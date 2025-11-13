Known Issues
Ref #
Issue
3444073
Description:
Workaround: Power cycle the host.
Keyword: mlxfwreset; support
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3462630
Description: When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3412847
Description: Socket-Direct is currently not supported on BlueField-3 devices.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Socket-Direct; support
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3448841
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
Workaround: Use
Keywords: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3365363
Description: On BlueField-3, when booting virtio-net emulation device using a GRUB2 bootloader, the bootloader may attempt to close and re-open the virtio-net device. This can result in unexpected behavior and possible system failure to boot.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: BlueField-3; virtio-net; UEFI
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3413938
Description: Using
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hang;
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3455873
Description: 699140280000 OPN is not supported in 4.0.2.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SKU; support
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3448217
Description: The PKA engine is not working on CentOS 7.6 due to multiple OpenSSL versions (1.0.2k 1.1.1k) being installed and the library loader not selecting the correct version of the openssl library.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3452740
Description: Ovs-pki is not working due to two versions of OpenSSL being installed, causing the PKA engine to not load properly.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3232444
Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; live migration
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3452583
Description: OpenSSL is not working with PKA engine on CentOS 7.6 with 4.23 5.4 5.10 kernels due to multiple versions of OpenSSL(1.0.2k and 1.1.1k) are installed.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: OpenSSL; PKA
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3441287
Description: Failure occurs when attempting to raise static LAG with
Workaround: Use
Keywords:
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3259805
Description: Following many power cycles on the BlueField DPU, the virtio-net controller may fail to start with the error
Workaround: Restart the controller service.
Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle; epoll
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3448228
Description: On virtio-net devices with LSO (large send offload) enabled, bogus packets may be captured on the SF representor when running heavy
Workaround: Disable TSO (TCP send offload).
Keywords: Virtio-net; iperf
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3341481
Description: RShim console may hang after pushing BFB or running reboot command from the DPU Arm Linux.
Workaround: Restart the RShim driver on the host side using
Keywords: RShim console; hang; BFB push
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3373849
Description: Different OVS-based packages can include their own systemd services which prevents
Workaround: Use a specific service name in
Keywords: OVS; systemd
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3362181
Description: A customized BFB with an older kernel does not support bond speed above 200Gb/s.
Workaround: Backport the kernel commits which support 200Gb/s to the used kernel.
Keywords: Bond; LAG; speed
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3273435
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
Keywords: Modes of operation; driver
Reported in version: 4.0.2
2706803
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VF; limitation
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3177569
Description: DCBX configuration may not take effect.
Workaround: Run
Keywords: DCBX; QoS; lldpad
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3264224
Description: When trying to change boot order using efibootmgr, BlueField fails to attempt PXE boot from
Workaround: Drop into the UEFI menu and regenerate all the EFI entries.
Keywords: PXE; efibootmgr
Reported in version: 3.9.3.1
3188415
Description: An Arm firmware update to the same version that is installed will fail and is not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Arm; firmware; update
Reported in version: 3.9.2
N/A
Description: The
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Redfish;
Reported in version: 3.9.2
3012182
Description: The command
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Kernel; show-fec
Reported in version: 3.9.0
3048250
Description: When configuring the DPU to operate in NIC Mode, the following parameters must be set to default (i.e.,
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Operation mode
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2855986
Description: After disabling SR-IOV VF on a virtio device, removing virtio-net/PCIe driver from guest OS may render the virtio controller unusable .
Workaround: Restart the virtio-net controller to recover it. To avoid this issue, m onitor the log from controller and make sure VF resources are destroyed before unloading virtio-net/PCIe drivers.
Keywords: Virtio-net; VF
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2863456
Description: SA limit by packet count (hard and soft) are supported only on traffic originated from the ECPF. Trying to configure them on VF traffic removes the SA when hard limit is hit. However, traffic could still pass as plain text due to the tunnel offload used in such configuration.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ASAP2; IPsec Full Offload
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2982184
Description: When multiple BlueField resets are issued within 10 seconds of each other, EEPROM error messages are displayed on the console and, as a result, the BlueField may not boot from the eMMC and may halt at the UEFI menu.
Workaround: Power-cycle the BlueField to fix the EEPROM issue. Manual recovery of the boot options and/or SW installation may be needed.
Keywords: Reset; EEPROM
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2853408
Description: Some pre-OS environments may fail when sensing a hot plug operation during their boot stage.
Workaround: Run "
Keywords: BIOS; hot-plug; Virtio-net
Reported in version: 3.9.0
2934833
Description: Running I/O traffic and toggling both physical ports status in a stressful manner on the receiving-end machine may cause traffic loss.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MLNX_OFED; RDMA; port toggle
Reported in version: 3.8.5
2911425
Description: ProLiant DL385 Gen10 Plus server with BIOS version 1.3 hangs when large number of SFs (
Workaround: Update the BIOS version to 2.4 which should correctly detect the PCIe device with the bigger BAR size.
Keywords: Scalable functions; BIOS
Reported in version: 3.8.5
2801780
Description: When running virtio-net-controller with host kernel older than 3.10.0-1160.el7, host virtio driver may get error (
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; error
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2824859
Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.
Workaround: Power cycle the host.
Keywords: Virtio-net, hotplug
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2870213
Description: Servers do not recover after configuring
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VirtIO-net; power cycle
Reported in version: 3.8.0
–
Description: Only QP queues are supported for GGA accelerators from this version onward.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware; SQ; QP
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2846108
Description: Setting
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Firmware; SF; VF
Reported in version: 3.8.0
2750499
Description: Some devlink commands are only supported by mlnx devlink (
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Devlink
Reported in version: 3.7.1
2730157
Description: Kernel upgrade is not currently supported on BlueField as there are out of tree kernel modules (e.g., ConnectX drivers that will stop working after kernel upgrade).
Workaround: Kernel can be upgraded if there is a matching DOCA repository that includes all the drivers compiled with the new kernel or as a part of the new BFB package.
Keywords: Kernel; upgrade
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2706710
Description: Call traces are seen on the host when recreating VFs before the controller side finishes the deletion procedure.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net controller
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2685478
Description: 3rd party (netkvm.sys) Virtio-net drivers for Windows do not support SR-IOV.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; SR-IOV; WinOF-2
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2685191
Description: Once Virtio-net is enabled, the mlx5 Windows VF becomes unavailable.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Virtio-net; virtual function; WinOF-2
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2702395
Description: When a device is hot-plugged from the virtio-net controller, the host OS may hang when warm reboot is performed on the host and Arm at the same time.
Workaround: Reboot the host OS first and only then reboot DPU.
Keywords: Virtio-net controller; hot-plug; reboot
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2684501
Description: Once the contiguous memory pool, a limited resource, is exhausted, fallback allocation to other methods occurs. This process triggers
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Log; cma_alloc; memory
Reported in version: 3.7.0
2590016
Description: ibdev2netdev tool is not supported for PCIe PF operating in switchdev mode or on SFs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ibdev2netdev
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2590016
Description: A "double free" error is seen when using the "curl" utility. This error is from libcrypto.so library which is part of the OpenSSL package. This happens only when OpenSSL is configured to use a dynamic engine (e.g. Bluefield PKA engine).
Workaround: Set
For example:
Note
OPENSSL_CONF is aimed at using a custom config file for applications. In this case, it is used to point to a config file where dynamic engine (PKA engine) is not enabled.
Keywords: OpenSSL; curl
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2407897
Description: The host may crash when the number of PCIe devices overflows the PCIe device address. According to the PCIe spec, the device address space is 8 bits in total—device (5 bits) and function (3 bits)—which means that the total number of devices cannot be more than 256.
The second PF maximum number of VFs is limited by the total number of additional PCIe devices that precedes it. By default, the preceding PCIe devices are 2 PFs + RShim DMA + 127 VFs of the first PF. This means that the maximum valid number of VFs for the second port will be 126.
Workaround: Use the maximum allowed VFs on the 2nd PCIe PF of BlueField instead of the maximum of 127 VFs.
Keywords: Emulated devices; VirtIO-net; VirtIO-blk; VFs; RShim
Reported in version: 3.6.0.11699
2445289
Description: If secure boot is enabled, MFT cannot be installed on the BlueField DPU independently from BlueField drivers (MLNX_OFED).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MFT; secure boot
Reported in version: 3.5.1.11601
2377021
Description: Executing "sudo poweroff" on the Arm side causes the system to hang.
Workaround: Reboot your BlueField device or power cycle the server.
Keywords: Hang; reboot
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
2350132
Description: Boot process hangs at BIOS (version 1.2.11) stage when power cycling a server (model Dell PowerEdge R7525) after configuring "PCI_SWITCH_EMULATION_NUM_PORT" > 27.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Server; hang; power cycle
Reported in version: 3.5.0.11563
2581408
Description: On a BlueField device operating in Embedded CPU mode, PXE driver will fail to boot if the Arm side is not fully loaded and the OVS bridge is not configured.
Workaround: Run warm reboot on the host side and boot again via the device when Arm is up and the OVS bridge is configured.
Keywords: Embedded CPU; PXE; UEFI; Arm
Reported in version: 2.5.0.11176
1859322
Description: On some setups, DPU does not power on following server cold boot when UART cable is attached to the same server.
Workaround: As long as the RShim driver is loaded on the server and the RShim interface is visible, the RShim driver will detect this and auto-reset the card into normal state.
Keywords: DPU; Arm; Cold Boot
Reported in version: 2.4.0.11082
1899921
Description: Driver restart fails when SNAP service is running.
Workaround: Stop the SNAP services nvme_sf and nvme_snap@nvme0, then restart the driver. After the driver loads restart the services.
Keywords: SNAP
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000
1911618
Description: Defining namespaces with certain Micron disks (Micron_9300_MTFDHAL3T8TDP) using consecutive attach-ns commands can cause errors.
Workaround: Add delay between attach-ns commands.
Keywords: Micron; disk; namespace; attach-ns
Reported in version: 2.2.0.11000