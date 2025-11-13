NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU supports high-speed RegEx acceleration. This allows the host to offload multiple RegEx jobs to the DPU. This feature can be used from the host or from the Arm side.

An application using this feature typically loads a compiled rule set to the BlueField RegEx engines and sends jobs for processing. For each job, the RegEx engine will return a list of matches (e.g. matching rule, offset, length).

An example and standard API for loading the rules and sending RegEx jobs is available through DPDK.

For more details on RegEx Acceleration, please refer to DOCA documentation which can be accessed through this webpage.

For a RegEx compiler, please contact NVIDIA Support.