On This Page
- Supported NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU Platforms
- Supported NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU Platforms
- Embedded Software
- Supported DPU Linux Distributions (aarch64)
- Supported DPU Host OS Distributions
- Supported Open vSwitch
- Validated and Supported Cables and Modules
- Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
- Validated and Supported HDR Cables
- Validated and Supported EDR Cables
- Validated and Supported FDR Cables
- Validated and Supported QDR Cables
Supported Platforms and Interoperability
SKU
PSID
Description
900-9D3B6-00CV-AA0
MT_0000000884
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SV-AA0
MT_0000000965
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode) / NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
900-9D3B6-00CC-AA0
MT_0000001024
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC;Crypto Enabled
900-9D3B6-00SC-AA0
MT_0000001025
NVIDIA BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode) / HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Disabled
NVIDIA SKU
Legacy OPNs
PSID
Description
900-9D219-0086-ST1
MBF2M516A-CECOT
MT_0000000375
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0086-ST0
MBF2M516A-EECOT
MT_0000000376
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-ST1
MBF2M516A-EENOT
MT_0000000377
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST4
MBF2M322A-AEEOT
MT_0000000490
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0053-SQ0
MBF2H332A-AENOT
MT_0000000539
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST2
MBF2H332A-AEEOT
MT_0000000540
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0083-ST3
MBF2H332A-AECOT
MT_0000000541
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0083-ST1
MBF2H322A-AECOT
MT_0000000542
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D206-0063-ST1
MBF2H322A-AEEOT
MT_0000000543
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 8GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST0
MBF2M516A-EEEOT
MT_0000000559
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-SN1
MBF2M516A-CENOT
MT_0000000560
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST2
MBF2M516A-CEEOT
MT_0000000561
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0006-ST0
MBF2H516A-CEEOT
MT_0000000702
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-ST2
MBF2H516A-CENOT
MT_0000000703
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0066-ST3
MBF2H516A-EEEOT
MT_0000000704
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D219-0056-SQ0
MBF2H516A-EENOT
MT_0000000705
BlueField-2 DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D250-0038-ST1
MBF2M345A-HESOT
MT_0000000715
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D250-0048-ST1
MBF2M345A-HECOT
MT_0000000716
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU; 200GbE/HDR single-port QSFP56; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST1
MBF2H512C-AESOT
MT_0000000723
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0083-ST2
MBF2H512C-AECOT
MT_0000000724
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST4
MBF2M516C-EECOT
MT_0000000728
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-SQ0
MBF2H516C-CECOT
MT_0000000729
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST5
MBF2M516C-CESOT
MT_0000000731
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST6
MBF2M516C-EESOT
MT_0000000732
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST3
MBF2M516C-CECOT
MT_0000000733
BlueField-2 E-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST2
MBF2H516C-EESOT
MT_0000000737
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE/EDR/HDR100 VPI Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST1
MBF2H516C-CESOT
MT_0000000738
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; Tall Bracket; FHHL
900-9D218-0083-ST4
MBF2H532C-AECOT
MT_0000000765
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST0
MBF2H532C-AESOT
MT_0000000766
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0076-ST3
MBF2H536C-CESOT
MT_0000000767
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D208-0086-ST2
MBF2H536C-CECOT
MT_0000000768
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
900-9D218-0073-ST4
MBF2H512C-AEUOT
MT_0000000972
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
900-9D208-0076-STA
MBF2H516C-CEUOT
MT_0000000973
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI disabled; Crypto Disabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management
900-9D208-0076-STB
MBF2H536C-CEUOT
MT_0000001008
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled with UEFI Disabled; Crypto Disabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
P1004/699-21004-0230
N/A
NVD0000000015
BlueField-2 A30X, P1004 SKU 205, Generic, GA100, 24GB HBM2e, PCIe passive Dual Slot 230W GEN4, DPU Crypto ON W/ Bkt, 1 Dongle, Black, HF, VCPD
P4028/699140280000
N/A
NVD0000000020
ZAM / NAS
Ubuntu 20.04 is the default OS on the BlueField-2 platforms. If another OS is desired, refer to the BFB GitHub page.
The BlueField DPU installation DOCA local repo package for DPU for this release is
DOCA_2.0.2_BSP_4.0.3_Ubuntu_22.04-8.23-04.prod.bfb.
See details here.
Ubuntu 22.04
Ubuntu 20.04
Rocky (RHEL/CentOS 8.6)
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
RHEL/CentOS 7.6
Debian 11
See details here.
2.15.1
Validated and Supported 100GbE Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MCP1600-C001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C001E30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C001LZ
NVIDIA passive copper Cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, LSZH, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C002E30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E26N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C003E30L
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C003LZ
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, LSZH, 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C005AM
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, 5m, 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C005E26L
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 0.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C00AE30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C00BE30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C01AE30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 2.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE26N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP1600-C02AE30L
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28,2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP1600-C03A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, PVC, 3.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
100GbE
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A005R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, colored pull-tabs,1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7F00-A02ARLZ
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 2.5m, LSZH, colored, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7F00-A03AR26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G001R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G002R30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 3m, 28AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G003R30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G004R26L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 4m, colored, 26AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 1.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G01AR30N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 1.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, colored pull-tabs, 2.5m, 30AWG
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR26N
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 26AWG, CA-N
100GbE
MCP7H00-G02AR30L
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 100Gb/s to 2x50Gb/s, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 2.5m, colored, 30AWG, CA-L
100GbE
MFA1A00-C003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
100GbE
MFA1A00-C100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A20-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 2x50GbE, QSFP28 to 2xQSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C003
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 3m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C005
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 5m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C010
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 10m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C015
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 15m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C020
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 20m
100GbE
MFA7A50-C030
NVIDIA active fiber hybrid solution, ETH 100GbE to 4x25GbE, QSFP28 to 4xSFP28, 30m
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MMA1B00-C100D_FF
NVIDIA transceiver, 100GbE, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m, DDMI
100GbE
MMA1L10-CR
NVIDIA optical transceiver, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, LR4 up to 10km
100GbE
MMA1L30-CM
NVIDIA optical module, 100GbE, 100Gb/s, QSFP28, LC-LC, 1310nm, CWDM4, up to 2km
100GbE
MMS1C10-CM
NVIDIA active optical module, 100Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 1310nm, PSM4, up to 500m
100GbE
Validated and Supported 56GbE Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MC2207126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
56GbE
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GbE
MC2207128-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
56GbE
MC2207130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
56GbE
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
56GbE
MC2207130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
56GbE
MC2207130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
56GbE
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
56GbE
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
56GbE
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
56GbE
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
56GbE
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
56GbE
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
56GbE
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
56GbE
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
56GbE
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
56GbE
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
56GbE
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
56GbE
MCP1700-F001C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab
56GbE
MCP1700-F001D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab
56GbE
MCP1700-F002C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab
56GbE
MCP1700-F002D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab
56GbE
MCP1700-F003C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab
56GbE
MCP1700-F003D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab
56GbE
MCP170L-F001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
56GbE
MCP170L-F002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
56GbE
MCP170L-F003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
56GbE
MCP170L-F00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
56GbE
MCP170L-F01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
56GbE
Validated and Supported 40GbE Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MC2206128-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GbE
MC2206128-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GbE
MC2206130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GbE
MC2206130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GbE
MC2206130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GbE
MC2206130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 40Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
40GbE
MC2210126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
40GbE
MC2210126-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GbE
MC2210128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GbE
MC2210130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
40GbE
MC2210130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
40GbE
MC2210310-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
40GbE
MC2210310-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
40GbE
MC2210310-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
40GbE
MC2210310-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
40GbE
MC2210310-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
40GbE
MC2210310-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
40GbE
MC2210310-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
40GbE
MC2210310-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
40GbE
MC2210411-SR4E
NVIDIA optical module, 40Gb/s, QSFP, MPO, 850nm, up to 300m
40GbE
MC2609125-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 5m
40GbE
MC2609130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1m
40GbE
MC2609130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m
40GbE
MCP1700-B001E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, black pull-tab
40GbE
MCP1700-B002E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, black pull-tab
40GbE
MCP1700-B003E
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, black pull-tab
40GbE
MCP1700-B01AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m, black pull-tab
40GbE
MCP1700-B02AE
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 40GbE, 40Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m, black pull-tab
40GbE
MCP7900-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, blue pull-tab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X002A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X003A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X01AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, customized label
40GbE
MCP7904-X02AA
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 40GbE to 4x10GbE, QSFP to 4xSFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, customized label
40GbE
MMA1B00-B150D
NVIDIA transceiver, 40GbE, QSFP+, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 150m, DDMI
40GbE
Validated and Supported 25GbE Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MAM1Q00A-QSA28
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 25GbE, 100Gb/s to 25Gb/s, QSFP28 to SFP28
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A001E30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A002E30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E26N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A003E30L
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 3m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A004E26L
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A005E26L
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, 30AWG
25GbE
MCP2M00-A00AE30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A01AE30N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE26N
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG, CA-N
25GbE
MCP2M00-A02AE30L
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH, up to 25Gb/s, SFP28, 2.5m, black, 30AWG, CA-L
25GbE
MFA2P10-A003
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 3m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A005
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 5m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A007
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 7m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A010
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 10m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A015
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 15m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A020
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 20m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A030
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 30m
25GbE
MFA2P10-A050
NVIDIA active optical cable 25GbE, SFP28, 50m
25GbE
MMA2P00-AS
NVIDIA transceiver, 25GbE, SFP28, LC-LC, 850nm, SR, up to 150m
25GbE
Validated and Supported 10GbE Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MAM1Q00A-QSA
NVIDIA cable module, ETH 10GbE, 40Gb/s to 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+
10GbE
MC2309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 5m
10GbE
MC2309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 7m
10GbE
MC2309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 1m
10GbE
MC2309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 2m
10GbE
MC2309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 3m
10GbE
MC2309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, QSFP to SFP+, 0.5m
10GbE
MC3309124-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 4m
10GbE
MC3309124-005
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 5m
10GbE
MC3309124-006
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 6m
10GbE
MC3309124-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 7m
10GbE
MC3309130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m
10GbE
MC3309130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m
10GbE
MC3309130-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m
10GbE
MC3309130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 0.5m
10GbE
MC3309130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m
10GbE
MC3309130-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m
10GbE
MCP2100-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, blue pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2100-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, blue pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2100-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, blue pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2101-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, Green pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2104-X001B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1m, black pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2104-X002B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2m, black pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2104-X003B
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 3m, black pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2104-X01AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 1.5m, black pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MCP2104-X02AB
NVIDIA passive copper cable, ETH 10GbE, 10Gb/s, SFP+, 2.5m, black pull-tab, connector label
10GbE
MFM1T02A-LR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-LR
N/A
MFM1T02A-SR
NVIDIA SFP+ optical module for 10GBASE-SR
N/A
Validated and Supported 1GbE Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MC3208011-SX
NVIDIA optical module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, LC-LC, SX 850nm, up to 500m
1GbE
MC3208411-T
NVIDIA module, ETH 1GbE, 1Gb/s, SFP, Base-T, up to 100m
1GbE
Validated and Supported HDR Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MCP7H50-H001R30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1m, 30AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H002R26
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 2m, 26AWG
HDR
MCP7H50-H01AR30
NVIDIA passive copper hybrid cable, IB HDR 200Gb/s to 2x100Gb/s, QSFP56 to 2xQSFP56, LSZH, colored, 1.5m, 30AWG
HDR
Validated and Supported EDR Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MCP1600-E001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E001E30
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1m, black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m 28AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E002E30
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2m, black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E003E26
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 3m, black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E004E26
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 4m, black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E005E26
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 5m, black, 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00AE30
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.5m, black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E00BE30
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 0.75m, black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01AE30
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.5m, black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E01BE30
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 1.25m, black, 30AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2.5m 26AWG
EDR
MCP1600-E02AE26
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, 2.5m, black, 26AWG
EDR
MFA1A00-E001
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
EDR
MFA1A00-E003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
EDR
MFA1A00-E005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 5m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E010_FF
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 10m
EDR
MFA1A00-E015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 15m
EDR
MFA1A00-E020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 20m
EDR
MFA1A00-E030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 30m
EDR
MFA1A00-E050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 50m
EDR
MFA1A00-E100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 100m
EDR
MMA1B00-E100
NVIDIA transceiver, IB EDR, up to 100Gb/s, QSFP28, MPO, 850nm, SR4, up to 100m
EDR
Validated and Supported FDR Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MC2207126-004
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 4m
FDR
MC2207128-003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC2207128-0A2
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2.5m
FDR
MC2207130-001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m
FDR
MC2207130-002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m
FDR
MC2207130-00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 0.5m
FDR
MC2207130-0A1
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1.5m
FDR
MC220731V-003
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m
FDR
MC220731V-005
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 5m
FDR
MC220731V-010
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 10m
FDR
MC220731V-015
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 15m
FDR
MC220731V-020
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 20m
FDR
MC220731V-025
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 25m
FDR
MC220731V-030
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 30m
FDR
MC220731V-040
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 40m
FDR
MC220731V-050
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 50m
FDR
MC220731V-075
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 75m
FDR
MC220731V-100
NVIDIA active fiber cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 100m
FDR
MCP1700-F001C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Red pull-tab
FDR
MCP1700-F001D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 1m, Yellow pull-tab
FDR
MCP1700-F002C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Red pull-tab
FDR
MCP1700-F002D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 2m, Yellow pull-tab
FDR
MCP1700-F003C
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Red pull-tab
FDR
MCP1700-F003D
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, 3m, Yellow pull-tab
FDR
MCP170L-F001
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1m
FDR
MCP170L-F002
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 2m
FDR
MCP170L-F003
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 3m
FDR
MCP170L-F00A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 0.5m
FDR
MCP170L-F01A
NVIDIA passive copper cable, VPI, up to 56Gb/s, QSFP, LSZH, 1.5m
FDR
Validated and Supported QDR Cables
Part Number
Marketing Description
Speed
MC2206125-007
NVIDIA passive copper cable, IB QDR, 40Gb/s, QSFP,7m
QDR