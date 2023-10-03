BlueField OOB Ethernet Interface

The BlueField OOB interface is a gigabit Ethernet interface which provides TCP/IP network connectivity to the Arm cores. This interface is named oob_net0 and is intended to be used for management traffic (e.g., file transfer protocols, SSH, etc). The Linux driver that controls this interface is named mlxbf_gige.ko , and is automatically loaded upon boot. This interface can be configured and monitored using of standard tools (e.g., ifconfig, ethtool, etc). The OOB interface is subject to the following design limitations:

Only supports 1Gb/s full-duplex setting

Only supports GMII access to external PHY device

Supports maximum packet size of 2KB (i.e., no support for jumbo frames)

The OOB interface can also be used for PXE boot. This OOB port is not a path for the BlueField boot stream. Any attempt to push a BFB to this port would not work. Refer to How to use the UEFI boot menu for more information about UEFI operations related to the OOB interface.