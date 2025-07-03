Known Issues
4515963
Description: After installing a non-Ubuntu BFB, Arm boot may hang at the grub shell.
Workaround: Reinstall the BFB.
Keywords: BFB; grub
Reported in version: 4.9.3-LTSU3
4513216
Description: BMC and CEC firmware binaries are not found during LFWP NIC firmware update run through
Workaround: Create or append the following lines to the existing
Use this
Keywords: LFWP; BMC
Reported in version: 4.9.3-LTSU3
4519591
Description: In NIC mode, after Arm reboot, the BMC firmware and CEC versions are intermittently missing in the host query output.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Host; firmware
Reported in version: 4.9.3-LTSU3
4487794
Description: On BlueField-3 systems, upgrading from BFB 2.9.x to 3.0.0 may trigger a kernel crash during boot, with a paging request failure (Unable to handle kernel paging request).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Kernel crash; BFB upgrade; BlueField-3
Reported in version: 4.9.3-LTSU3
4342994
Description: At times, BlueField may boot into grub shell after BFB installation.
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField and reinstall the BFB.
Keywords: BFB installation; grub shell
Reported in version: 4.9.3-LTSU3
4479477
Description: On BlueField-3, when PXE boot is configured with a timeout via IPMI and the DPU is immediately power-reset, the system may fail to boot via PXE.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PXE boot; bootdev timeout; BlueField-3
Reported in version: 4.9.3-LTSU3
4504132
Description: When the error message
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: mlxbf_gige
Reported in version: 4.9.2-LTSU2
4122429
Description: SMMU was set to enabled by default instead of disabled.
Workaround: Disable SMMU
Keyword: SMMU, default
Reported in version: 4.9.2-LTSU2
4284756
Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Workaround:
1. Set Boot option enable attribute to false.
2. Power reset DPU.
3. Do not reboot or power reset DPU for a second time. If reboot/power reset DPU does occur, the boot option enable attribute will be recovered to true on UEFI generated Boot Options, but this issue does not affect legacy boot options.
4. Completely disable boot options getting reset by UEFI by using `SYS_DISABLE_AUTO_BOOT_REFRESH=TRUE` configuration in bf.cfg.
Keyword: Boot, power reset, UEFI
Reported in version: 4.9.2
3969477
Description: At times, BlueField may boot into grub shell after BFB installation.
Workaround:
Keyword: boot, grub shell, installation, bfb
Reported in version: 4.9.1
4049034
Description: On openEuler 22.03 SP3 and openEuler 20.03 SP1, it is not possible to do
Workaround: Attempt the following:
Keyword: openEuler
Reported in version: 4.9.0
4119852
Description: Redfish communication may be skipped upon reboot immediately following the installation of DOCA BFB-bundle.
Workaround: Reboot (
Keyword: RF; installation; connection
Reported in version: 4.9.0
4098782
Description: BlueField does not support the
Workaround: Read the information from the host using ipmitool version 1.8.19.
Keyword: IPMI
Reported in version: 4.9.0
4129715
Description: Compiling Rocky 9.2 may fail when using GCC with the
Workaround: Upgrade to toolset 13 (gcc 13).
Keyword: Linux; GCC
Reported in version: 4.9.0
3859084
Description: Running
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: bfb-install; TCP
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3876636
Description: RDMA devices are missing after installing BFB in NIC mode.
Workaround: An additional BlueField reboot is required
Keyword: RDMA; reboot; NIC mode
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3960613
Description: When configuring NVMe-oF target offload on Arm, harmless CMA allocation errors appear at the kernel log.
Workaround: Increase the CMA limit or cancel its use using the kernel's CMD line parameters:
Keyword: NVMe-oF target offload; CMA
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3969477
Description: At times, BlueField may boot into grub shell after BFB installation.
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField.
Keyword: BFB installation; grub shell
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3837649
Description: Possible stack trace in
Workaround: Reboot the BlueField.
Keyword: Boot
Reported in version: 4.8.0
3914629
Description: When "Force PXE" is set right before installing a BFB image via BMC RShim, BlueField PXE boot fails to boot from NET-OOB-IPV4.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3239320
Description: Resetting hugepage size to 0 on Rocky Linux 8.6 using the
Workaround: Use the following command instead:
Keyword: Hugepage; sysctl
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3859113
Description: Reloading MLNX_OFED drivers with the command
Workaround: Reboot the machine to load all the MLNX_OFED drivers.
Keyword: NVMe; driver
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3748649
Description: With the numbering of CPUs in an 8-core configuration, the kernel is expected to assign virtual CPU ID numbers from 0-7, where N is the number of cores enabled. With CTyunOS, however, the numbering is unexpected.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: CTyunOS; CPU numbering
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3844066
Description: On CentOS 7.6 with kernel 4.19, bringing up OVS bridge interface causes call traces:
Workaround: Do not bring UP OVS bridge interfaces.
Keyword: CentOS; kernel; rcu_note_context_switch
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3844705
Description: In OpenEuler 20.03, the Linux Kernel version 4.19.90 is affected by an issue that impacts the discard/trim functionality for the DPU eMMC device which may cause degraded performance of the DPU eMMC over time.
Workaround: Upgrade to Linux Kernel version 5.10 or later.
Keyword: eMMC discard; trim functionality
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3855702
Description: Trying to jump from a steering level in the hardware to a lower level using software steering is not supported on
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RDMA; SWS
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3743879
Description:
Workaround: Set
If host Linux kernel lockdown is enabled, then manually unbind the RShim driver before
Keyword: Timeout; mlxfwreset; INTx
Reported in version: 4.7.0
3746866
Description: The error message
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IPMI; Debian
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3755143
Description: UEFI synchronous exception is observed at address 0x479B7xxxx where the UEFI module names are not printed. See the following example:
Workaround: Run software reset or reinstall the BFB.
Keywords: UEFI synchronous exception
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3767580
Description: On Debian 12, the first boot after BFB installation may fail with the following kernel panic:
Workaround: Reset the DPU using the RShim interface:
Keywords: Debian 12; Kernel panic; kill init
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3678069
Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create a
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVMe
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3747285
Description: The ipmitool command to force PXE in BMC modifies both the IPMI and Redfish request settings. When Redfish is enabled in UEFI, Redfish takes priority, so all PXE boot entries are attempted and before regular boot continues.
Workaround: Redfish must be disabled if IPMI force PXE retry behavior is expected.
Keyword: PXE; retry; fail
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3666574
Description: Running
Workaround: Run
Keyword: OVS fail; openibd
Reported in version: 4.6.0
3880194
Description:
Workaround: The following are possible options –
Keywords: Software; upgrade
Discovered in version: 4.5.1
3204153
Description: On BlueField-2, the OOB may not get an IP address due to the interface being down.
Workaround: restart auto-negotiation using the command
Keyword: OOB; IP
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3601491
Description: Symmetric pause must be enabled in the DHCP server for the OOB to be able to reliably get an IP address assigned.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OOB; IP
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3673330
Description: On Debian 12, Arm ports remain in Legacy mode after multiple Arm reboot iterations. The following error message appears in
Workaround: Run:
Keyword: Debian; Arm
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3695543
Description: PXE boot may fail after a firmware upgrade from 32.36.xxxx, 32.37.xxxx, to 32.38.xxxx and above.
Workaround: Create
Keyword: MAC allocation; PXE boot
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3647476
Description: Debian 12 OS does not support CT tunnel offload.
Workaround: Recompile the kernel with
Keyword: Connection tracking; Linux
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3007696
Description: When configuring a static IP address for
Workaround: Use netplan configuration. For example
Then run "netplan apply".
Keyword: IP address; tmfifo_net0; host
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3670628
Description: When NIC subsystem is in recovery mode, the interface towards to NVMe is not accessible. Thus, the SSD boot device would not be available.
Workaround: The admin must configure the Arm subsystem boot device to boot from the eMMC, for example.
Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3702393
Description: On rare occasions, the boot process part of SWRESET (via RShim) or FWRESET (via mlxfwreset) may result in a device hanging on the boot flow or cause the host server to reboot.
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown and then a power cycle.
Keyword: mlxfwreset; RShim
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3665724
Description: If the UEFI password is an empty string (""), then it cannot be changed via Redfish.
Workaround: UEFI; password; Redfish
Keyword: UEFI; password; Redfish
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3671185
Description: XFRM rules must be deleted before driver restart or warm reboot are performed.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: IPsec
Reported in version: 4.5.0
3666160
Description: Installing BFB using
Workaround: Change
Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation
Reported in version: 4.2.2
3605254
Description: Following a system power cycle, both the DPU and BMC boot independently which may lead to the DPU's UEFI boot process to complete before the BMC's. As a result, when attempting to establish Redfish communication, the BMC may not yet be prepared to respond.
Workaround: Wait until the BMC is done booting before issuing a reset command to the DPU.
Keyword: Power cycle; Redfish; boot
Reported in version: 4.2.1
3602044
Description: When the public key is deleted while Redfish is enabled, UEFI secure boot is disabled and UEFI reverts to Setup Mode (i.e., the
Workaround: Set
Keyword: Redfish; UEFI secure boot
Reported in version: 4.2.1
3592080
Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: UEK; VF
Reported in version: 4.2.1
3568341
Description: Downgrading BSP software from 4.2.0 fails if UEFI secure boot is enabled.
Workaround: Disable UEFI secure boot before downgrading.
Keyword: Software; downgrade
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3566042
Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3546474
Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
Workaround: On the DPU, create
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3546202
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Linux; PHY; kernel
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3306489
Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
Workaround: Add
Keyword: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3538486
Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
Keyword: Virtio-net; LAG
Reported in version: 4.2.0
3462630
Description: When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported on BlueField-3 devices.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Socket-Direct; support
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3448841
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
Workaround: Use
Keywords: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3413938
Description: Using
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hang;
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3452740
Description: Ovs-pki is not working due to two versions of OpenSSL being installed, causing the PKA engine to not load properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3273435
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
Keywords: Modes of operation; driver
Reported in version: 4.0.2
2706803
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VF; limitation
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3264224
Description: When trying to change boot order using efibootmgr, BlueField fails to attempt PXE boot from
Workaround: Drop into the UEFI menu and regenerate all the EFI entries.
Keywords: PXE; efibootmgr
Reported in version: 3.9.3.1
3188415
Description: An Arm firmware update to the same version that is installed will fail and is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Arm; firmware; update
Reported in version: 3.9.2
N/A
Description: The
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Redfish;
Reported in version: 3.9.2
3012182
Description: The command
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Kernel; show-fec
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2855986
Description: After disabling SR-IOV VF on a virtio device, removing virtio-net/PCIe driver from guest OS may render the virtio controller unusable .
Workaround: Restart the virtio-net controller to recover it. To avoid this issue, m onitor the log from controller and make sure VF resources are destroyed before unloading virtio-net/PCIe drivers.
Keywords: Virtio-net; VF
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2863456
Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic removes the SA when hard limit is hit. However, traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload used in such configuration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP2; IPsec Full Offload
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2982184
Description: When multiple BlueField resets are issued within 10 seconds of each other, EEPROM error messages are displayed on the console and, as a result, the BlueField may not boot from the eMMC and may halt at the UEFI menu.
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField to fix the EEPROM issue. Manual recovery of the boot options and/or SW installation may be needed.
Keywords: Reset; EEPROM
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2853408
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
Workaround: Run "
Keywords: BIOS; hot-plug; Virtio-net
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2934833
Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; RDMA; port toggle
Reported in version: 3.8.5
2911425
Description: ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus server with BIOS version 1.3 hangs when large number of SFs (
Workaround: Update the BIOS version to 2.4 which should correctly detect the PCIe device with the bigger BAR size.
Keywords: Scalable functions; BIOS
Reported in version: 3.8.5
N/A
Description: Only QP queues are supported for GGA accelerators from this version onward.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware; SQ; QP
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2846108
Description: Setting
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware; SF; VF
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2750499
Description: Some devlink commands are only supported by mlnx devlink (
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Devlink
Reported in version: 3.7.1
2730157
Description: Kernel upgrade is not currently supported on BlueField as there are out of tree kernel modules (e.g., ConnectX drivers that will stop working after kernel upgrade).
Workaround: Kernel can be upgraded if there is a matching DOCA repository that includes all the drivers compiled with the new kernel or as a part of the new BFB package.
Keywords: Kernel; upgrade
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2706710
Description: Call traces are seen on the host when recreating VFs before the controller side finishes the deletion procedure.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2685478
Description: 3rd party (netkvm.sys) Virtio-net drivers for Windows do not support SR-IOV.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; SR-IOV; WinOF-2
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2684501
Description: Once the contiguous memory pool, a limited resource, is exhausted, fallback allocation to other methods occurs. This process triggers
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Log; cma_alloc; memory
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2590016
Description: ibdev2netdev tool is not supported for PCIe PF operating in switchdev mode or on SFs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2590016
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This error is from libcrypto.so library which is part of the OpenSSL package. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
Workaround: Set
For example:
Note
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2407897
Description: The host may crash when the number of PCIe devices overflows the PCIe device address. According to the PCIe spec, the device address space is 8 bits in total—device (5 bits) and function (3 bits)—which means that the total number of devices cannot be more than 256.
The second PF maximum number of VFs is limited by the total number of additional PCIe devices that precedes it. By default, the preceding PCIe devices are 2 PFs + RShim DMA + 127 VFs of the first PF. This means that the maximum valid number of VFs for the second port will be 126.
Workaround: Use the maximum allowed VFs on the 2nd PCIe PF of BlueField instead of the maximum of 127 VFs.
Keywords: Emulated devices; VirtIO-net; VirtIO-blk; VFs; RShim
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2445289
Description: If secure boot is enabled, MFT cannot be installed on the BlueField DPU independently from BlueField drivers (MLNX_OFED).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MFT; secure boot
Reported in version: 3.5.1.11601
2377021
Description: Executing
Workaround: Perform graceful shutdown, then reboot your BlueField device or power cycle the server.
Keywords: Hang; reboot
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
2350132
Description: Boot process hangs at BIOS (version 1.2.11) stage when power cycling a server (model Dell PowerEdge R7525) after configuring "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT" > 27.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Server; hang; power cycle
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
2581408
Description: On a BlueField device operating in Embedded CPU mode, PXE driver will fail to boot if the Arm side is not fully loaded and the OVS bridge is not configured.
Workaround: Run warm reboot on the host side and boot again via the device when Arm is up and the OVS bridge is configured.
Keywords: Embedded CPU; PXE; UEFI; Arm
Reported in version: 2.5.0.11176
1859322
Description: On some setups, DPU does not power on following server cold boot when UART cable is attached to the same server.
Workaround: As long as the RShim driver is loaded on the server and the RShim interface is visible, the RShim driver will detect this and auto-reset the card into normal state.
Keywords: DPU; Arm; Cold Boot
Reported in version: 2.4.0.11082
1899921
Description: Driver restart fails when SNAP service is running.
Workaround: Stop the SNAP services nvme_sf and nvme_snap@nvme0, then restart the driver. After the driver loads restart the services.
Keywords: SNAP
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000
1911618
Description: Defining namespaces with certain Micron disks (Micron_9300_MTFDHAL3T8TDP) using consecutive attach-ns commands can cause errors.
Workaround: Add delay between attach-ns commands.
Keywords: Micron; disk; namespace; attach-ns
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000