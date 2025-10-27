On This Page
Redfish
Redfish provides a RESTful interface designed to manage IT infrastructure and is implemented using a modern toolchain (HTTP(s)/TLS/JSON).
Redfish supports the operations listed in this section.
The BIOS schema contains properties related to the BIOS attribute registry. The attribute registry describes the system-specific BIOS attributes and actions for changing to BIOS settings. It is likely that a client finds the
@Redfish.Settings term in this resource, and if it is found, the client makes requests to change BIOS settings by modifying the resource identified by the
@Redfish.Settings annotation.
URI
Schema file
Operations
GET; PATCH
Example command and response:
$ curl -sku $BMC_USER:$BMC_PASSWORD -X GET https://$BMC_IP/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios
{
"@Redfish.Settings": {
"@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_5.Settings",
"SettingsObject": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings"
}
},
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios",
"@odata.type": "#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios",
"Actions": {
"#Bios.ChangePassword": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ChangePassword"
},
"#Bios.ResetBios": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Actions/Bios.ResetBios"
}
},
"Attributes": {
"BootPartitionProtection": false,
"CeThreshold": 5000,
"CurrentUefiPassword": "",
"DateTime": "2024-10-17T19:47:04Z",
"DefaultPasswordPolicy": true,
"DisableHEST": false,
"DisableI2c1": false,
"DisablePCIe": false,
"DisableSPMI": false,
"DisableTMFF": false,
"EmmcWipe": false,
"Enable2ndeMMC": false,
"EnableDdr5600": false,
"EnableOPTEE": false,
"EnableSMMU": true,
"FieldMode": false,
"ForcePxeRetryDisable": false,
"HostPrivilegeLevel": "Restricted",
"InternalCPUModel": "Embedded",
"L3CachePartitionLevel": 0,
"LegacyPasswordEnable": false,
"NicMode": "DpuMode",
"NvmeWipe": false,
"OsArgs": "",
"ResetEfiVars": false,
"SPCR_UART": "Disabled",
"UefiArgs": "",
"UefiPassword": ""
},
"Description": "BIOS Configuration Service",
"Id": "BIOS",
"Links": {
"SoftwareImages": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_ATF"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BOARD"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_BSP"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NIC"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_NODE"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OFED"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_OS"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_SYS_IMAGE"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/UpdateService/FirmwareInventory/DPU_UEFI"
}
],
"SoftwareImages@odata.count": 9
},
"Name": "BIOS Configuration",
"ResetBiosToDefaultsPending": false
}
The following table explains each of the attributes listed in the code:
Attribute
Description
See description in section "System Configuration"
See "Set Password" in section "System Configuration"
See "Set RTC" in section "System Configuration"
See "Password Settings" in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
See "BlueField Modes" in section "System Configuration"
See "BlueField Modes" in section "System Configuration"
See "Password Settings" in section "System Configuration"
See "BlueField Modes" under section "System Configuration"
See description in section "System Configuration"
Arguments to pass to the OS kernel
See "Reset EFI Variables" in section "System Configuration"
See " Select SPCR UART " in section "System Configuration"
Arguments to pass to the UEFI
See "Set Password" in section "System Configuration"
To change the configuration of any of these BIOS attributes, refer to section "Changing BIOS Attributes Value" in the BMC Software User Manual.
The following is an example of fetching and setting a BlueField BIOS attribute:
Check UEFI attributes and their values by doing a GET on
BiosURI. Look for the
Attributesproperty.
$ curl -sk -X GET -u $BMC_USER:$BMC_PASSWORD https://$BMC_IP/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios | jq '.Attributes' { "BootPartitionProtection": false, "CeThreshold": 5000, "CurrentUefiPassword": "", "DateTime": "2024-10-17T19:47:04Z", "DefaultPasswordPolicy": true, "DisableHEST": false, "DisableI2c1": false, "DisablePCIe": false, "DisableSPMI": false, "DisableTMFF": false, "EmmcWipe": false, "Enable2ndeMMC": false, "EnableDdr5600": false, "EnableOPTEE": false, "EnableSMMU": true, "FieldMode": false, "ForcePxeRetryDisable": false, "HostPrivilegeLevel": "Restricted", "InternalCPUModel": "Embedded", "L3CachePartitionLevel": 0, "LegacyPasswordEnable": false, "NicMode": "DpuMode", "NvmeWipe": false, "OsArgs": "", "ResetEfiVars": false, "SPCR_UART": "Disabled", "UefiArgs": "", "UefiPassword": "" }Note
For Security reasons, the
CurrentUefiPasswordand
UefiPasswordstrings may appear as empty.
The following example updates the UEFI password. Perform PATCH to the pending
Biossettings URI as follows:
curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{"Attributes":{"CurrentUefiPassword": "$CURRENTPASSWD", "UefiPassword": "$NEWPASSWORD"}}' -u $BMC_USER:$BMC_PASSWORD https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios/Settings | jq '.Attributes'Note
To update the password, both the current password and the new password (requesting) should be specified as demonstrated above. Otherwise, the change does not work. To modify other attributes no password is required.
To confirm whether the PATCH request is successful, perform a GET to the pending
Biossettings URI:
curl -vk -X GET -u -u $BMC_USER:$BMC_PASSWORD https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Bios/Settings | jq '.Attributes'
For requests to take effect, reboot BlueField. If the
CurrentUefiPasswordis correct, then the UEFI password is updated during the UEFI Redfish phase of boot.Info
The UEFI password is only required to enter the UEFI menu using the serial console.
The NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform (DPU or SuperNIC) provides inventory information in the
ComputerSystemCollection schema. To identify the BlueField
ComputerSystem instance, fetch the
ComputerSystemCollection first.
BlueField devices are identified with the
SystemType attribute
DPU. The BlueField instance identifier value (
DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2 in this case) differs from one server vendor to another but will uniquely identify BlueField in all cases.
The following is a simple example of fetching Redfish inventory information from a server's BMC:
root@localhost:~$ python3 /usr/local/bin/redfishtool.py -r <bmc_ip> -u <USER> -p <PASSWORD> raw GET /redfish/v1/Systems/
{
"@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#ComputerSystemCollection.ComputerSystemCollection",
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems",
"@odata.type": "#ComputerSystemCollection.ComputerSystemCollection",
"Description": "Collection of Computer Systems",
"Members": [
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/System.Embedded.1"
},
{
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2"
}
],
"Members@odata.count": 2,
"Name": "Computer System Collection"
}
root@localhost:~$ python3 /usr/local/bin/redfishtool.py -r <bmc_ip> -u <USER> -p <PASSWORD> raw GET /redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2
{
"@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#ComputerSystem.ComputerSystem",
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2",
"@odata.type": "#ComputerSystem.v1_12_0.ComputerSystem",
"Actions": {
"#ComputerSystem.Reset": {
"target": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Actions/ComputerSystem.Reset",
"ResetType@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
"ForceRestart",
"Nmi"
]
}
},
"Bios": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Bios"
},
"BiosVersion": null,
"Boot": {
"BootOptions": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/BootOptions"
},
"BootOrder": [],
"BootOrder@odata.count": 0,
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": null,
"BootSourceOverrideMode": null,
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": null,
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": null,
"BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": []
},
"Description": "DPU System",
"Id": "DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2",
"Manufacturer": "DELL",
"Model": "NVIDIA Bluefield-2 25GbE 2p Crypto DPU",
"Name": "DPU System",
"Oem": {
"Dell": {
"@odata.type": "#DellComputerSystem.v1_1_0.DellComputerSystem",
"DPUConfig": {
"FQDD": "DPU.Embedded.1:NIC.Slot.2",
"BootStatus": "OSBooting",
"DPUBootSynchronization": "Enabled",
"DPUTrust": "Enabled",
"IdenticalSBDF": [
"0:23:0:0",
"0:23:0:1"
],
"LastResetReason": null,
"OSName": null,
"OSReadyTimeout": 20,
"OSInstallationTimeout": 30,
"OSVersion": null,
"OSVendor": null,
"OSStatus": "Unknown",
"Slot": "2",
"PCIeSlotState": "Enabled",
"PostCode": null,
"VendorID": "0x15B3",
"DeviceID": "0xA2D6",
"SubVendorID": "0x15B3",
"SubDeviceID": "0x0129"
},
"Name": "DPUConfig",
"Id": "DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2"
}
},
"PartNumber": "JNDCMX01",
"SecureBoot": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/SecureBoot"
},
"SerialNumber": "IL740311A5000A",
"SKU": "0JNDCM",
"Status": {
"Health": "Ok",
"HealthRollup": "Ok",
"State": "Enabled"
},
"SystemType": "DPU",
"UUID": "ec6dd921-882a-ec11-8000-08c0eb5180ba",
"@Redfish.Settings": {
"@odata.context": "/redfish/v1/$metadata#Settings.Settings",
"@odata.type": "#Settings.v1_3_3.Settings",
"SettingsObject": {
"@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/DPU.Embedded.1_NIC.Slot.2/Settings"
}
}
}
This example demonstrates how to boot a BlueField Platform while overriding the existing boot options and using HTTP boot to obtain the image.
Check the current boot override settings by doing a GET on
ComputerSystem schema. Look for the Boot property.
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
"BootNext": "",
"BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Disabled",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "None",
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
.....
},
....
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
"Once",
"Continuous",
"Disabled"
],
"BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues": [
"None",
"Pxe",
"UefiHttp",
"UefiShell",
"UefiTarget",
"UefiBootNext"
],
....
}
The sample output above shows the
BootSourceOverrideEnabled property is
Disabled and
BootSourceOverrideTarget is
None. The
BootSourceOverrideMode property should always be set to
UEFI. Allowable values of
BootSourceOverrideEnabled and
BootSourceOverrideTarget are defined in the meta-data
BootSourceOverrideEnabled@Redfish.AllowableValues and
BootSourceOverrideTarget@Redfish.AllowableValues respectively.
To perform boot override, you must perform a PATCH to pending settings URI:
curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{"Boot": {"BootSourceOverrideEnabled":"Once", "BootSourceOverrideMode":"UEFI", "BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp", "HttpBootUri":"http://<HTTP-Server-Ip>/Image.iso"}}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Settings | python3 -m json.tool
After performing the above PATCH successfully, reboot the BlueField Platform. Once UEFI has completed, check whether the settings are applied by performing a GET on
ComputerSystem schema.
Note that the
HttpBootUri property is parsed by the Redfish server and the URI is presented to BlueField as part of DHCP lease when BlueField performs the HTTP boot.
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/ | python3 -m json.tool
{
...
"Boot": {
"BootNext": "",
"BootOrderPropertySelection": "BootOrder",
"BootSourceOverrideEnabled": "Once",
"BootSourceOverrideMode": "UEFI",
"BootSourceOverrideTarget": "UefiHttp",
"UefiTargetBootSourceOverride": "None",
.....
},
.....
}
HttpBootUri is only applicable when the HTTP BOOT interface is OOB-VLAN, it does not apply for other interfaces. For other interfaces, the boot URI is read dynamically during DHCP handshake which is the first step in HTTP BOOT.
After confirming the settings are applied (see PATCH properties above), reboot BlueField for the settings to take effect. If
BootSourceOverrideEnabled is set to
Once, boot override is disabled and any related properties are reset to their former values to avoid repetition. If it is set to
Continuous, then on every reboot, BlueField would keep performing boot override (
HTTPBoot).
The following is an example of changing the boot order and fetching the details of a boot option.
Check the current boot order by doing GET on the
ComputerSystemschema. Look for the
BootOrderattribute under the
Bootproperty.
Get the details of a particular entity in the
BootOrderarray by performing a GET to the respective BootOption URL. For example, to get details of
Boot0006, run:
curl -vk -X GET -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006 | python3 -m json.tool { "@odata.type": "#BootOption.v1_0_3.BootOption", "@odata.id": "/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/BootOptions/Boot0006", "Id": "Boot0006", "BootOptionEnabled": true, "BootOptionReference": "Boot0006", "DisplayName": "UEFI HTTPv6 (MAC:B8CEF6B8A006)", "UefiDevicePath": "PciRoot(0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/Pci(0x0,0x0)/MAC(B8CEF6B8A006,0x1)/IPv6(0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x0,Static,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000,0x40,0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000:0000)/Uri()" }
To change the boot order, the entire
BootOrderarray must be PATCHed to the pending settings URI. For the above example of the
BootOrderarray, if you intend to have
Boot0006at the beginning of the array, then the PATCH operation is as follows.
curl -vk -X PATCH -d '{ "Boot": { "BootOrder": [ "Boot0006", "Boot0017", "Boot0001", "Boot0002", "Boot0003", "Boot0004", "Boot0005", "Boot0007", ] }}' -u "user:password" https://<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/SystemId/Settings | python3 -m json.toolNote
Updating the
BootOrderarray results in a permanent boot order change (persistent across reboots).
After a successful PATCH, reboot BlueField and check if the settings were applied by doing a GET on the
ComputerSystem schema. If the
BootOrder array is updated as intended, then the settings were applied and the BlueField Platform should boot as per the order in proceeding cycles.
To pass arguments from BMC Redfish to UEFI and DPU OS/Kernel, there are two new attributes introduced in the BIOS Redfish schema (
redfish/v1/Systems/SYSTEM-ID/Bios/):
UefiArgs – This attribute can be used to pass arguments to UEFI from BMC Redfish
OsArgs – This attribute can be used to pass arguments to OS/Kernel from BMC Redfish
UefiArgs
This attribute is write-only and non-persistent. Meaning, user can write to this attribute (via pending setting URI) and UEFI redfish client will process it accordingly, but user can't read the current value; it is always presented as an empty string in the Bios current setting URI.
Also, the arguments passed are stored in a volatile memory in UEFI so it won't be available in the next reboot after UEFI redfish client has processed it.
Currently, user needs to provide the value of this attribute in a specific format (key=value;key2=value2). The character ';' (semi-colon) is used as a separator between different key/value pairs.
The only currently supported keys are:
tftp_ip
dhcpv6_duid
hide_dpubmc_credentials
Therefore a correct value for this attribute is of the form as mentioned below. Note that it is not required to mention all the key/value pairs.
"UefiArgs":
"tftp_ip=xxx.xxx.xxx.xxx;dhcpv6_duid=XXXX;hide_dpubmc_credentials=true"
Where:
xxx.xxx.xxx.xxxis an IPv4 address.
XXXXcan be either
LLTor
UUID
The key
hide_dpubmc_credentials may be set to
true (default) or
false.
tftp_ip
The
tftp_ip key holds the IPv4 address which users intend the UEFI to use when performing PXEv4 boot instead of using the one provided by the DHCP server.
The change is persistent across reboots.
The following is an example use case for
tftp_ip:
Perform PATCH
UefiArgsto
Bios/Settings.
Request change boot order/boot override to perform PXE boot.
Reboot BlueField for the UEFI Redfish client to process pending Redfish requests.
During PXE boot, the TFTP IP mentioned in
UefiArgsis used (instead of the one mentioned in the DHCP server configuration file).
dhcpv6_uuid
The
dhcpv6_uuid key can hold a Boolean value of either
LLT or
UUID, representing the unique identifier type used in DHCPv6 requests initiated by UEFI. This unique identifier allows for distinct system identification.
Note that the user is only setting the type of identifier, not the actual identifier value. The identifier’s value is automatically generated based on the selected type, then stored and used as needed. For testing, users can use tcpdump to capture packets when triggering an HTTPv6 or PXEv6 network boot in UEFI and examine the DHCPv6 request to verify the DUID type and value.
The default DUID type is UUID on BlueField platform.
hide_dpubmc_credentials
The
hide_dpubmc_credentials key accepts a Boolean value (
true or
false, case insensitive) and defaults to
false. When set to
true, it hides the DPU BMC credential details from the OS.
You can verify credential visibility in the OS by checking for the following EFI variables from the DPU OS.
When this key is
true, these files will not be present:
/sys/firmware/efi/efivars/DPUBMCPassword-75a6cbf6-148c-487f-9ffa-7dad26e15801
/sys/firmware/efi/efivars/DPUBMCUsername-75a6cbf6-148c-487f-9ffa-7dad26e15801
Setting the value to
true in Redfish takes effect after BlueField reboot. However, if changed from
true to
false, an additional reboot is required since the unhide operation would not apply immediately due to the Redfish runtime sequence.
This setting persists across reboots.
OsArgs
This attribute is write-only and non-persistent, with a maximum length of 8192 bytes (8 KB).
It can contain any arbitrary string, as there are no format restrictions.
The purpose of
OsArgs is to pass this string to the OS/Kernel during the boot cycle. The UEFI Redfish client processes pending BIOS requests and transfers the string to the BFCF ACPI table, which the OS/Kernel can then access.
To read the BFCF ACPI table from the OS, users can use tools like
acpidump (if
acpica-tools is installed) or
bfcfg (available here).
Example of using
bfcfg:
bfcfg --dump-osarg