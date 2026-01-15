On This Page
- Changes and New Features in 4.9.1
- Changes and New Features in 4.9.0
- Changes and New Features in 4.8.0
- Changes and New Features in 4.7.0
- Changes and New Features in 4.6.0
- Changes and New Features in 4.5.0
- Changes and New Features in 4.2.0
- Changes and New Features in 4.0.3
- Changes and New Features in 4.0.2
- Changes and New Features in 3.9.3
- Changes and New Features in 3.9.2
- Changes and New Features in 3.9.0
- Changes and New Features in 3.8.5
- Changes and New Features in 3.8.0
Release Notes Change Log History
Added support for firmware updates via the PLDM type-5 protocol over MCTP over PCIe on BlueField-3 devices, allowing future updates to be performed through the platform's BMC. This implementation complies with PLDM specification version 1.0. Note that the firmware image size is approximately 100MB.
Enhanced firmware reset flow for Sync1 utilizing community-accepted hot reset kernel flow
Added logging of NVMe/eMMC wipe operations to RShim log
Bug fixes
In the devlink and mlxdevm APIs, added support for setting a maximum number of completion event queues for SFs. Setting I/O completion EQs causes the netdev of the SF to use an equal number of TX and RX channels as I/O completion EQs.
Added the ability to designate a part of BlueField-3's L3 cache as exclusive to NIC.Note
Allocating more exclusive cache to NIC improves networking performance at the expense of applications running on the BlueField-3 Arm OS.
Enhanced firmware reset flow for Sync1 utilizing community-accepted hot reset kernel flow
BlueField B3220 DDR speed can be configured to either 5200Mhz or 5600Mhz using the Arm UEFI menu if the hardware revision supports these speeds.Info
DDR speed default remains 5200Mhz to maintain backward compatibility.
Added support to the
bfcfgscript to dump extra system configuration information. The
-lparameter can be used along with
-dto set the dump level.
Added support for bf.cfg file of size up to 128 KB
Added support for transferring ownership of RShim driver from the host to the BlueField BMC
Introduced new behavior for 150W platforms where, to ensure proper operation of the BlueField, ATF will not boot BlueField-3 platforms if the ATX +12V is not connected
Added support for new BlueField reset and reboot procedures for loading new firmware and firmware configuration changes which replace previous need for server power cycle
Updated the default operation mode of SuperNICs to NIC mode (from DPU mode). This is relevant to the following SKUs:
900-9D3B4-00CC-EA0
900-9D3B4-00SC-EA0
900-9D3B4-00CV-EA0
900-9D3B4-00SV-EA0
900-9D3B4-00EN-EA0
900-9D3B4-00PN-EA0
900-9D3D4-00EN-HA0
900-9D3D4-00NN-HA0Note
When upgrading one of these SuperNICs to 2.7.0, if its mode of operation was changed at any point in the past, then the last configured mode of operation will remain unchanged. Otherwise, the SuperNIC will rise in NIC operation mode.
Installing the BFB Bundle now performs NIC firmware update by default
Added ability to install NIC firmware and BMC software in NIC mode in NVIDIA® BlueField®-3.Note
It is important to note the following:
During BFB Bundle installation, Linux is expected to boot to upgrade NIC firmware and BMC software
As Linux is booting during BFB Bundle installation, it is expected for the mlx5 core driver to timeout on the BlueField Arm
During the BFB Bundle installation, it is expected for the mlx5 driver to error messages on the x86 host. These prints may be ignored as they are resolved by a mandatory, post-installation power cycle.
It is mandatory to power cycle the host after the installation is complete for the changes to take effect
Software packaging – new BlueField firmware bundle package (
bf-fwbundle-<version>.prod.bfb), a smaller image for Day 2 upgrades, without the OS and DOCA runtime. Includes ATF, UEFI, nic-fw, bmc-fw, and eROT only.
Improved BlueField BMC robustness –
Report LLDP for L2 discovery via Redfish
Improved BlueField DPU debuggability
Increased support for virtio-net VF devices on BlueField-3 networking platforms to 2K
Reduced power consumption for BlueField NIC mode
RAS
Report DDR Error to OS, including both single-bit ECC error and UCE error
Support error injection in processors, memory, and PCIe devices
Updated minimum UEFI password requirements
Included DPU BMC firmware as part of the BFB image
Added virtio-net support for plugging/unplugging parallel devices
Implemented virtio debug enhancements
Added Redfish support for configuring all UEFI secure boot settings (disable, enable, enroll user keys, etc.) at scale, remotely, and securely
For FHHL DPUs, added support for performing PCIe bifurcation configuration via MFT toolNote
Only a subset of configurations are supported.
Updated the print of the manufacturing (MFG) setting,
MFG_OOB_MAC, displayed by the command
bfcfg -dto appear in lower-case to align with standard Linux tools
Upgrading to this BSP version installs a new version of Ubuntu GRUB. This version of GRUB revokes the old UEFI secure boot certificates and install new ones. The new certificates will not validate older images and boot will fail. Therefore, to roll back to older software versions, users must disable UEFI secure boot.
BFB installation chooses the on-chip NVMe (
/dev/nvme0n1) by default for the EFI system partition and Linux rootfs installation and can be overloaded with
device=/dev/mmcblk0in
bf.cfgto push together with the BFB.Info
Installing on NVMe causes DPU booting to stay at the UEFI shell when changing to Livefish mode.Info
A previously installed OS on the eMMC device stays intact. Only the EFI boot entry is updated to boot from the SSD device.
BlueField-3 tuning update for power and performance
BlueField-3 power-capping and thermal-throttling
Added Linux
fsckto boot flow
Log PCIe errors (to RShim log)
Halt uncorrectable double-bit ECC error on DDR
Added support for live migration of VirtIO-net and VirtIO-blk VFs from one VM to another. Requires working with the new vDPA driver.
OS configuration – enabled tmpfs in
/tmp
Added support for Arm host
Enroll new NVIDIA certificates to DPU UEFI databaseWarning
Important: User action required! See known issue #3077361 for details.
This is the last release to offer GA support for first-generation NVIDIA® BlueField® DPUs.
Added support for NIC mode of operation
Added password protection to change boot parameters in GRUB menu
Added IB support for DOCA runtime and dev environment
Implemented RShim PF interrupts
Virtio-net-controller is split to 2 processes for fast recovery after service restart
Added support for live virtio-net controller upgrade instead of performing a full restart
Expanded BlueField-2 PCIe bus number range to 254 (0-253)
Added a new CAP field,
log_max_queue_depth(value can be set to
2K/
4K), to indicate the maximal NVMe SQ and CQ sizes supported by firmware. This can be used by NVMe controllers or by non-NVMe drivers which do not rely on NVMe CAP field.
Added ability for the RShim driver to still work when the host is in secure boot mode
Added
bfb-infocommand which provides the breakdown of the software components bundled in the BFB package
Added support for rate limiting VF groups
PXE boot option is enabled automatically and is available for the ConnectX and OOB network interfaces
Added Vendor Class option "BF2Client" in DHCP request for PXE boot to identify card
Updated the "force PXE" functionality to continue to retry PXE boot entries until successful. A configuration called "boot override retry" has been added. With this configured, UEFI does not rebuild the boot entries after all boot options are attempted but loops through the PXE boot options until booting is successful. Once successful, the boot override entry configuration is disabled and would need to be reenabled for future boots.
Added ability to change the CPU clock dynamically according to the temperature and other sensors of the DPU. If the power consumption reaches close to the maximum allowed, the software module decreases the CPU clock rate to ensure that the power consumption does not cross the system limit.Note
This feature is relevant only for OPNs MBF2H516C-CESOT, MBF2M516C-EECOT, MBF2H516C-EESOT, and MBF2H516C-CECOT.
Bug fixes
Added ability to perform warm reboot on BlueField-2 based devices
Added support for DPU BMC with OpenBMC
Added support for NVIDIA Converged Accelerator (900-21004-0030-000)