System Configuration and Services

This page provides information on system services and scripts based on the default DPU OS (i.e., Ubuntu).

First Boot After BFB Installation

During the first boot, the cloud-init service configures the system based on the data provided in the following files:

  • /var/lib/cloud/seed/nocloud-net/network-config – network interface configuration

  • /var/lib/cloud/seed/nocloud-net/user-data – default users and commands to run on the first boot

RDMA and ConnectX Driver Initialization

RDMA and NVIDIA® ConnectX® drivers are loaded upon boot by the openibd.service.

Note

The mlx5_core kernel module is loaded automatically by the kernel as a registered device driver.

One of the kernel modules loaded by the openibd.service, ib_umad, triggers modprobe rule from /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf file that runs the /sbin/mlnx_bf_configure script. See Default Ports and OVS Configuration for more information.
