,
        "Enable SMMU": true,
        "Field Mode": false,
        "Host Privilege Level": "Privileged",
        "Internal CPU Model": "Embedded",
        "ResetEfiVars": false,
        "SPCR UART": "Disabled",
        "UefiPassword": ""
    },
   ....
}

    Note

    For Security reasons, CurrentUefiPassword and UefiPassword strings might be empty.

  2. The following example updates the UEFI password. Perform PATCH to Bios pending settings URI as follows:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"CurrentUefiPassword": "CURRENTPASSWD", "UefiPassword": "NEWPASSWORD"}}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

    Note

    To update the password, both the current password and the new password (requesting) should be specified as demonstrated above. Otherwise, the change does not work. To modify other attributes no password is required.

  3. To confirm whether the PATCH request is successful, perform a GET to the BIOS pending settings URI:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

  4. For requests to take effect, reboot BlueField. If the CurrentUefiPassword is correct, then the UEFI password is updated during the UEFI Redfish phase of boot.

    Info

    The UEFI password is only required to enter the UEFI menu using the serial console.

BlueField Platform Inventory

The NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) provides inventory information in the ComputerSystemCollection schema. To identify the BlueField ComputerSystem instance, fetch the ComputerSystemCollection first.

BlueField devices are identified with the SystemType attribute DPU. The BlueField instance identifier value (DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2 in this case) differs from one server vendor to another but will uniquely identify BlueField in all cases.

The following is a simple example of fetching Redfish inventory information from a server's BMC:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
root@localhost:~$ python3 /usr/local/bin/redfishtool.py -r <bmc_ip> -u <USER> -p <PASSWORD> raw GET /redfish/v1/Systems/
{
    "@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#ComputerSystemCollection.ComputerSystemCollection",
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems",
    "@odata.type": "#ComputerSystemCollection.ComputerSystemCollection",
    "Description": "Collection of Computer Systems",
    "Members": [
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/System.Embedded.1"
        },
        {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2"
        }
    ],
    "Members@odata.count": 2,
    "Name": "Computer System Collection"
}
 
root@localhost:~$ python3 /usr/local/bin/redfishtool.py -r <bmc_ip> -u <USER> -p <PASSWORD> raw GET /redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2
{
    "@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#ComputerSystem.ComputerSystem",
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2",
    "@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_12_0.ComputerSystem",
    "Actions": {
        "#ComputerSystem.Reset": {
            "target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset",
            "ResetType@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
                "ForceRestart",
                "Nmi"
            ]
        }
    },
    "Bios": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Bios"
    },
    "BiosVersion": null,
    "Boot": {
        "BootOptions": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/BootOptions"
        },
        "BootOrder": [],
        "BootOrder@odata.count": 0,
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": null,
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": null,
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": null,
        "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": null,
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": []
    },
    "Description": "DPU System",
    "Id": "DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2",
    "Manufacturer": "DELL",
    "Model": "NVIDIA Bluefield-2 25GbE 2p Crypto DPU",
    "Name": "DPU System",
 
 
 
    "Oem": {
        "Dell": {
            "@odata.type": "#DellComputerSystem.v1_1_0.DellComputerSystem",
            "DPUConfig": {
                "FQDD": "DPU.Embedded.1:NIC.Slot.2",
                "BootStatus": "OSBooting",
                "DPUBootSynchronization": "Enabled",
                "DPUTrust": "Enabled",
                "IdenticalSBDF": [
                    "0:23:0:0",
                    "0:23:0:1"
                ],
                "LastResetReason": null,
                "OSName": null,
                "OSReadyTimeout": 20,
                "OSInstallationTimeout": 30,
                "OSVersion": null,
                "OSVendor": null,
                "OSStatus": "Unknown",
                "Slot": "2",
                "PCIeSlotState": "Enabled",
                "PostCode": null,
                "VendorID": "0x15B3",
                "DeviceID": "0xA2D6",
                "SubVendorID": "0x15B3",
                "SubDeviceID": "0x0129"
            },
            "Name": "DPUConfig",
            "Id": "DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2"
        }
    },
    "PartNumber": "JNDCMX01",
    "SecureBoot": {
        "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/SecureBoot"
    },
    "SerialNumber": "IL740311A5000A",
    "SKU": "0JNDCM",
    "Status": {
        "Health": "Ok",
        "HealthRollup": "Ok",
        "State": "Enabled"
    },
    "SystemType": "DPU",
    "UUID": "ec6dd921-882a-ec11-8000-08c0eb5180ba",
    "@Redfish.Settings": {
        "@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#Settings.Settings",
        "@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_3.Settings",
        "SettingsObject": {
            "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Settings"
        }
    }
}

Boot Override

This example demonstrates how to boot a BlueField Platform while overriding the existing boot options and using HTTP boot to obtain the image.

Check the current boot override settings by doing a GET on ComputerSystem schema. Look for the Boot property.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
        "BootNext": "",
        "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled",
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None",
        "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
        .....
        },
  ....
  "BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
            "Once",
            "Continuous",
            "Disabled"
        ],
    "BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
            "None",
            "Pxe",
            "UefiHttp",
            "UefiShell",
            "UefiTarget",
            "UefiBootNext"
        ],
  ....
}

The sample output above shows the BootSourceOverrideEnabled property is Disabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget is None. The BootSourceOverrideMode property should always be set to UEFI. Allowable values of BootSourceOverrideEnabled and BootSourceOverrideTarget are defined in the meta-data BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues and BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues respectively.

To perform boot override, you must perform a PATCH to pending settings URI:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{"Boot": {"BootSourceOverrideEnabled":"Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode":"UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "HttpBootUri":"http://<HTTP-Server-Ip>/Image.iso"}}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

After performing the above PATCH successfully, reboot the BlueField Platform. Once UEFI has completed, check whether the settings are applied by performing a GET on ComputerSystem schema.

Note that the HttpBootUri property is parsed by the Redfish server and the URI is presented to BlueField as part of DHCP lease when BlueField performs the HTTP boot.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
        "BootNext": "",
        "BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
        "BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
        "BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
        "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp",
        "UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
        .....
        },
   .....
}
Note

HttpBootUri is only applicable when the HTTP BOOT interface is OOB-VLAN, it does not apply for other interfaces. For other interfaces, the boot URI is read dynamically during DHCP handshake which is the first step in HTTP BOOT.

After confirming the settings are applied (see PATCH properties above), reboot BlueField for the settings to take effect. If BootSourceOverrideEnabled is set to Once, boot override is disabled and any related properties are reset to their former values to avoid repetition. If it is set to Continuous, then on every reboot, BlueField would keep performing boot override (HTTPBoot).

Boot Order

The following is an example of changing the boot order and fetching the details of a boot option.

  1. Check the current boot order by doing GET on the ComputerSystem schema. Look for the BootOrder attribute under the Boot property.

  2. Get the details of a particular entity in the BootOrder array by performing a GET to the respective BootOption URL. For example, to get details of Boot0006, run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006 | python3 -m json.tool
 
{
    "@odata.type": "#BootOption.v1_0_3.BootOption",
    "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006",
    "Id": "Boot0006",
    "BootOptionEnabled": true,
    "BootOptionReference": "Boot0006",
    "DisplayName": "UEFI HTTPv6 (MAC:B8CEF6B8A006)",
    "UefiDevicePath":   "PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(B8CEF6B8A006,0x1)/IPv6(0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x0,Static,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x40,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000)/Uri()"
}

  3. To change the boot order, the entire BootOrder array must be PATCHed to the pending settings URI. For the above example of the BootOrder array, if you intend to have Boot0006 at the beginning of the array, then the PATCH operation is as follows.

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{ "Boot": { "BootOrder": [ "Boot0006", "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0007", ] }}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Settings | python3 -m json.tool

    Note

    Updating the BootOrder array results in a permanent boot order change (persistent across reboots).

After a successful PATCH, reboot BlueField and check if the settings were applied by doing a GET on the ComputerSystem schema. If the BootOrder array is updated as intended, then the settings were applied and the BlueField Platform should boot as per the order in proceeding cycles.
© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 3, 2024.
content here