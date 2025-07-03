Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Ref #
Issue Details
4466797
Description: Following an
Keyword: Capsule update; Self-reboot; BlueField-3
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4484705
Description: On BlueField-3, installing
Keyword: NIC mode; bfb-install; RShim timeout
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4401761
Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages like
Keyword: bfcheck
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4346723
Description: Boot option is re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keyword: Power reset; boot option
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4270291
Description: TBD
Keyword: TBD
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4426946
Description: Display issue where it appears in the log that only one partition is being updated despite both being updated.
Keyword: Logging
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4432217
Description: When upgrading from v2.5.4 (LTS 2023) to v2.9.2.50 (LTS 2024), BlueField gets RCU and does not update BMC.
Keyword: Software; update
Reported in version: 4.9.2
4403056
Description: Repeated power cycles cause corruption in the EXT4 file system.
Keyword: FS corruption; power cycle
Reported in version: 4.9.2