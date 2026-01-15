Customizing BlueField Software Deployment

############################################################################### # Configuration which can also be set in # UEFI->Device Manager->System Configuration ############################################################################### # Enable SMMU in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_SMMU = TRUE # Enable I2C0 in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_I2C0 = FALSE # Disable SPMI in ACPI. #SYS_DISABLE_SPMI = FALSE # Enable the second eMMC card which is only available on the BlueField Reference Platform. #SYS_ENABLE_2ND_EMMC = FALSE # Enable eMMC boot partition protection. #SYS_BOOT_PROTECT = FALSE # Enable SPCR table in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_SPCR = FALSE # Disable PCIe in ACPI. #SYS_DISABLE_PCIE = FALSE # Enable OP-TEE in ACPI. #SYS_ENABLE_OPTEE = FALSE ############################################################################### # Boot Order configuration # Each entry BOOT<N> could have the following format: # PXE: # BOOT<N> = NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>-<IPV4 | IPV6> # PXE over VLAN (vlan-id in decimal): # BOOT<N> = NET-<NIC_P0 | NIC_P1 | OOB | RSHIM>[.<vlan-id>]-<IPV4 | IPV6> # UEFI Shell: # BOOT<N> = UEFI_SHELL # DISK: boot entries created during OS installation. # BOOT<N> = DISK ############################################################################### # This example configures PXE boot over the 2nd ConnectX port. # If fails, it continues to boot from disk with boot entries created during OS # installation. #BOOT0 = NET-NIC_P1-IPV4 #BOOT1 = DISK # UPDATE_ATF_UEFI - Updated ATF/UEFI (Default: yes) # Relevant for PXE installation only as while using RSHIM interface ATF/UEFI # will always be updated using capsule method UPDATE_ATF_UEFI="yes" # To change UEFI password set UEFI_PASSWORD to its current value and NEW_UEFI_PASSWORD to the new UEFI password (clear text). UEFI_PASSWORD=<current UEFI password> NEW_UEFI_PASSWORD=<new UEFI password> # UPDATE_DPU_OS - Update/Install BlueField Operating System (Default: yes) UPDATE_DPU_OS="yes" # grub_admin_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for the "admin" user to enter Grub menu # Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set) # E.g.: grub_admin_PASSWORD='grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.5EB1FF92FDD89BDAF3395174282C77430656A6DBEC1F9289D5F5DAD17811AD0E2196D0E49B49EF31C21972669D180713E265BB2D1D4452B2EA9C7413C3471C53.F533423479EE7465785CC2C79B637BDF77004B5CC16C1DDE806BCEA50BF411DE04DFCCE42279E2E1F605459F1ABA3A0928CE9271F2C84E7FE7BF575DC22935B1' grub_admin_PASSWORD='grub.pbkdf2.sha512.10000.<hashed password>' # ubuntu_PASSWORD - Hashed password to be set for "ubuntu" user during BFB installation process. # Relevant for Ubuntu BFB only. (Default: is not set) ubuntu_PASSWORD=<hashed password> ############################################################################### # BMC Component Update ############################################################################### # BMC_USER - User name to be used to access BMC (Default: root) BMC_USER="root" # BMC_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC (Default: None) BMC_PASSWORD="" # NEW_BMC_PASSWORD - can be used to change BMC_PASSWORD to the new one (Default: None) # Note: current BMC_PASSWORD is required NEW_BMC_PASSWORD=<new BMC password> # BMC_SSH_USER - User name to be used to access BMC using ssh (Default: same as BMC_USER) BMC_SSH_USER="root" # BMC_SSH_PASSWORD - Password used by the BMC user to access BMC using ssh (Default: same as BMC_PASSWORD) BMC_SSH_PASSWORD="" # BMC_IP_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for the connection to the # BMC to be established (Default: 600) BMC_IP_TIMEOUT=600 # BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT - Maximum time in seconds to wait for BMC task (BMC/CEC # Firmware update) to complete (Default: 1800) BMC_TASK_TIMEOUT=1800 # UPDATE_BMC_FW - Update BMC firmware (Default: yes) UPDATE_BMC_FW="yes" # BMC_REBOOT - Reboot BMC after BMC firmware update to apply the new version # (Default: no). Note that the BMC reboot will reset the BMC console. BMC_REBOOT="no" # UPDATE_CEC_FW - Update CEC firmware (Default: yes) UPDATE_CEC_FW="yes" # CEC_REBOOT - Reboot CEC after CEC firmware update to apply the new version (Default: no). # Note: CEC_REBOOT is supported only if currently installed CEC firmware version is 00.02.0180.0000 or newer. # Otherwise, Host power cycle will be required to apply the new CEC firmware. CEC_REBOOT="no" # UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE - Update BlueField Golden Image (Default: yes) UPDATE_DPU_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" # UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE- Update NIC firmware Golden Image (Default: yes) UPDATE_NIC_FW_GOLDEN_IMAGE="yes" # pre_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh before # updating BMC components (no communication to the BMC is established at this # point) # post_bmc_components_update - Shell function called by BFB's install.sh after # updating BMC components ############################################################################### # NIC Firmware update ############################################################################### # WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE - Update NIC Firmware (Default: yes) WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE="yes" ############################################################################### # Other misc configuration ############################################################################### # MAC address of the rshim network interface (tmfifo_net0). #NET_RSHIM_MAC = 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 # DHCP class identifier for PXE (arbitrary string up to 32 characters) #PXE_DHCP_CLASS_ID = NVIDIA/BF/PXE # Create dual boot partition scheme (Ubuntu only) # DUAL_BOOT=yes # Upgrade NIC firmware # WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=yes # Target storage device for the BlueField Arm OS (Default SSD: /dev/nvme0n1) device=/dev/nvme0n1 # bfb_modify_os – SHELL function called after the file system is extracted on the target partitions. # It can be used to modify files or create new files on the target file system mounted under # /mnt. So the file path should look as follows: /mnt/<expected_path_on_target_OS>. This # can be used to run a specific tool from the target OS (remember to add /mnt to the path for # the tool). # bfb_pre_install – SHELL function called before partitions format # and OS filesystem is extracted # bfb_post_install – SHELL function called as a last step before reboot. # All partitions are unmounted at this stage.