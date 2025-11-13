Bug Fixes History
Ref #
Issue Description
3151884
Description: If secure boot is enabled, the following error message is observed while installing Ubuntu on the DPU:
Keywords: Error message; installation
Discovered in version: 3.9.2
2793005
Description: When Arm reboots or crashes after sending a virtio-net unplug request, the hotplugged devices may still be present after Arm recovers. The host, however, will not see those devices.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Discovered in version: 3.7.1
3107227
Description: BlueField with secured BFB fails to boot up if the
Keywords: Installation; bf.cfg
Fixed in version: 3.9.2
3109270
Description: If the RShim service is running on an external host over the PCIe interface then, in very rare cases, a soft reset of the BlueField can cause a poisoned completion to be returned to the host. The host may treat this as a fatal error and crash.
Keywords: RShim; ATF
Fixed in version: 3.9.2
2790928
Description: Virtio-net-controller recovery may not work for a hot-plugged device because the system assigns a BDF (string identifier) of 0 for the hot-plugged device, which is an invalid value.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug; recovery
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2780819
Description: Eye-opening is not supported on 25GbE integrated-BMC BlueField-2 DPU.
Keywords: Firmware, eye-opening
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2876447
Description: Virtio full emulation is not supported by NVIDIA® BlueField®-2 multi-host cards.
Keywords: Virtio full emulation; multi-host
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2855485
Description:
After BFB installation, Linux crash may occur with
Keywords: Linux crash;
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2901514
Description: Relaxed ordering is not working properly on virtual functions.
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; relaxed ordering; VF
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2852086
Description: On rare occasions, the UEFI variables in UVPS EEPROM are wiped out which hangs the boot process at the UEFI menu.
Keywords: UEFI; hang
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2934828
Description: PCIe device address to RDMA device name mapping on x86 host may change after the driver restarts in Arm.
Keywords: RDMA; Arm; driver
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
-
Description: RShim driver does not work when the host is in secure boot mode.
Keywords: RShim; Secure Boot
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2787308
Description: At rare occasions d uring Arm reset o n BMC-integrated DPUs , the DPU will send "PCIe Completion" marked as poisoned. Some servers treat that as fatal and may hang.
Keywords: Arm reset; BMC integrated
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2585607
Description: Pushing the BFB image fails occasionally with a "bad magic number" error message showing up in the console.
Keywords: BFB push; installation
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2802943
Description: SLD detection may not function properly.
Keywords: Firmware
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2580945
Description: External host reboot may also reboot the Arm cores if the DPU was configured using mlxconfig.
Keywords: Non-volatile configuration; Arm; reboot
Fixed in version: 3.9.0
2899740
Description: BlueField-2 may sometimes go to PXE boot instead of Linux after installation.
Keywords: Installation; PXE
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2870143
Description: Some DPUs may get stuck at GRUB menu when booting due to the GRUB configuration getting corrupted when board is powered down before the configuration is synced to memory.
Keywords: GRUB; memory
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2873700
Description: The available RShim logging buffer may not have enough space to hold the whole register dump which may cause buffer wraparound.
Keywords: RShim; logging
Fixed in version: 3.8.5
2801891
Description: IPMI EMU service reports cable link as down when it is actually up.
Keywords: IPMI EMU
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2779861
Description: Virtio-net controller does not work with devices other than
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2801378
Description: No parameter validation is done for feature bits when performing hotplug.
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2802917
Description: When secure boot is enabled, PXE boot may not work.
Keywords: Secure boot; PXE
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2827413
Description: Updating a BFB could fail due to congestion.
Keywords: Installation; congestion
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2829876
Description: For virtio-net device, modifying the number of queues does not update the number of MSIX.
Keywords: Virtio-net; queues
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2597790
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2853295
Description: UEFI secure boot enables the kernel lockdown feature which blocks access by mstmcra.
Keywords: Secure boot
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2854472
Description: Virtio-net controller may fail to start after power cycle.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2854995
Description: Memory consumed for a representor exceeds what is necessary making scaling to 504 SF's not possible.
Keywords: Memory
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2856652
Description: Modifying VF bits yields an error.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2859066
Description: Arm hangs when user is thrown to livefish by FW (e.g. secure boot).
Keywords: Arm; livefish
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2866082
Description: The current installation flow requires multiple resets after booting the self-install BFB due to the watchdog being armed after capsule update.
Keywords: Reset; installation
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2866537
Description: Power-off of BlueField shows up as a panic which is then stored in the RShim log and carried into the BERT table in the next boot which is misleading to the user.
Keywords: RShim; log; panic
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2868944
Description: Various errors related to the UPVS store running out of space are observed.
Keywords: UPVS; errors
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2754798
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2691175
Description: Up to 31 hot-plugged virtio-net devices are supported even if
Keywords: Virtio-net; hotplug
Fixed in version: 3.8.0
2597973
Description: Working with CentOS 7.6, if SF network interfaces are statically configured, the following parameters should be set.
For example:
Keywords: CentOS; subfunctions; static configuration
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2581534
Description: When shared RQ mode is enabled and offloads are disabled, running multiple UDP connections from multiple interfaces can lead to packet drops.
Keywords: Offload; shared RQ
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2581621
Description: When OVS-DPDK and LAG are configured, the kernel driver drops the LACP packet when working in shared RQ mode.
Keywords: OVS-DPDK; LAG; LACP; shared RQ
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2601094
Description: The gpio-mlxbf2 and mlxbf-gige drivers are not supported on 4.14 kernel.
Keywords: Drivers; kernel
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2584427
Description: Virtio-net-controller does not function properly after changing uplink representor MTU.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; MTU
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2438392
Description: VXLAN with IPsec crypto offload does not work.
Keywords: VXLAN; IPsec crypto
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2406401
Description: Address Translation Services is not supported in BlueField-2 step A1 devices. Enabling ATS can cause server hang.
Keywords: ATS
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2402531
Description: PHYless reset on BlueField-2 devices may cause the device to disappear.
Keywords: PHY; firmware reset
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2400381
Description: When working with strongSwan 5.9.0bf, running
Keywords: strongSwan; ip xfrm; IPsec
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2392604
Description: Server crashes after configuring PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT to a value higher than the number of PCIe lanes the server supports.
Keywords: Server; hang
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2293791
Description: Loading/reloading NVMe after enabling VirtIO fails with a PCI bar memory mapping error.
Keywords: VirtIO; NVMe
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2245983
Description: When working with OVS in the kernel and using Connection Tracking, up to 500,000 flows may be offloaded.
Keywords: DPU; Connection Tracking
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
1945513
Description: If the Linux OS running on the host connected to the BlueField DPU has a kernel version lower then 4.14, MLNX_OFED package should be installed on the host.
Keywords: Host OS
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
1900203
Description: During heavy traffic, ARP reply from the other tunnel endpoint may be dropped. If no ARP entry exists when flows are offloaded, they remain stuck on the slow path.
Workaround: Set a static ARP entry at the BlueField Arm to VXLAN tunnel endpoints.
Keywords: ARP; Static; VXLAN; Tunnel; Endpoint
Fixed in version: 3.7.0
2082985
Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
Keywords: Boot
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2278833
Description: Creating a bond via NetworkManager and restarting the driver (openibd restart) results in no pf0hpf and bond creation failure.
Keywords: Bond; LAG; network manager; driver reload
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2286596
Description: Only up to 62 host virtual functions are currently supported.
Keywords: DPU; SR-IOV
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2397932
Description: Before changing SR-IOV mode or reloading the mlx5 drivers on IPsec-enabled systems, make sure all IPsec configurations are cleared by issuing the command
Keywords: IPsec; SR-IOV; driver
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2405039
Description: In Ubuntu, during or after a reboot of the Arm, manually, or as part of a firmware reset, the network devices may not transition to switchdev mode. No device representors would be created (pf0hpf, pf1hpf, etc). Driver loading on the host will timeout after 120 seconds.
Keywords: Ubuntu; reboot; representors; switchdev
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2403019
Description: EEPROM storage for UEFI variables may run out of space and cause various issues such as an inability to push new BFB (due to timeout) or exception when trying to enter UEFI boot menu.
Keywords: BFB install; timeout; EEPROM UEFI Variable; UVPS
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2458040
Description: When using OpenSSL on BlueField platforms where Crypto support is disabled, the following errors may be encountered:
Keywords: PKA; Crypto
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2456947
Description: All NVMe emulation counters (Ctrl, SQ, Namespace) return "0" when queried.
Keywords: Emulated devices; NVMe
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2411542
Description: Multi-APP QoS is not supported when LAG is configured.
Keywords: Multi-APP QoS; LAG
Fixed in version: 3.6.0.11699
2394130
Description: When creating a large number of VirtIO VFs, hung task call traces may be seen in the dmesg.
Keywords: VirtIO; call traces; hang
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2398050
Description: Only up to 60 virtio-net emulated virtual functions are supported if LAG is enabled.
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2256134
Description: On rare occasions, rebooting the BlueField DPU may result in traffic failure from the x86 host.
Keywords: Host; Arm
Fixed in version: 3.5.1.11601
2400121
Description: When emulated PCIe switch is enabled, and more than 8 PFs are enabled, the BIOS boot process might halt.
Keywords: Emulated PCIe switch
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2082985
Description: During boot, the system enters systemctl emergency mode due a corrupt root file system.
Keywords: Boot
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2249187
Description: With the OCP card connecting to multiple hosts, one of the hosts could have the RShim PF exposed and probed by the RShim driver.
Keywords: RShim; multi-host
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2363650
Description: When moving to separate mode on the DPU, the OVS bridge remains and no ping is transmitted between the Arm cores and the remote server.
Keywords: SmartNIC; operation modes
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563
2394226
Description: Pushing the BFB image v3.5 with a WinOF-2 version older than 2.60 can cause a crash on the host side.
Keywords: Windows; RShim
Fixed in version: 3.5.0.11563