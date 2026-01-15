BlueField registers on the host OS a "DMA controller" for BlueField management over PCIe. This can be verified by running the following:

Copy Copied! # lspci -d 15b3: | grep 'SoC Management Interface' 27:00.2 DMA controller: Mellanox Technologies MT42822 BlueField-2 SoC Management Interface (rev 01)

A special SoC management driver must be installed and run on the host OS to expose the various BlueField management interfaces to the OS. Currently, this driver is named RShim and is automatically installed as part of the DOCA installation. Refer to section "Install RShim on Host" for information on how to obtain and install the host-side SoC management interface driver .

When the SoC management interface driver runs properly on the host side, a sysfs device, /dev/rshim0/* , and a virtual Ethernet interface, tmfifo_net0 , become available. The following is an example for querying the status of the SoC management interface driver on the host side:

Copy Copied! # systemctl status rshim ● rshim.service - rshim driver for BlueField SoC Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/rshim.service; disabled; vendor preset: enabled) Active: active (running) since Tue 2022-05-31 14:57:07 IDT; 1 day 1h ago Docs: man:rshim(8) Process: 90322 ExecStart=/usr/sbin/rshim $OPTIONS (code=exited, status=0/SUCCESS) Main PID: 90323 (rshim) Tasks: 11 (limit: 76853) Memory: 3.3M CGroup: /system.slice/rshim.service └─90323 /usr/sbin/rshim May 31 14:57:07 … systemd[1]: Starting rshim driver for BlueField SoC... May 31 14:57:07 … systemd[1]: Started rshim driver for BlueField SoC. May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: Probing pcie-0000:a3:00.2(vfio) May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: Create rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 May 31 14:57:07 … rshim[90323]: rshim pcie-0000:a3:00.2 enable May 31 14:57:08 … rshim[90323]: rshim0 attached

If the SoC management interface driver device does not appear, refer to section "RShim Troubleshooting".

On the host, the SoC management interface driver exposes a virtual Ethernet device called tmfifo_net0 . This virtual Ethernet can be thought of as a peer-to-peer tunnel connection between the host and the BlueField OS. The BlueField OS also configures a similar device. The BlueField OS's BFB images are customized to configure the BlueField side of this connection with a preset IP of 192.168.100.2/30. It is up to the user to configure the host side of this connection. Configuration procedures vary for different OSs.

The following example configures the host side of tmfifo_net0 with a static IP and enables IPv4-based communication to the BlueField OS:

Copy Copied! # ip addr add dev tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/30

Note For instructions on persistent IP configuration of the tmfifo_net0 interface, refer to step "Assign a static IP to tmfifo_net0" under "Updating Repo Package on Host Side".

Logging in from the host to the BlueField OS is now possible over the virtual Ethernet. For example:

Copy Copied! ssh ubuntu@192.168.100.2





Multiple BlueField device s may connect to the same host machine. When the SoC management interface driver is loaded and operating correctly, each BlueField device is expected to have its own device directory on sysfs, /dev/rshim<N> , and a virtual Ethernet device, tmfifo_net<N> .

Note <N> correlates to the number of BlueField devices used where the SoC management interfaces of the first BlueField is 0, incrementing by 1 for each added device.

The following are some guidelines on how to set up the SoC management virtual Ethernet interfaces properly if multiple BlueField device s are installed in the host system.

There are two methods to manage multiple tmfifo_net interfaces on a Linux platform:

Using a bridge, with all tmfifo_net<N> interfaces on the bridge – the bridge device bares a single IP address on the host while each BlueField has unique IP in the same subnet as the bridge

Directly over the individual tmfifo_net<N> – each interface has a unique subnet IP and each BlueField has a corresponding IP per subnet

Whichever method is selected, the host-side tmfifo_net interfaces should have different MAC addresses, which can be:

Configured using ifconfig . For example: Copy Copied! $ ifconfig tmfifo_net0 192.168.100.1/24 hw ether 02:02:02:02:02:02

Or saved in configuration via the /udev/rules as can be seen later in this section.

In addition, each Arm-side tmfifo_net interface must have a unique MAC and IP address configuration, as BlueField OS comes uniformly pre-configured with a generic MAC, and 192.168.100.2. The latter must be configured in each BlueField manually or by BlueField customization scripts during BlueField OS installation.

This example deals with two BlueField devices installed on the same server (the process is similar for more devices). The example assumes that the RShim package has been installed on the host server.

Note This example is relevant for CentOS/RHEL operating systems only.

Create a bf_tmfifo interface under /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts . Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-br_tmfifo Inside ifcfg-br_tmfifo , insert the following content: Copy Copied! DEVICE="br_tmfifo" BOOTPROTO="static" IPADDR="192.168.100.1" NETMASK="255.255.255.0" ONBOOT="yes" TYPE="Bridge" Create a configuration file for the first BlueField, tmfifo_net0 . Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 Inside ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 , insert the following content: Copy Copied! DEVICE=tmfifo_net0 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo Create a configuration file for the second BlueField, tmfifo_net1 . Run: Copy Copied! DEVICE=tmfifo_net1 BOOTPROTO=none ONBOOT=yes NM_CONTROLLED=no BRIDGE=br_tmfifo Create the rules for the tmfifo_net interfaces. Run: Copy Copied! vim /etc/udev/rules.d/91-tmfifo_net.rules Restart the network for the changes to take effect. Run: Copy Copied! # /etc/init.d/network restart Restarting network (via systemctl): [ OK ]

BlueField devices arrive with the following factory default configurations for tmfifo_net0.

Address Value MAC 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 IP 192.168.100.2

Therefore, if you are working with more than one BlueField, you must change the default MAC and IP addresses.

Note This procedure is relevant for Ubuntu/Debian ( sudo needed), and CentOS BFBs. The procedure only affects the tmfifo_net0 on the Arm side.

Use a Linux console application (e.g. screen or minicom) to log into each BlueField. For example: Copy Copied! # sudo screen /dev/rshim<0|1>/console 115200 Create a configuration file for tmfifo_net0 MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! # sudo vi /etc/bf.cfg Inside bf.cfg , insert the new MAC: Copy Copied! NET_RSHIM_MAC=00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 Apply the new MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! sudo bfcfg Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different MAC address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the IP address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

Note For comprehensive list of the supported parameters to customize bf.cfg during BFB installation, refer to section "bf.cfg Parameters".





For Ubuntu:

Access the file 50-cloud-init.yaml and modify the tmfifo_net0 IP address: Copy Copied! sudo vim /etc/netplan/50-cloud-init.yaml tmfifo_net0: addresses: - 192.168.100.2/30 ===>>> 192.168.100.3/30 Reboot the Arm. Run: Copy Copied! sudo reboot Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different IP address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

For CentOS:

Access the file ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 . Run: Copy Copied! # vim /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-tmfifo_net0 Modify the value for IPADDR : Copy Copied! IPADDR=192.168.100.3 Reboot the Arm. Run: Copy Copied! reboot Or perform netplan apply . Repeat this procedure for the second BlueField (using a different IP address). Info Arm must be rebooted for this configuration to take effect. It is recommended to update the MAC address before you do that to avoid unnecessary reboots.

Note It is assumed that the commands in this section are executed with root (or sudo ) permission.

The default MAC address is 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 . It can be changed using ifconfig or by updating the UEFI variable as follows:

Log into Linux from the Arm console. Run: Copy Copied! $ "ls /sys/firmware/efi/efivars". If not mounted, run: Copy Copied! $ mount -t efivarfs none /sys/firmware/efi/efivars $ chattr -i /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c $ printf "\x07\x00\x00\x00\x00\x1a\xca\xff\xff\x03" > \ /sys/firmware/efi/efivars/RshimMacAddr-8be4df61-93ca-11d2-aa0d-00e098032b8c

The printf command sets the MAC address to 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 (the last six bytes of the printf value). Either reboot the device or reload the tmfifo driver for the change to take effect.

The MAC address can also be updated from the server host side while the Arm-side Linux is running:

Enable the configuration. Run: Copy Copied! # echo "DISPLAY_LEVEL 1" > /dev/rshim0/misc Display the current setting. Run: Copy Copied! # cat /dev/rshim0/misc DISPLAY_LEVEL 1 (0:basic, 1:advanced, 2:log) BOOT_MODE 1 (0:rshim, 1:emmc, 2:emmc-boot-swap) BOOT_TIMEOUT 300 (seconds) DROP_MODE 0 (0:normal, 1:drop) SW_RESET 0 (1: reset) DEV_NAME pcie-0000:04:00.2 DEV_INFO BlueField-2(Rev 1) PEER_MAC 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:01 (rw) PXE_ID 0x00000000 (rw) VLAN_ID 0 0 (rw) Modify the MAC address. Run: Copy Copied! $ echo "PEER_MAC xx:xx:xx:xx:xx:xx" > /dev/rshim0/misc

Info For more information and an example of the script that covers the installation and configuration of multiple BlueField devices, refer to section "Installing Full DOCA Image on Multiple BlueField Platforms" of the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide.



