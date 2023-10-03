NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.0
Bug Fixes In This Version

Note

For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".

Ref #

Issue Description

3508018

Description: Failure to ssh to Arm via 1GbE OOB interface is experienced after performing warm reboot on the DPU.

Keywords: SSH; reboot

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3451539

Description: BSP build number (fourth digit in version number) does not appear in UEFI menu.

Keywords: UEFI; software

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3259805

Description: Following many power cycles on the BlueField DPU, the virtio-net controller may fail to start with the error failed to register epoll in the log.

Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle; epoll

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3266180

Description: Enabled reset on MMC to enhance recovery on error.

Keywords: MMC; reset

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3448217

Description: The PKA engine is not working on CentOS 7.6 due to multiple OpenSSL versions (1.0.2k 1.1.1k) being installed and the library loader not selecting the correct version of the openssl library.

Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3448228

Description: On virtio-net devices with LSO (large send offload) enabled, bogus packets may be captured on the SF representor when running heavy iperf traffic.

Keywords: Virtio-net; iperf

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3452583

Description: OpenSSL is not working with PKA engine on CentOS 7.6 with 4.23 5.4 5.10 kernels due to multiple versions of OpenSSL(1.0.2k and 1.1.1k) are installed.

Keywords: OpenSSL; PKA

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3455873

Description: 699140280000 OPN is not supported.

Keywords: SKU; support

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3519341

Description: Populate the vGIC maintenance interrupt number in MADT to avoid harmless

Keywords: Error

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3522652

Description: The timer frequency is measured using the c0 fmon feature causing new kernels to complain if CNTFRQ_EL0 has a different value on different cores.

Keywords: Timer frequency

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3531965

Description: Memory info displayed via dmidecode is not correct for memory sizes 32G and above.

Keywords: Memory; dmidecode

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3362181

Description: A customized BFB with an older kernel does not support bond speed above 200Gb/s.

Keywords: Bond; LAG; speed

Reported in version: 4.0.2

3177569

Description: DCBX configuration may not take effect.

Keywords: DCBX; QoS; lldpad

Reported in version: 4.0.2

2824859

Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.

Keywords: Virtio-net, hotplug

Discovered in version: 3.8.0
