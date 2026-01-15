Intelligent Platform Management Interface

The BlueField BMC is able to retrieve data from BlueField software over its Intelligent Platform Management Bus (IPMB).

The BlueField BMC may request information about itself using the following command format:

Copy Copied! $ ipmitool <ipmitool command>

Issue a command with the following format from the BlueField BMC to retrieve information from the BlueField:

Copy Copied! ipmitool -I ipmb <ipmitool command>

The following table provides a list of supported ipmitool command arguments:

Command Description Ipmitool Command Relevant IPMI 2.0 Rev 1.1 Spec Section Get device ID mc info 20.1 Broadcast “Get Device ID” Part of "mc info" 20.9 Get BMC global enables mc getenables 22.2 Get device SDR info sdr info 35.2 Get device SDR "sdr get", "sdr list" or "sdr elist" 35.3 Get sensor hysteresis sdr get <sensor-id> 35.7 Set sensor threshold sensor thresh <sensor-id> <threshold> <setting> sensor-id – name of the sensor for which a threshold is to be set

threshold – which threshold to set ucr – upper critical unc – upper non-critical lnc – lower non-critical lcr – lower critical

setting – the value to set the threshold to To configure all lower thresholds, use : sensor thresh <sensor-id> lower <lnr> <lcr> <lnc> Note The lower non-recoverable <lnr> option is not supported To configure all upper thresholds, use: sensor thresh <sensor-id> upper <unc> <ucr> <unr> Note The upper non-recoverable <unr> option is not supported 35.8 Get sensor threshold sdr get <sensor-id> 35.9 Get sensor event enable sdr get <sensor-id> 35.11 Get sensor reading sensor reading <sensor-id> 35.14 Get sensor type sdr type <type> 35.16 Read FRU data fru read <fru-number> <file-to-write-to> 34.2 Get SDR repository info sdr info 33.9 Get SEL info "sel" or "sel info" 40.2 Get SEL allocation info "sel" or "sel info" 40.3 Get SEL entry "sel list" or "sel elist" 40.5 Add SEL entry sel add <filename> 40.6 Delete SEL entry sel delete <id> 40.8 Clear SEL sel clear 40.9 Get SEL time sel time get 40.1 Set SEL time sel time set "MM/DD/YYYY HH:M:SS" 40.11

Sensor ID Description bluefield_temp 0 Support NIC monitoring of BlueField's temperature ddr0_0_temp 1 Support monitoring of DDR0 temp (on memory controller 0) ddr0_1_temp 2 Support monitoring of DDR1 temp (on memory controller 0) ddr1_0_temp 3 Support monitoring of DDR0 temp (on memory controller 1) ddr1_1_temp 4 Support monitoring of DDR1 temp (on memory controller 1) p0_temp 5 Port 0 temperature p1_temp 6 Port 1 temperature p0_link 7 Port0 link status p1_link 8 Port1 link status