Bug Fixes In This Version

NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #

Issue Details

4746254

Description: The OobUpdate tool may fail to enable the BMC RShim interface when the host is powered off on BlueField-3 systems, causing BFB updates to fail.

Keywords: BMC; RShim

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4731957

Description: During Arm OS boot, the mlxconfig query for INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL may intermittently return unexpected results, causing the mlnx_bf_configure script to fail in configuring Switchdev mode for PFs.

Keywords: Debug logging; Switchdev mode

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4781165

4799215

Description: TCP single-stream bandwidth degradation has been observed on BlueField-3 DPUs. This affects SF netdevs across various configurations, including IPv4/IPv6, MTU 1500/9000, and both single-port and dual-port setups. To fix the issue, the Arm CPU frequency reading feature is removed from this release temporarily.

Keywords: TCP; degradation

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4460207

Description: Enabling the kernel configurations CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_EVENT or CONFIG_IPMI_PANIC_STRING causes the system to hang during a kernel panic while the ipmi_msghandler attempts to log the event to the BMC. This hang prevents kdump execution and blocks automatic system recovery via watchdog.

Keywords: Version number

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4718428

Description: The BMC pending version string generated by the BMC may include an unwanted leading zero in the last segment of the version (e.g., 00250804 is exposed as BF-25.08-04 instead of BF-25.08-4).

Keywords: Version number

Discovered in version: 4.9.3

4730931

Description: When BMC comes up from boot and the DPU OS is still down, Port/EthernetInterface objects will not be visible from Redfish.

Keywords: Redfish; BMC

Discovered in version: 4.9.3
