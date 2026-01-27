NVIDIA BlueField BSP v4.9.4 (2024 LTS U4)
Changes and New Features

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .

Changes and New Features in 4.9.4

  • Bug fixes
  • Disabled the CPU frequency monitoring feature due to stability issues

Backward Compatibility Breaking Changes in this Release

The following changes that were introduced starting DOCA 2.9.1 (BSP 4.9.1) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:

Software Component

Change Description

BMC

IPMB channel relocation – The IPMB channel used by the BlueField BMC to retrieve data from the BlueField Arm is now utilizing a dedicated I2C interface. This change is aimed at improving the serviceability of the interface.

FlexIO

Fixing a mandatory hardware limitation found the updated firmware version breaks backward compatibility between the software layers
