Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.
NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .
Bug fixes
The following changes that were introduced starting DOCA 2.9.1 (BSP 4.9.1) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:
Software Component
Change Description
BMC
IPMB channel relocation – The IPMB channel used by the BlueField BMC to retrieve data from the BlueField Arm is now utilizing a dedicated I2C interface. This change is aimed at improving the serviceability of the interface.
FlexIO
Fixing a mandatory hardware limitation found the updated firmware version breaks backward compatibility between the software layers