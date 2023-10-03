Changes and New Features
For an archive of changes and features from previous releases, refer to Release Notes Change Log History.
NVIDIA® BlueField ® DPUs support configuring network ports as either Ethernet only or InfiniBand only .
Upgrading to this BSP version installs a new version of Ubuntu GRUB. This version of GRUB revokes the old UEFI secure boot certificates and install new ones. The new certificates will not validate older images and boot will fail. Therefore, to roll back to older software versions, users must disable UEFI secure boot.
BFB installation chooses the on-chip NVMe (/dev/nvme0n1) by default for the EFI system partition and Linux rootfs installation and can be overloaded with device=/dev/mmcblk0 in bf.cfg to push together with the BFB.Note
Installing on NVMe causes DPU booting to stay at the UEFI shell when changing to Livefish mode.Note
A previously installed OS on the eMMC device stays intact. Only the EFI boot entry is updated to boot from the SSD device.