Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Ref #
Issue Details
4746254
Description: The OobUpdate tool may fail to enable the BMC RShim interface when the host is powered off on BlueField-3 systems, causing BFB updates to fail.
Keywords: BMC; RShim
Discovered in version: 4.9.3
4731957
Description: During Arm OS boot, the
Keywords: Debug logging; Switchdev mode
Discovered in version: 4.9.3
4781165
4799215
Description: TCP single-stream bandwidth degradation has been observed on BlueField-3 DPUs. This affects SF netdevs across various configurations, including IPv4/IPv6, MTU 1500/9000, and both single-port and dual-port setups. To fix the issue, the Arm CPU frequency reading feature is removed from this release temporarily.
Keywords: TCP; degradation
Discovered in version: 4.9.3
4460207
Description: Enabling the kernel configurations
Keywords: Version number
Discovered in version: 4.9.3
4718428
Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).
Keywords: Version number
Discovered in version: 4.9.3
4730931
Description: When BMC comes up from boot and the DPU OS is still down, Port/EthernetInterface objects will not be visible from Redfish.
Keywords: Redfish; BMC
Discovered in version: 4.9.3