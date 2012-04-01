What can I help you with?
NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.3 LTS
Supported Platforms and Interoperability

Supported and Tested NVIDIA BlueField-3 Platforms

SKU

PSID

Description

900-9D3B6-00CN-AB0

MT_0000000883

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CV-AAH

MT_0000000884

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SN-AB0

MT_0000000964

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0

MT_0000000965

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0

MT_0000000966

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0

MT_0000000967

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0

MT_0000001010

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0

MT_0000001011

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0

MT_0000001024

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0

MT_0000001025

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0

MT_0000001069

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) / NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0

MT_0000001070

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC; 400GbE (default mode) /NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00CV-DA0

MT_0000001075

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Secure Boot

900-9D3C6-00CV-GA0

MT_0000001083

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0

MT_0000001093

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0

MT_0000001094

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-GA0

MT_0000001101

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series No Heatsink FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3C6-00SV-DA0

MT_0000001102

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220SH E-Series FHHL Storage Controller; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 48GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled;

900-9D3B6-00CC-EA0

MT_0000001115

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00SC-EA0

MT_0000001117

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210E E-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

900-9D3B6-00CN-PA0

MT_0000001188

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 400GbE / NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled

900-9D3B6-00CV-PA0

MT_0000001196

NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU for Cold Aisle; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled; Tall Bracket

900-9D3D4-00NN-LA0

MT_0000001229

Nvidia BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC for Cold Aisle; 400GbE (default mode)/NDR IB; Single-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16; 8 Arm cores; 16GB on board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled

Supported and Tested NVIDIA BlueField-2 Platforms

NVIDIA SKU

Legacy OPNs

PSID

Description

900-9D219-0086-ST1

MBF2M516A-CECOT

MT_0000000375

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0086-ST0

MBF2M516A-EECOT

MT_0000000376

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-ST1

MBF2M516A-EENOT

MT_0000000377

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST4

MBF2M322A-AEEOT

MT_0000000490

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0053-SQ0

MBF2H332A-AENOT

MT_0000000539

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST2

MBF2H332A-AEEOT

MT_0000000540

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0083-ST3

MBF2H332A-AECOT

MT_0000000541

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0083-ST1

MBF2H322A-AECOT

MT_0000000542

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0063-ST1

MBF2H322A-AEEOT

MT_0000000543

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D206-0053-ST2

MBF2H322A-AENOT

MT_0000000544

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST0

MBF2M516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000559

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-SN1

MBF2M516A-CENOT

MT_0000000560

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST2

MBF2M516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000561

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0006-ST0

MBF2H516A-CEEOT

MT_0000000702

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-ST2

MBF2H516A-CENOT

MT_0000000703

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0066-ST3

MBF2H516A-EEEOT

MT_0000000704

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D219-0056-SQ0

MBF2H516A-EENOT

MT_0000000705

BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D250-0038-ST1

MBF2M345A-HESOT

MT_0000000715

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D250-0048-ST1

MBF2M345A-HECOT

MT_0000000716

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST1

MBF2H512C-AESOT

MT_0000000723

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST2

MBF2H512C-AECOT

MT_0000000724

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST4

MBF2M516C-EECOT

MT_0000000728

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-SQ0

MBF2H516C-CECOT

MT_0000000729

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST5

MBF2M516C-CESOT

MT_0000000731

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST6

MBF2M516C-EESOT

MT_0000000732

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST3

MBF2M516C-CECOT

MT_0000000733

BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST2

MBF2H516C-EESOT

MT_0000000737

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST1

MBF2H516C-CESOT

MT_0000000738

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL

900-9D218-0083-ST4

MBF2H532C-AECOT

MT_0000000765

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST0

MBF2H532C-AESOT

MT_0000000766

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0076-ST3

MBF2H536C-CESOT

MT_0000000767

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D208-0086-ST2

MBF2H536C-CECOT

MT_0000000768

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

900-9D218-0073-ST4

MBF2H512C-AEUOT

MT_0000000972

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STA

MBF2H516C-CEUOT

MT_0000000973

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management

900-9D208-0076-STB

MBF2H536C-CEUOT

MT_0000001008

BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL

699140280000

N/A

NVD0000000020

ZAM/NAS

Embedded Software

The BlueField installation DOCA local repo package for this release is DOCA_2.9.1_BSP_4.9.1_Ubuntu_22.04-2.23-07.prod.bfb.

The following software components are embedded in it:

Component

Version

Description

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.43.2402

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.43.2402

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

24.10-17

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

00.02.0195.0000

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

For more information about embedded software components and drivers, refer to the DOCA Release Notes.

Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)

  • Ubuntu 22.04

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

Operating System

Architecture

Default Kernel Version (Primary)/

Tested with Kernel Version (Community)

Supported DOCA Profile

OS Support Model

ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV

ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV

NFS-over-RDMA

NVMe

GPUDirect Storage (GDS)

UCX-CUDA Version

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

doca-roce

Alinux 3.2

x86

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Alma 8.5

x86

4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Anolis OS 8.6

aarch64

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.134+

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Azure Linux 3.0

x86

6.6.35.1-5.azl3

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 21.10SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

BCLinux 22.10

aarch64

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 8

aarch64

4.18.0-552.EL8.AARCH64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CentOS Stream 9

aarch64

5.14.0-480.EL9.AARCH64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.14.0-480.el9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 22.06

aarch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0066.ctl2.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

CTyunOS 23.01

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.8

aarch64

4.19.0-14-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.9

x86

4.19.0-14-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-16-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 10.13

aarch64

4.19.0-21-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.0-21-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 11.3

aarch64

5.10.0-13-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-13-amd64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.1

aarch64

6.1.0-10-arm64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-10-amd64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Debian 12.5

aarch64

6.1.0-18-arm64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

6.1.0-18-amd64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP9

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP10

aarch64

4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP11

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

EulerOS 2.0 SP12

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 10 SP2

aarch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Kylin 10 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Linux Kernel 6.11

aarch64

6.11

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Mariner 2.0

x86

5.15.148.2-2.cm2

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 7.9

x86

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.4

x86

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.6

x86

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.7

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 8.8

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.1

x86

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Oracle Linux 9.2

x86

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

OpenSUSE 15.3

aarch64

-

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP1

aarch64

4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 20.03 SP3

aarch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

x86

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP1

x86

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

openEuler 22.03 SP3

x86

5.10.0-182.0.0.95.oe2203sp3.x86_64

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

Photon OS 3.0

x86

4.19.225-3.ph3

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Community

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

error.svg

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

aarch64

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.1

aarch64

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.3

aarch64

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

aarch64

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/CentOS 8.5

aarch64

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

aarch64

aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.7

aarch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

aarch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

aarch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

aarch64

4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

ppc64le

4.18.0-553.el8_10.ppc64le

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

x86

4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

check.svg

check.svg

check.svg

12.6

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

aarch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg

error.svg

Primary

check.svg

error.svg

error.svg

check.svg