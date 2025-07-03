On This Page
- BlueField BMC IPMI Commands
- BlueField IPMI Commands
- Disabling IPMI from BlueField Arm to BMC
- External Host IPMI Commands
- Loading and Using IPMI on BlueField Running CentOS
Intelligent Platform Management Interface
IPMB requests can be initiated in 2 directions:
BlueField BMC-to-BlueField
BlueField-to-BlueField BMC
The NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platform's (DPU or SuperNIC)
ipmb_dev_int driver is registered at the 7-bit I2C address 0x30 by default. The I2C address of the BlueField can be changed in the file
/usr
/bin/set_emu_param.sh.
BlueField Controller cards provide connection from the host server BMC to BlueField Arm I2C bus
BlueField devices provide connection from the host server BMC to the BlueField NC-SI port
BlueField Reference Platforms provide connection from its on-board BMC to BlueField Arm I2C bus
The BlueField BMC is able to retrieve data from BlueField software over its Intelligent Platform Management Bus (IPMB).
The BlueField BMC may request information about itself using the following command format:
$ ipmitool <ipmitool command>
Issue a command with the following format from the BlueField BMC to retrieve information from the BlueField:
ipmitool -I ipmb <ipmitool command>
The following table provides a list of supported ipmitool command arguments:
Command Description
Ipmitool Command
Relevant IPMI 2.0
Rev 1.1 Spec Section
Get device ID
mc info
20.1
Broadcast “Get Device ID”
Part of "mc info"
20.9
Get BMC global enables
mc getenables
22.2
Get device SDR info
sdr info
35.2
Get device SDR
"sdr get", "sdr list" or
"sdr elist"
35.3
Get sensor hysteresis
sdr get <sensor-id>
35.7
Set sensor threshold
sensor thresh <sensor-id> <threshold> <setting>
To configure all lower thresholds, use : sensor thresh <sensor-id> lower <lnr> <lcr> <lnc>
Note
The lower non-recoverable <lnr> option is not supported
To configure all upper thresholds, use: sensor thresh <sensor-id> upper <unc> <ucr> <unr>
Note
The upper non-recoverable <unr> option is not supported
35.8
Get sensor threshold
sdr get <sensor-id>
35.9
Get sensor event enable
sdr get <sensor-id>
35.11
Get sensor reading
sensor reading <sensor-id>
35.14
Get sensor type
sdr type <type>
35.16
Read FRU data
fru read <fru-number> <file-to-write-to>
34.2
Get SDR repository info
sdr info
33.9
Get SEL info
"sel" or "sel info"
40.2
Get SEL allocation info
"sel" or "sel info"
40.3
Get SEL entry
"sel list" or "sel elist"
40.5
Add SEL entry
sel add <filename>
40.6
Delete SEL entry
sel delete <id>
40.8
Clear SEL
sel clear
40.9
Get SEL time
sel time get
40.1
Set SEL time
sel time set "MM/DD/YYYY HH:M:SS"
40.11
List of IPMI Supported Sensors
Sensor
ID
Description
0
Support NIC monitoring of BlueField's temperature
1
Support monitoring of DDR0 temp (on memory controller 0)
2
Support monitoring of DDR1 temp (on memory controller 0)
3
Support monitoring of DDR0 temp (on memory controller 1)
4
Support monitoring of DDR1 temp (on memory controller 1)
5
Port 0 temperature
6
Port 1 temperature
7
Port0 link status
8
Port1 link status
On BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 based boards, DDR sensors and FRUs are not supported. They will appear as no reading.
List of IPMI Supported FRUs
FRU
ID
Description
0
1
NVIDIA® ConnectX® firmware information, Arm firmware version, and MLNX_OFED version.
The
2
NIC vendor ID, device ID, subsystem vendor ID, and subsystem device ID.
The
3
CPU information reported in
The
4
FRU for SPD MC0 DIMM 0 (MC = memory controller).
The
5
FRU for SPD MC0 DIMM1.
The
6
FRU for SPD MC1 DIMM0.
The
7
FRU for SPD MC1 DIMM1.
The
8
eMMC size, list of its partitions, and partitions usage (in ASCII format).
eMMC CID, CSD, and extended CSD registers (in binary format).
The ASCII data is separated from the binary data with "StartBinary" marker.
9
FRU for QSFP 0 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)
10
FRU for QSFP 1 EEPROM page 0 content (256 bytes in binary format)
11
This FRU file can be used to write the BMC port 0 and port 1 IP addresses to the BlueField. It is empty to begin with.
The file passed through the
The size of the written file should be exactly 61 bytes.
12
FRU reporting the number of correctable and uncorrectable errors in the DIMMs.
This FRU is updated once every 3 seconds.
13
Network interface 0 information. Updated once every minute.
14
Network interface 1 information. Updated once every minute.
15
BlueField UID
16
List of ConnectX interface hardware counters
On BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 based boards, DDR sensors and FRUs are not supported. They will appear as no reading.
The BlueField is able to retrieve data from the BlueField BMC over IPMB.
Issue a command with the following format from the BlueField to retrieve information from the BMC:
$ ipmitool <ipmitool command>
The BlueField may request information about itself using the following command format:
$ ipmitool -U ADMIN -P ADMIN -p 9001 -H localhost <ipmitool command>
The
ipmb_host driver allows the BlueField to send requests to the BMC. Once
set_emu_param.service is started, it will try to load the
ipmb_host drivers. If the BMC is down or not responsive when BlueField tries to load the
ipmb_host driver, the latter will not load successfully. In that case, make sure the BMC is up and operational, and run the following from BlueField's console:
echo 0x1011 > /sys/bus/i2c/devices/i2c-2/delete_device
rmmod ipmb_host
The
set_emu_param.service script will try to load the driver again.
I2C Addresses for BMC-initiated Requests
Device
I2C Address
BlueField
0x30
BMC
0x20
I2C Addresses for BlueField-initiated Requests
Device
I2C Address
BlueField
0x11
BMC
0x10
Changing I2C Addresses
To use a different BlueField or BMC I2C address, you must make changes to the following files' variables.
Filename Path
Parameter Change
The
These addresses must be different from one another. Otherwise, one of the drives will fail to register.
To change the BMC I2C address:
The BlueField SoC features two I2C channels connecting BlueField Arm and the BMC:
I2C-1 sends IPMI commands from BlueField Arm to the BMC
I2C-5 sends IPMI commands from the BMC to BlueField Arm
In cases where the BlueField Arm is not trusted, it may be desirable to block IPMI commands from the BlueField Arm to the BMC as it could grant a malicious actor root-level access to the BMC. This can be done via Redfish or the UEFI menu.
Disabling IPMI Using Redfish
Disable I2C-1:
curl -k -u root:
'bmc_password'-H
'content-type: application/json'-d
'{ "Attributes": { "DisableI2c1": true } }'-X PATCH https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings
Make sure the configuration is saved in the BMC's data base:
# curl -k -u root:
'bmc_password'-H
'content-type: application/json'X GET https:
//<bmc_ip>/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings{
"@odata.id":
"/redfish/v1/Systems/Bluefield/Bios/Settings",
"@odata.type":
"#Bios.v1_2_0.Bios",
"Attributes": {
"DisableI2c1":
true},
"Description":
"BIOS Settings",
"Id":
"BIOS_Settings",
"Name":
"BIOS Configuration"}
Perform warm reset (e.g.,
SW_RESET) and wait for Redfish to run.
Perform warm reset (e.g.,
SW_RESET) and wait for Linux to boot.
Verify that
i2c-1has successfully been disabled:
root
@localhost:~# ls /sys/bus/i2c/devices/
Expected output:
i2c-
5
i2c-1device should not appear.
Disabling IPMI Using UEFI Menu
Select Device Manager:
Select System Configuration:
Select Disable I2C1 (make sure it is marked with an X):
Press ESC key and type Y to save your changes.
Perform a warm reset (e.g.,
SW_RESETor via the reset option in the main menu of the UEFI menu) and wait for Linux to boot.
Verify that
i2c-1has successfully been disabled:
root
@localhost:~# ls /sys/bus/i2c/devices/
Expected output:
i2c-
5
i2c-1device should not appear.
It is possible for the external host to retrieve data from the BlueField via the IPMI LAN interface (either OOB or ConnectX).
To do that:
Set the network interface address properly in
progconf. For example, if the OOB IP address is 192.168.101.2, edit the
OOB_IPvariable in the
/etc/ipmi/progconffile as follows:
root@localhost:~# cat /etc/ipmi/progconf SUPPORT_IPMB="NONE" LOOP_PERIOD=3 BF_FAMILY=$(/usr/bin/bffamily | tr -d '[:space:]') OOB_IP="192.168.101.2"
Then reboot or restart the IPMI service as follows:
systemctl restart mlx_ipmid
To get information from the BlueField, issue commands from the external host in the following format:
ipmitool -I lanplus -H
192.168.
101.2-U ADMIN -P ADMIN <ipmitool command>
Load the BlueField CentOS image:Note
The following steps are performed from the BlueField CentOS prompt. The BlueField is running CentOS 7.6 with kernel 5.4. The CentOS installation was done using the CentOS everything ISO image.
The following drivers need to be loaded on the BlueField running CentOS:
jc42.ko
ee1004.ko
at24.ko
eeprom.ko
i2c-dev.ko
Example of loading
ee1004.ko,
at24.ko, and
eeprom.ko:
modprobe ee1004 modprobe at24 modprobe eepromInfo
The
i2c-devmodule is built into the kernel 5.4.60 on CentOS 7.6.
(Optional) Update the
i2c-mlxdriver if the installed version is older than
i2c-mlx-1.0-0.gab579c6.src.rpm.
Re-compile
i2c-mlx. Run:
$ yum remove -y kmod-i2c-mlx $ modprobe -rv i2c-mlx
Transfer the
i2c-mlxRPM from the BlueField software tarball under distro/SRPM onto the Arm. Run:
$ rpmbuild --rebuild /root/i2c-mlx-1.0-0.g422740c.src.rpm $ yum install -y /root/rpmbuild/RPMS/aarch64/i2c-mlx-1.0-0.g422740c_5.4.17_mlnx.9.ga0bea68.aarch64.rpm $ ls -l /lib/modules/$(uname -r)/extra/i2c-mlx/i2c-mlx.ko
Load
i2c-mlx. Run:
$ modprobe i2c-mlx
Install the following packages:
$ yum install ipmitool lm_sensors
If the above operation fails for ipmitool, run the following to install it:
wget http://sourceforge.net/projects/ipmitool/files/ipmitool/1.8.18/ipmitool-1.8.18.tar.gz tar -xvzf ipmitool-1.8.18.tar.gz cd ipmitool-1.8.18 ./bootstrap ./configure make make install DESTDIR=/tmp/package-ipmitool
The
i2c-toolspackage is also required, but the version contained in the CentOS Yum repository is old and does not work with BlueField. Therefore, please download i2c-tools version 4.1, and then build and install it.
# Build i2c-tools from a newer source wget http://mirrors.edge.kernel.org/pub/software/utils/i2c-tools/i2c-tools-4.1.tar.gz tar -xvzf i2c-tools-4.1.tar.gz cd i2c-tools-4.1 make make install PREFIX=/usr # create a link to the libraries ln -sfn /usr/lib/libi2c.so.0.1.1 /lib64/libi2c.so ln -sfn /usr/lib/libi2c.so.0.1.1 /lib64/libi2c.so.0
Generate an RPM binary from the BlueField's mlx-OpenIPMI-2.0.25 source RPM.
The following packages might be needed to build the binary RPM depending on which version of CentOS you are using.
$ yum install libtool rpm-devel rpmdevtools rpmlint wget ncurses-devel automake $ rpmbuild --rebuild mlx-OpenIPMI-2.0.25-0.g581ebbb.src.rpmNote
You may obtain this rpm file by means of scp from the server host's Bluefield Distribution folder. For example:
$ scp <BF_INST_DIR>/distro/SRPMS/mlx-OpenIPMI-2.0.25-0.g4fdc53d.src.rpm <ip-address>:/<target_directory>/
If there are issues with building the OpenIPMI RPM, verify that the swig package is not installed.
$ yum remove -y swig
Generate a binary RPM from the ipmb-dev-int source RPM and install it. Run:
$ rpmbuild --rebuild ipmb-dev-int-1.0-0.g304ea0c.src.rpm
Generate a binary RPM from the
ipmb-hostsource RPM and install it. Run:
$ rpmbuild --rebuild ipmb-host-1.0-0.g304ea0c.src.rpm
Load OpenIPMI,
ipmb-host, and
ipmb-dev-intRPM packages. Run:
$ yum install -y /root/rpmbuild/RPMS/aarch64/mlx-OpenIPMI-2.0.25-0.g581ebbb_5.4.0_49.el7a.aarch64.aarch64.rpm $ yum install -y /root/rpmbuild/RPMS/aarch64/ipmb-dev-int-1.0-0.g304ea0c_5.4.0_49.el7a.aarch64.aarch64.rpm $ yum install -y /root/rpmbuild/RPMS/aarch64/ipmb-host-1.0-0.g304ea0c_5.4.0_49.el7a.aarch64.aarch64.rpm
Load the IPMB driver. Run:
$ modprobe ipmb-dev-
int
Install and start
rasdaemonpackage. Run:
yum install rasdaemon systemctl enable rasdaemon systemctl start rasdaemon
Start the IPMI daemon. Run:
$ systemctl enable mlx_ipmid $ systemctl start mlx_ipmid $ systemctl enable set_emu_param $ systemctl start set_emu_param