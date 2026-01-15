Bug Fixes In This Version

4746254 Description: The OobUpdate tool may fail to enable the BMC RShim interface when the host is powered off on BlueField-3 systems, causing BFB updates to fail.

Keywords: BMC; RShim

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4731957 Description: During Arm OS boot, the mlxconfig query for INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL may intermittently return unexpected results, causing the mlnx_bf_configure script to fail in configuring Switchdev mode for PFs.

Keywords: Debug logging; Switchdev mode

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4781165 4799215 Description: TCP single-stream bandwidth degradation has been observed on BlueField-3 DPUs. This affects SF netdevs across various configurations, including IPv4/IPv6, MTU 1500/9000, and both single-port and dual-port setups. To fix the issue, the Arm CPU frequency reading feature is removed from this release temporarily.

Keywords: TCP; degradation

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4460207 Description: Enabling the kernel configurations CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_EVENT or CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_STRING causes the system to hang during a kernel panic while the ipmi_msghandler attempts to log the event to the BMC. This hang prevents kdump execution and blocks automatic system recovery via watchdog.

Keywords: Version number

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4718428 Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).

Keywords: Version number

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4730931 Description: When BMC comes up from boot and the DPU OS is still down, Port/EthernetInterface objects will not be visible from Redfish.

Keywords: Redfish; BMC