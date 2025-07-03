Bug Fixes In This Version

What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.3 LTS
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

4466797

Description: Following an MmcBootCap capsule update, the DPU may reboot unexpectedly on the second boot. Interfaces remain down and the host cannot detect the device.

Keyword: Capsule update; Self-reboot; BlueField-3

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4484705

Description: On BlueField-3, installing bf-fwbundle-2.9.2 via local RShim fails in NIC mode. The boot stream times out, and the system enters Enhanced NIC mode instead of the installer.

Keyword: NIC mode; bfb-install; RShim timeout

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4401761

Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages like strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied.

Keyword: bfcheck

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4346723

Description: Boot option is re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Keyword: Power reset; boot option

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4270291

Description: TBD

Keyword: TBD

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4426946

Description: Display issue where it appears in the log that only one partition is being updated despite both being updated.

Keyword: Logging

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4432217

Description: When upgrading from v2.5.4 (LTS 2023) to v2.9.2.50 (LTS 2024), BlueField gets RCU and does not update BMC.

Keyword: Software; update

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4403056

Description: Repeated power cycles cause corruption in the EXT4 file system.

Keyword: FS corruption; power cycle

Reported in version: 4.9.2
