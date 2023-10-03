NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP v4.2.0
Changes and New Features

Note

For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .

Changes and New Features in 4.2.0

Note

Upgrading to this BSP version installs a new version of Ubuntu GRUB. This version of GRUB revokes the old UEFI secure boot certificates and install new ones. The new certificates will not validate older images and boot will fail. Therefore, to roll back to older software versions, users must disable UEFI secure boot.

  • BFB installation chooses the on-chip NVMe (/dev/nvme0n1) by default for the EFI system partition and Linux rootfs installation and can be overloaded with device=/dev/mmcblk0 in bf.cfg to push together with the BFB.

    Note

    Installing on NVMe causes DPU booting to stay at the UEFI shell when changing to Livefish mode.

    Note

    A previously installed OS on the eMMC device stays intact. Only the EFI boot entry is updated to boot from the SSD device.
