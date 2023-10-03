Bug Fixes In This Version
For an archive of bug fixes from previous releases, please see "Bug Fixes History".
Ref #
Issue Description
3508018
Description: Failure to ssh to Arm via 1GbE OOB interface is experienced after performing warm reboot on the DPU.
Keywords: SSH; reboot
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3451539
Description: BSP build number (fourth digit in version number) does not appear in UEFI menu.
Keywords: UEFI; software
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3259805
Description: Following many power cycles on the BlueField DPU, the virtio-net controller may fail to start with the error failed to register epoll in the log.
Keywords: Virtio-net; power cycle; epoll
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3266180
Description: Enabled reset on MMC to enhance recovery on error.
Keywords: MMC; reset
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3448217
Description: The PKA engine is not working on CentOS 7.6 due to multiple OpenSSL versions (1.0.2k 1.1.1k) being installed and the library loader not selecting the correct version of the openssl library.
Keywords: PKA; OpenSSL
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3448228
Description: On virtio-net devices with LSO (large send offload) enabled, bogus packets may be captured on the SF representor when running heavy iperf traffic.
Keywords: Virtio-net; iperf
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3452583
Description: OpenSSL is not working with PKA engine on CentOS 7.6 with 4.23 5.4 5.10 kernels due to multiple versions of OpenSSL(1.0.2k and 1.1.1k) are installed.
Keywords: OpenSSL; PKA
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3455873
Description: 699140280000 OPN is not supported.
Keywords: SKU; support
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3519341
Description: Populate the vGIC maintenance interrupt number in MADT to avoid harmless
Keywords: Error
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3522652
Description: The timer frequency is measured using the c0 fmon feature causing new kernels to complain if CNTFRQ_EL0 has a different value on different cores.
Keywords: Timer frequency
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3531965
Description: Memory info displayed via dmidecode is not correct for memory sizes 32G and above.
Keywords: Memory; dmidecode
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3362181
Description: A customized BFB with an older kernel does not support bond speed above 200Gb/s.
Keywords: Bond; LAG; speed
Reported in version: 4.0.2
3177569
Description: DCBX configuration may not take effect.
Keywords: DCBX; QoS; lldpad
Reported in version: 4.0.2
2824859
Description: Hotplug/unplug of virtio-net devices during host shutdown/bootup may result in failure to do plug/unplug.
Keywords: Virtio-net, hotplug
Discovered in version: 3.8.0