Bug Fixes In This Version

4466797 Description: Following an MmcBootCap capsule update, the DPU may reboot unexpectedly on the second boot. Interfaces remain down and the host cannot detect the device.

Keyword: Capsule update; Self-reboot; BlueField-3

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4484705 Description: On BlueField-3, installing bf-fwbundle-2.9.2 via local RShim fails in NIC mode. The boot stream times out, and the system enters Enhanced NIC mode instead of the installer.

Keyword: NIC mode; bfb-install; RShim timeout

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4401761 Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages like strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied .

Keyword: bfcheck

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4346723 Description: Boot option is re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Keyword: Power reset; boot option

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4270291 Description: TBD

Keyword: TBD

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4426946 Description: Display issue where it appears in the log that only one partition is being updated despite both being updated.

Keyword: Logging

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4432217 Description: When upgrading from v2.5.4 (LTS 2023) to v2.9.2.50 (LTS 2024), BlueField gets RCU and does not update BMC.

Keyword: Software; update

Reported in version: 4.9.2

4403056 Description: Repeated power cycles cause corruption in the EXT4 file system.

Keyword: FS corruption; power cycle