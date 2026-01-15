BlueField Software Overview

NVIDIA provides software which enables users to fully utilize the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and enjoy the rich feature-set it provides. Using the BlueField software packages, users can:

Quickly and easily boot an initial Linux image on your development board

Port existing applications to and develop new applications for BlueField

Patch, configure, rebuild, update or otherwise customize your image

Debug, profile, and tune their development system using open-source development tools taking advantage of the diverse and vibrant Arm ecosystem

Coupled with the NVIDIA® ConnectX® interconnect, the BlueField family of DPU devices includes an array of Arm cores according to the following :

64-bit Armv8 A72 for BlueField-2 DPUs

64-bit Armv8 A78 for BlueField-3 DPUs

Standard Linux distributions run on the Arm cores allowing common open-source development tools to be used. Developers should find the programming environment familiar and intuitive which in turn allows them to design, implement, and verify their control-plane and data-plane applications quickly and efficiently.

BlueField SW ships with the NVIDIA ® BlueField ® Reference Platform. BlueField SW is a reference Linux distribution based on the Ubuntu Server distribution extended to include the MLNX_OFED stack for Arm and a Linux kernel which supports NVMe-oF. This software distribution can run all customer-based Linux applications seamlessly.

The following are other software elements delivered with BlueField DPU: