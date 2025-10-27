To pass arguments from BMC Redfish to UEFI and DPU OS/Kernel, there are two new attributes introduced in the BIOS Redfish schema ( redfish/v1/Systems/SYSTEM-ID/Bios/ ):

UefiArgs – This attribute can be used to pass arguments to UEFI from BMC Redfish

OsArgs – This attribute can be used to pass arguments to OS/Kernel from BMC Redfish

This attribute is write-only and non-persistent. Meaning, user can write to this attribute (via pending setting URI) and UEFI redfish client will process it accordingly, but user can't read the current value; it is always presented as an empty string in the Bios current setting URI.

Also, the arguments passed are stored in a volatile memory in UEFI so it won't be available in the next reboot after UEFI redfish client has processed it.

Currently, user needs to provide the value of this attribute in a specific format (key=value;key2=value2). The character ';' (semi-colon) is used as a separator between different key/value pairs.

The only currently supported keys are:

tftp_ip

dhcpv6_duid

hide_dpubmc_credentials

Therefore a correct value for this attribute is of the form as mentioned below. Note that it is not required to mention all the key/value pairs.

Copy Copied! "UefiArgs" : "tftp_ip=xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx;dhcpv6_duid=XXXX;hide_dpubmc_credentials=true"

Where:

xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx is an IPv4 address.

XXXX can be either LLT or UUID

Note The key hide_dpubmc_credentials may be set to true (default) or false .

The tftp_ip key holds the IPv4 address which users intend the UEFI to use when performing PXEv4 boot instead of using the one provided by the DHCP server.

The change is persistent across reboots.

The following is an example use case for tftp_ip :

Perform PATCH UefiArgs to Bios/Settings . Request change boot order/boot override to perform PXE boot. Reboot BlueField for the UEFI Redfish client to process pending Redfish requests. During PXE boot, the TFTP IP mentioned in UefiArgs is used (instead of the one mentioned in the DHCP server configuration file).

The dhcpv6_uuid key can hold a Boolean value of either LLT or UUID , representing the unique identifier type used in DHCPv6 requests initiated by UEFI. This unique identifier allows for distinct system identification.

Note that the user is only setting the type of identifier, not the actual identifier value. The identifier’s value is automatically generated based on the selected type, then stored and used as needed. For testing, users can use tcpdump to capture packets when triggering an HTTPv6 or PXEv6 network boot in UEFI and examine the DHCPv6 request to verify the DUID type and value.

The default DUID type is UUID on BlueField platform.

The hide_dpubmc_credentials key accepts a Boolean value ( true or false , case insensitive) and defaults to false . When set to true , it hides the DPU BMC credential details from the OS.

You can verify credential visibility in the OS by checking for the following EFI variables from the DPU OS.

When this key is true , these files will not be present:

/sys/firmware/efi/efivars/DPUBMCPassword-75a6cbf6-148c-487f-9ffa-7dad26e15801

/sys/firmware/efi/efivars/DPUBMCUsername-75a6cbf6-148c-487f-9ffa-7dad26e15801

Setting the value to true in Redfish takes effect after BlueField reboot. However, if changed from true to false , an additional reboot is required since the unhide operation would not apply immediately due to the Redfish runtime sequence.

This setting persists across reboots.

This attribute is write-only and non-persistent, with a maximum length of 8192 bytes (8 KB).

Info It can contain any arbitrary string, as there are no format restrictions.

The purpose of OsArgs is to pass this string to the OS/Kernel during the boot cycle. The UEFI Redfish client processes pending BIOS requests and transfers the string to the BFCF ACPI table, which the OS/Kernel can then access.

To read the BFCF ACPI table from the OS, users can use tools like acpidump (if acpica-tools is installed) or bfcfg (available here).

Example of using bfcfg :

Copy Copied! bfcfg --dump-osarg



