On This Page
Supported Platforms and Interoperability
SKU
PSID
Description
900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0
MT_0000000883
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00CV-AAH
MT_0000000884
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0
MT_0000000964
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
MT_0000000965
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
MT_0000000966
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
MT_0000000967
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
MT_0000001010
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
MT_0000001011
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
MT_0000001024
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
MT_0000001025
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
MT_0000001069
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0
MT_0000001070
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) /NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0
MT_0000001075
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot
900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0
MT_0000001083
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
MT_0000001093
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
MT_0000001094
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0
MT_0000001101
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0
MT_0000001102
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;
900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0
MT_0000001115
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0
MT_0000001117
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0
MT_0000001188
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00CV-PA0
MT_0000001196
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Tall Bracket
900-9D3D4-00NN-LA0
MT_0000001229
Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC for Cold Aisle; 400GbE (default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPNs
PSID
Description
900-9D219-0086-ST1
MBF2M516A-CECOT
MT_0000000375
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0086-ST0
MBF2M516A-EECOT
MT_0000000376
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-ST1
MBF2M516A-EENOT
MT_0000000377
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST4
MBF2M322A-AEEOT
MT_0000000490
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0053-SQ0
MBF2H332A-AENOT
MT_0000000539
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST2
MBF2H332A-AEEOT
MT_0000000540
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0083-ST3
MBF2H332A-AECOT
MT_0000000541
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0083-ST1
MBF2H322A-AECOT
MT_0000000542
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST1
MBF2H322A-AEEOT
MT_0000000543
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0053-ST2
MBF2H322A-AENOT
MT_0000000544
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST0
MBF2M516A-EEEOT
MT_0000000559
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-SN1
MBF2M516A-CENOT
MT_0000000560
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST2
MBF2M516A-CEEOT
MT_0000000561
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0006-ST0
MBF2H516A-CEEOT
MT_0000000702
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-ST2
MBF2H516A-CENOT
MT_0000000703
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST3
MBF2H516A-EEEOT
MT_0000000704
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-SQ0
MBF2H516A-EENOT
MT_0000000705
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D250-0038-ST1
MBF2M345A-HESOT
MT_0000000715
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D250-0048-ST1
MBF2M345A-HECOT
MT_0000000716
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST1
MBF2H512C-AESOT
MT_0000000723
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0083-ST2
MBF2H512C-AECOT
MT_0000000724
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST4
MBF2M516C-EECOT
MT_0000000728
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-SQ0
MBF2H516C-CECOT
MT_0000000729
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST5
MBF2M516C-CESOT
MT_0000000731
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST6
MBF2M516C-EESOT
MT_0000000732
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST3
MBF2M516C-CECOT
MT_0000000733
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST2
MBF2H516C-EESOT
MT_0000000737
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST1
MBF2H516C-CESOT
MT_0000000738
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D218-0083-ST4
MBF2H532C-AECOT
MT_0000000765
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST0
MBF2H532C-AESOT
MT_0000000766
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST3
MBF2H536C-CESOT
MT_0000000767
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST2
MBF2H536C-CECOT
MT_0000000768
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST4
MBF2H512C-AEUOT
MT_0000000972
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
900-9D208-0076-STA
MBF2H516C-CEUOT
MT_0000000973
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
900-9D208-0076-STB
MBF2H536C-CEUOT
MT_0000001008
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
699140280000
N/A
NVD0000000020
ZAM/NAS
The BlueField installation DOCA local repo package for this release is
DOCA_2.9.1_BSP_4.9.1_Ubuntu_22.04-2.23-07.prod.bfb.
The following software components are embedded in it:
Component
Version
Description
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
32.43.2402
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
24.43.2402
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware
BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
00.02.0195.0000
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
04.0f
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
For more information about embedded software components and drivers, refer to the DOCA Release Notes.
Ubuntu 22.04
Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile
The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
Supported DOCA Profile
OS Support Model
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
NFS-over-RDMA
NVMe
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
UCX-CUDA Version
doca-all
doca-networking
doca-ofed
doca-roce
Alinux 3.2
x86
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Primary
Alma 8.5
x86
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
aarch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86
5.10.134+
Primary
Azure Linux 3.0
x86
6.6.35.1-5.azl3
Primary
BCLinux 21.10SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
BCLinux 22.10
aarch64
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream 8
aarch64
4.18.0-552.EL8.AARCH64
Community
x86
4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream 9
aarch64
5.14.0-480.EL9.AARCH64
Community
x86
5.14.0-480.el9.x86_64
Community
CTyunOS 22.06
aarch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTyunOS 23.01
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian 10.8
aarch64
4.19.0-14-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.9
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-16-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.13
aarch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian 11.3
aarch64
5.10.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.1
aarch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.5
aarch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP9
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP10
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP11
aarch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP12
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 10 SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 10 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Linux Kernel 6.11
aarch64
6.11
Primary
x86
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86
5.15.148.2-2.cm2
Primary
Oracle Linux 7.9
x86
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
aarch64
-
Community
x86
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP1
aarch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64
Community
x86
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP1
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP3
x86
5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
aarch64
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
aarch64
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
aarch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
aarch64
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/CentOS 8.5
aarch64
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
aarch64
aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.ppc64le
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.7
aarch64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
aarch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
aarch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.ppc64le
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
aarch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
12.6
ppc64le
4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le
Primary
12.6
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
Primary
12.6
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
aarch64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
Primary