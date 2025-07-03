Windows Support

Bluefield's UEFI system boot options and more can be customized during the BFB Installation through the use of configuration parameters in the bf.cfg file. For further information on the bf.cfg file, refer to the BlueField Documentation.

To include the bf.cfg file into the BFB installation, append the file to BFB file as described below:

Copy the BFB file to a local folder. For example: Copy Copied! Copy <path>\DOCA_1. 4 .0_BSP_3. 9 .2_Ubuntu_20. 04 - 5.20220707 .bfb c:\bf\MlnxBootImage.bfb Append the bf.cfg file into the BFB file. Copy Copied! Cd c:\bf Copy /b MlnxBootImage.bfb + bf.cfg MlnxBootImage_with_bf_cfg.bfb Download the BFB image. Copy Copied! RshimCmd -PushImage c:\bf\MlnxBootImage_with_bf_cfg.bfb -BusNum 11

As the bf.cfg is intended for Linux OSes, it should be created according to Linux rules. For example, the lines of this text file should end in LF and not in CR/LF as accepted in Windows.